Johansson wins overall title at Thüringen Rundfahrt

Canuel takes final stage in Greiz

Image 1 of 12

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
Image 2 of 12

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) wins the finale stage 7

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) wins the finale stage 7
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 12

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) sits down after winning stage 7

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) sits down after winning stage 7
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 12

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) all smiles after securing the overall title

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) all smiles after securing the overall title
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 12

Breakaway riders Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Breakaway riders Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 12

The peloton races stage 7 in Greiz

The peloton races stage 7 in Greiz
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 12

The peloton during stage 7

The peloton during stage 7
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 12

Emma Johansson, Coryn Rivera, Lauren Stephens, Karol-Ann Canuel

Emma Johansson, Coryn Rivera, Lauren Stephens, Karol-Ann Canuel
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 12

Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson, Lisa Brennauer

Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson, Lisa Brennauer
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 12

The peloton racing stage 7 in Greiz

The peloton racing stage 7 in Greiz
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 12

Emma Johansson

Emma Johansson
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 12

Final GC Podium - Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM), Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB)

Final GC Podium - Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM), Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) won the finale stage 7 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt held on Thursday in Greiz. She was in a breakaway with Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), and the pair sprinted for the finish line, with Johansson taking second on the day and the overall title. Johansson's teammate, Amanda Spratt, finished in third, 22 seconds back.

Johansson's breakaway move allowed her to gain enough time on the previous day's leader Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and claim the overall victory. Kanuel also gained enough time to jumped ahead into second place overall, 10 seconds back. Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) slipped into third place 18 seconds back.

“It was pretty epic,” Johansson said in a team press release. “I started attacking from the first climb in the first kilometre and we didn’t stop all day.

“I wasn’t flying in the first couple of days of the race but I could feel my form coming everyday and it was at its best yesterday and today so I’m happy to be able to use that form. It doesn’t always happen like that.

“Even more so, I’m so happy to bring home the yellow jersey for the team. They rode so well all week, we're super strong and deserved this. I’m looking forward to spending the next couple of days with them before Paris and hopefully celebrating a little.”

Brennauer won the opening stage of the seven-stage race, and held onto the overall race lead for much of that time, with the exception of stage 2 when stage winner Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) briefly too the leader's jersey. Brennauer went into the final stage, a 98km race in Greiz, leading by 20 seconds ahead of Stephens, 30 seconds ahead of Johansson and 42 ahead of Canuel.

A breakaway formed over the last climb of the day that included Johansson, Spratt, Canuel and Stephens. “We just kept attacking one after another to drop her [Stephens]. It was full on, about five kilometres of one after the other. Every time it came back I was thinking ‘oh, not my turn again’ and I think Spratty was feeling the same. Eventually I got away," Johansson said.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM2:42:10
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:22
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:01:26
6Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
7Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
9Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
10Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
11Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
12Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
13Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
14Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:01:29
15Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
16Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:02:55
18Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
19Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
20Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
22Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
24Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
25Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
26Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
28Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
31Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
32Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
33Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
34Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
35Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
36Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
37Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
38Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
39Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
41Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
42Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
43Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:03:29
44Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:14:20
45Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
46Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
47Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
48Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
49Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
52Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
53Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
54Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
55Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
56Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
57Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
59Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
60Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
61Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
62Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
63Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:16:24
64Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
65Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
66Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
67Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
68Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
69Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
70Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
71Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
72Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
73Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
74Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
75Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
76Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
77Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
78Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
79Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
DNFHannah Ross (USA) USA National Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS3
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB2
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team2:43:36
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:03
3Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:29
4Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
5Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
9Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:12:54
10Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
11Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
13Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
14Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:14:58
15Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
16Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
17Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
18Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
19Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
20Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team

German rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM2:43:36
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:00:03
3Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:01:29
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
5Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
6Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
7Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
8Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:12:54
9Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:14:58
10Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
11Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
12Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
13Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS8:09:47
2Velocio -SRAM0:01:04
3TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:01:26
4BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:30
5Nationalteam USA
6Nationalteam Niederlande0:03:59
7Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:04:02
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:28
9HITEC PRODUCTS0:15:24
10Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:15:27
12PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:16:53
13Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:18:57
14Nationalteam Deutschland
15Nationalteam Australien0:26:52
16Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:30:22
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:43:51

Final general classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS19:46:01
2Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM0:00:10
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB0:00:18
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:26
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:01:04
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
7Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
8Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:03:10
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:03:13
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:03:26
11Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:03:28
12Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB0:03:42
13Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:04:01
14Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team0:04:19
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:04:29
16Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:04:43
17Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:05:01
18Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:05:17
19Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:06:06
20Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
21Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:06:29
22Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:06:33
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:53
24Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:06:57
25Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:07:00
26Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:07:31
27Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:08:03
28Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:08:46
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:08:51
30Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:31
31Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:40
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:09:42
33Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:09:58
34Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM0:10:03
35Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands0:10:05
36Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:10:31
37Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:10:42
38Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:10:52
39Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:16:08
40Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:16:45
41Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:20:33
42Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:20:50
43Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:21:48
44Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:22:55
45Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:23:37
46Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:23:39
47Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:24:03
48Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:24:17
49Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:24:54
50Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:25:12
51Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:25:59
52Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:28:18
53Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:31:26
54Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS0:33:15
55Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:35:25
56Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:40:08
57Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:41:22
58Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands0:41:55
59Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:42:20
60Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:42:39
61Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:44:31
62Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:46:05
63Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:46:54
64Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team0:47:02
65Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:48:02
66Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:49:49
67Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:51:04
68Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:54:01
69Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:54:10
70Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:54:56
71Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:55:07
72Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:55:57
73Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB0:57:45
74Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team1:00:34
75Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog1:03:15
76Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products1:04:58
77Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team1:10:11
78Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling1:11:18
79Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling1:34:14

Point classifiation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS27pts
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team21
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS18
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM16
5Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team11
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS11
7Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM8
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB8
9Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA8
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA7
11Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team7
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands7
13Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS7
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM7
15Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products6
16Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
17Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team6
18Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango5
19Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team4
20Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
21Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
22Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team3
23Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2
24Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB2
25Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1
26Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
27Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team1
28Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB1
29Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
30Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB1
31Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1
32Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM25pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS18
3Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team15
4Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA10
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM9
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS8
7Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB7
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team6
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5
10Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products3
13Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata3
14Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB3
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM3
16Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
17Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM2
18Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
19Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA2
20Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team2
21Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB2
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
23Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
24Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB2
25Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team19:50:44
2Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:01:23
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:10
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:04:08
5Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:57
6Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:06:09
7Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:17:05
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:18:54
9Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:21:16
10Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:36:39
11Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:37:37
12Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:37:56
13Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:39:48
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:41:22
15Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:42:11
16Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:43:19
17Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:46:21
18Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:51:14
19Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team1:05:28
20Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling1:29:31

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM19:47:05
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:02:57
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:04:13
4Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:05:02
5Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:09:48
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:15:04
7Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:22:33
8Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:40:18
9Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:43:27
10Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:45:50
11Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:46:58
12Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:53:06
13Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog1:02:11

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS59:23:18
2TEAM TIBCO -SVB0:03:32
3Velocio -SRAM0:04:02
4BTC City LJUBLJANA0:04:13
5Nationalteam USA0:09:32
6Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:10:41
7Nationalteam Niederlande0:16:20
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:17:57
9Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:22:14
10HITEC PRODUCTS0:23:50
11TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM0:28:18
12PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:50:07
13Nationalteam Deutschland0:57:43
14Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:59:37
15Nationalteam Australien1:02:39
16Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog1:08:36
17Team Bizkaia - Durango1:47:14

 

