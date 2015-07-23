Johansson wins overall title at Thüringen Rundfahrt
Canuel takes final stage in Greiz
Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) won the finale stage 7 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt held on Thursday in Greiz. She was in a breakaway with Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), and the pair sprinted for the finish line, with Johansson taking second on the day and the overall title. Johansson's teammate, Amanda Spratt, finished in third, 22 seconds back.
Johansson's breakaway move allowed her to gain enough time on the previous day's leader Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and claim the overall victory. Kanuel also gained enough time to jumped ahead into second place overall, 10 seconds back. Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) slipped into third place 18 seconds back.
“It was pretty epic,” Johansson said in a team press release. “I started attacking from the first climb in the first kilometre and we didn’t stop all day.
“I wasn’t flying in the first couple of days of the race but I could feel my form coming everyday and it was at its best yesterday and today so I’m happy to be able to use that form. It doesn’t always happen like that.
“Even more so, I’m so happy to bring home the yellow jersey for the team. They rode so well all week, we're super strong and deserved this. I’m looking forward to spending the next couple of days with them before Paris and hopefully celebrating a little.”
Brennauer won the opening stage of the seven-stage race, and held onto the overall race lead for much of that time, with the exception of stage 2 when stage winner Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) briefly too the leader's jersey. Brennauer went into the final stage, a 98km race in Greiz, leading by 20 seconds ahead of Stephens, 30 seconds ahead of Johansson and 42 ahead of Canuel.
A breakaway formed over the last climb of the day that included Johansson, Spratt, Canuel and Stephens. “We just kept attacking one after another to drop her [Stephens]. It was full on, about five kilometres of one after the other. Every time it came back I was thinking ‘oh, not my turn again’ and I think Spratty was feeling the same. Eventually I got away," Johansson said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|2:42:10
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:22
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:26
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|9
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|10
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|11
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|12
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|13
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|15
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|16
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:02:55
|18
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|19
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|20
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|22
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|23
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|24
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|25
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|26
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|27
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|28
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|32
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|33
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|35
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|36
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|37
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|38
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|39
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|41
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|42
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|43
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:03:29
|44
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:14:20
|45
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|46
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|48
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|49
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|52
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|53
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|54
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|55
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|56
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|59
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|60
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|61
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|62
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|63
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:16:24
|64
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|65
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|66
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|67
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|68
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|69
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|70
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|71
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|72
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|73
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|74
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|75
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|76
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|77
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|78
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|79
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|DNF
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|2:43:36
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:29
|4
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|5
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|9
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:12:54
|10
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|11
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|13
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|14
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:14:58
|15
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|16
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|17
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|19
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|20
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|2:43:36
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:01:29
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|6
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|7
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|8
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:12:54
|9
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:14:58
|10
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|11
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|12
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|8:09:47
|2
|Velocio -SRAM
|0:01:04
|3
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|0:01:26
|4
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:30
|5
|Nationalteam USA
|6
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|0:03:59
|7
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:28
|9
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|0:15:24
|10
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:15:27
|12
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|13
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:18:57
|14
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|15
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:26:52
|16
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:30:22
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:43:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|19:46:01
|2
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:10
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:18
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:26
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:01:04
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|7
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|8
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:03:10
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:13
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:03:26
|11
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:03:28
|12
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:03:42
|13
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:01
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|0:04:19
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:04:29
|16
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:04:43
|17
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:05:01
|18
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:05:17
|19
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:06
|20
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|21
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:29
|22
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:06:33
|23
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:53
|24
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:06:57
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:07:00
|26
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|27
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:08:03
|28
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:08:46
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:51
|30
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:31
|31
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:40
|32
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:09:42
|33
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:09:58
|34
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|0:10:03
|35
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:05
|36
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|37
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|0:10:42
|38
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:10:52
|39
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|40
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|41
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:20:33
|42
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:20:50
|43
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|44
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:22:55
|45
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:23:37
|46
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:39
|47
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:24:03
|48
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:17
|49
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|0:24:54
|50
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:25:12
|51
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:25:59
|52
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:28:18
|53
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:31:26
|54
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:33:15
|55
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:25
|56
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:40:08
|57
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:41:22
|58
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:41:55
|59
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:42:20
|60
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:42:39
|61
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:44:31
|62
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:46:05
|63
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:46:54
|64
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:47:02
|65
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:48:02
|66
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:49:49
|67
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:51:04
|68
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:54:01
|69
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:54:10
|70
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:54:56
|71
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:55:07
|72
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:55:57
|73
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:57:45
|74
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|1:00:34
|75
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|1:03:15
|76
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:04:58
|77
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|1:10:11
|78
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|1:11:18
|79
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|1:34:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|27
|pts
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|16
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|11
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|7
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|8
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|8
|9
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|8
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|7
|11
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|7
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|13
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|7
|15
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|6
|16
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|5
|19
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|20
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|22
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2
|24
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|25
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|1
|26
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|1
|29
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|1
|31
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|32
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|25
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|18
|3
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|10
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|9
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|7
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|7
|8
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|3
|13
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|3
|14
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|3
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|16
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|17
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|2
|18
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|2
|20
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|2
|21
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|2
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|23
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|2
|25
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|19:50:44
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:23
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:10
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:08
|5
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:57
|6
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:06:09
|7
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:18:54
|9
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:21:16
|10
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:36:39
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:37:37
|12
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:37:56
|13
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:39:48
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:41:22
|15
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:42:11
|16
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:43:19
|17
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:46:21
|18
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:51:14
|19
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|1:05:28
|20
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|1:29:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|19:47:05
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:57
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:04:13
|4
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|5
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:09:48
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:15:04
|7
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:22:33
|8
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:40:18
|9
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:43:27
|10
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:45:50
|11
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:46:58
|12
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:53:06
|13
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|1:02:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|59:23:18
|2
|TEAM TIBCO -SVB
|0:03:32
|3
|Velocio -SRAM
|0:04:02
|4
|BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:04:13
|5
|Nationalteam USA
|0:09:32
|6
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|7
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|0:16:20
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:17:57
|9
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|10
|HITEC PRODUCTS
|0:23:50
|11
|TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM
|0:28:18
|12
|PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:50:07
|13
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:57:43
|14
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:59:37
|15
|Nationalteam Australien
|1:02:39
|16
|Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|1:08:36
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|1:47:14
