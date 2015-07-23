Image 1 of 12 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) Image 2 of 12 Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) wins the finale stage 7 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 12 Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) sits down after winning stage 7 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 12 Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) all smiles after securing the overall title (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 12 Breakaway riders Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) and Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 12 The peloton races stage 7 in Greiz (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 12 The peloton during stage 7 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 12 Emma Johansson, Coryn Rivera, Lauren Stephens, Karol-Ann Canuel (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 12 Amy Pieters, Emma Johansson, Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 12 The peloton racing stage 7 in Greiz (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 12 Emma Johansson (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 12 Final GC Podium - Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM), Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Velocio-SRAM) won the finale stage 7 at the Thüringen Rundfahrt held on Thursday in Greiz. She was in a breakaway with Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), and the pair sprinted for the finish line, with Johansson taking second on the day and the overall title. Johansson's teammate, Amanda Spratt, finished in third, 22 seconds back.

Johansson's breakaway move allowed her to gain enough time on the previous day's leader Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and claim the overall victory. Kanuel also gained enough time to jumped ahead into second place overall, 10 seconds back. Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) slipped into third place 18 seconds back.

“It was pretty epic,” Johansson said in a team press release. “I started attacking from the first climb in the first kilometre and we didn’t stop all day.

“I wasn’t flying in the first couple of days of the race but I could feel my form coming everyday and it was at its best yesterday and today so I’m happy to be able to use that form. It doesn’t always happen like that.

“Even more so, I’m so happy to bring home the yellow jersey for the team. They rode so well all week, we're super strong and deserved this. I’m looking forward to spending the next couple of days with them before Paris and hopefully celebrating a little.”

Brennauer won the opening stage of the seven-stage race, and held onto the overall race lead for much of that time, with the exception of stage 2 when stage winner Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) briefly too the leader's jersey. Brennauer went into the final stage, a 98km race in Greiz, leading by 20 seconds ahead of Stephens, 30 seconds ahead of Johansson and 42 ahead of Canuel.

A breakaway formed over the last climb of the day that included Johansson, Spratt, Canuel and Stephens. “We just kept attacking one after another to drop her [Stephens]. It was full on, about five kilometres of one after the other. Every time it came back I was thinking ‘oh, not my turn again’ and I think Spratty was feeling the same. Eventually I got away," Johansson said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 2:42:10 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:22 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:26 6 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 7 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 9 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 10 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 11 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 12 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 13 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 14 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:01:29 15 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 16 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 17 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:02:55 18 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 19 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands 20 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 22 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 23 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 24 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 25 Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 26 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 27 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 28 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 29 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 31 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA 32 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 33 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 34 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 35 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 36 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 37 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 38 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 39 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 40 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 41 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 42 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 43 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 0:03:29 44 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:14:20 45 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 46 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 47 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 48 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 49 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 50 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 51 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 52 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 53 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team 54 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 55 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 56 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 57 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 59 Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 60 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands 61 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 62 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 63 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:16:24 64 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 65 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 66 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 67 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 68 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 69 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 70 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 71 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 72 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 73 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 74 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 75 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 76 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 77 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 78 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 79 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata DNF Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM DNF Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 4 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 2 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 2:43:36 2 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 0:00:03 3 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:29 4 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 5 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 7 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 9 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 0:12:54 10 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 11 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 12 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 13 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 14 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:14:58 15 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 16 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 17 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 18 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 19 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 20 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team

German rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 2:43:36 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:01:29 4 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 5 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 6 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 7 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 8 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:12:54 9 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:14:58 10 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 11 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 12 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 13 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-AIS 8:09:47 2 Velocio -SRAM 0:01:04 3 TEAM TIBCO -SVB 0:01:26 4 BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:02:30 5 Nationalteam USA 6 Nationalteam Niederlande 0:03:59 7 Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:04:02 8 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:28 9 HITEC PRODUCTS 0:15:24 10 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 TKK PACIFIC NESTLE FITNESS CYCLING TEAM 0:15:27 12 PEARL IZUMI -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team 0:16:53 13 Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:18:57 14 Nationalteam Deutschland 15 Nationalteam Australien 0:26:52 16 Team KOGA Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:30:22 17 Team Bizkaia - Durango 0:43:51

Final general classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 19:46:01 2 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 0:00:10 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:00:18 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:26 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 0:01:04 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 7 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 8 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:03:10 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:13 10 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:03:26 11 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:03:28 12 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:03:42 13 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:04:01 14 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 0:04:19 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:04:29 16 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 0:04:43 17 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:05:01 18 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:05:17 19 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:06:06 20 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 21 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 0:06:29 22 Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:06:33 23 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:06:53 24 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:06:57 25 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:07:00 26 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:07:31 27 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:08:03 28 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 0:08:46 29 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:51 30 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:31 31 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:09:40 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:09:42 33 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:09:58 34 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 0:10:03 35 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:05 36 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:10:31 37 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 0:10:42 38 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:10:52 39 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:16:08 40 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:16:45 41 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:20:33 42 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:20:50 43 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:21:48 44 Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team 0:22:55 45 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:23:37 46 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:23:39 47 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:24:03 48 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:24:17 49 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 0:24:54 50 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 0:25:12 51 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:25:59 52 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:28:18 53 Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:31:26 54 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:33:15 55 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:35:25 56 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:40:08 57 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:41:22 58 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands 0:41:55 59 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:42:20 60 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:42:39 61 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:44:31 62 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:46:05 63 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:46:54 64 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team 0:47:02 65 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:48:02 66 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA 0:49:49 67 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:51:04 68 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:54:01 69 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:54:10 70 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 0:54:56 71 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 0:55:07 72 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:55:57 73 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 0:57:45 74 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 1:00:34 75 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 1:03:15 76 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 1:04:58 77 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 1:10:11 78 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 1:11:18 79 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 1:34:14

Point classifiation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 27 pts 2 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 18 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 16 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 11 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 7 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 8 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB 8 9 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 8 10 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 7 11 Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team 7 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 7 13 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 7 15 Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products 6 16 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 17 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 6 18 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 5 19 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 20 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 21 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB 3 22 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 3 23 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 2 24 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 2 25 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1 26 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 1 27 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 1 28 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 1 29 Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 1 30 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 1 31 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1 32 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM 25 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 18 3 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 15 4 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA 10 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 9 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 7 Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB 7 8 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 6 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 5 10 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 3 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 3 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 3 13 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata 3 14 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 3 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM 3 16 Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango 3 17 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM 2 18 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 19 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA 2 20 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team 2 21 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB 2 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 23 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 2 24 Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB 2 25 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team 19:50:44 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:01:23 3 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:02:10 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:08 5 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:57 6 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:06:09 7 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:17:05 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:18:54 9 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team 0:21:16 10 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:36:39 11 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team 0:37:37 12 Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team 0:37:56 13 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:39:48 14 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team 0:41:22 15 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:42:11 16 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:43:19 17 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products 0:46:21 18 Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango 0:51:14 19 Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team 1:05:28 20 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling 1:29:31

German rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM 19:47:05 2 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team 0:02:57 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB 0:04:13 4 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:05:02 5 Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:09:48 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:15:04 7 Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team 0:22:33 8 Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team 0:40:18 9 Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team 0:43:27 10 Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 0:45:50 11 Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team 0:46:58 12 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team 0:53:06 13 Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog 1:02:11