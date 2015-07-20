Lepistö wins stage 4 in Thüringen Rundfahrt
Brennauer maintains race lead
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:07:40
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|8
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|9
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|10
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|11
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|12
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|13
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|15
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|16
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|17
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|21
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|23
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|27
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|28
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|29
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|31
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|32
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|33
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|34
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|35
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|36
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|37
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|38
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|39
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|40
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|41
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|42
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|43
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|44
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|45
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|46
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|47
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|48
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:07
|49
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|52
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:00:10
|53
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:12
|54
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:15
|55
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|56
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|57
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|58
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|59
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|60
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|61
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|62
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|63
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|64
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|66
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|68
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|69
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|70
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|71
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|72
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|73
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|74
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|75
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:41
|76
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|77
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:29
|78
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|79
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|80
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|81
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:06:07
|82
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:10:19
|83
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|84
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:11:02
|85
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|86
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:24:06
|87
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:32:19
|88
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|89
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|DNS
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|DNS
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|DNS
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|4
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|4
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|7
|pts
|2
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|5
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|4
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|7
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|4
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|7
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|5
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|3:07:40
|2
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|5
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|7
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|8
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|9
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:07
|10
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|11
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:12
|12
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:15
|13
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|14
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|15
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|16
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|17
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|19
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:41
|20
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:29
|21
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:01:34
|22
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:11:02
|23
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:32:19
|24
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|3:07:40
|2
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|3
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|5
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|6
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|8
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|9
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:12
|10
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:18
|12
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|13
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|14
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:41
|15
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|16
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:29
|17
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:01:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Btc City Ljubljana
|9:23:00
|2
|Velocio -SRAM
|3
|Team Tibco -SVB
|4
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|5
|Orica-AIS
|6
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|7
|National team USA
|8
|National team Australien
|9
|TKK Pacific Nestle Fitness Cycling Team
|10
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|National team Deutschland
|0:00:15
|13
|Pearl Izumi -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|14
|Team Koga Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|15
|Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:00:28
|16
|Hitec Products
|0:00:36
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|10:00:36
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:00:20
|3
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|0:00:31
|5
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|0:00:42
|6
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:00:53
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:20
|8
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|0:01:22
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:25
|10
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|12
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:01:53
|13
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|0:02:05
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:13
|15
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|16
|Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:19
|17
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:24
|18
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:31
|19
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|20
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:36
|21
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|22
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|0:02:44
|23
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:02:47
|24
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|25
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:51
|26
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:58
|27
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:02:59
|28
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|29
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:03:00
|30
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:03:11
|31
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:03:25
|32
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:26
|33
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:03:36
|34
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|35
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:47
|36
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:56
|37
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:04:00
|38
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|39
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:20
|40
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:21
|41
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:36
|42
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:47
|43
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:04:52
|44
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|46
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:01
|47
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:02
|48
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:16
|49
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
|0:05:22
|50
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:05:30
|51
|Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
|0:05:35
|52
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|53
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:05:53
|54
|Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:55
|55
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|56
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|57
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:06:37
|58
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|59
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:08:46
|60
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:48
|61
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:09:24
|62
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:35
|63
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:09:36
|64
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:41
|65
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:57
|66
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:10:02
|67
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:10:07
|68
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:10:08
|69
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:10:59
|70
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|0:11:04
|71
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|72
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:12:46
|73
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:14:24
|74
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:15:07
|75
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:23
|76
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|0:17:03
|77
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:17:56
|78
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:18:05
|79
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:18:55
|80
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:19:57
|81
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:20:54
|82
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|83
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:23:20
|84
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:38:19
|85
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:40:28
|86
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:43:33
|87
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|0:58:35
|88
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|1:13:28
|89
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|1:20:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|19
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|16
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|7
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|7
|7
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|7
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
|4
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
|4
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|12
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
|3
|13
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|15
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|3
|16
|Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|3
|17
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2
|18
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|19
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|1
|21
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
|24
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|15
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|9
|4
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|6
|6
|Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
|5
|7
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
|3
|11
|Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|3
|12
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
|2
|13
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
|2
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|16
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|2
|18
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|10:03:27
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:56
|4
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:29
|5
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:02:01
|7
|Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:11
|8
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:02
|9
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|10
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:06:33
|11
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:44
|12
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:06:50
|13
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:06
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:07:11
|15
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:07:16
|16
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
|0:07:17
|17
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:12:16
|18
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:16:04
|19
|Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
|0:17:06
|20
|Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|21
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
|0:35:28
|22
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team
|0:37:37
|23
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
|1:10:37
|24
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
|1:17:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|10:00:36
|2
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|4
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:51
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:58
|6
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
|0:03:00
|7
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|8
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:03:56
|9
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
|0:04:52
|10
|Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:05:53
|11
|Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:35
|12
|Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:41
|13
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team
|0:09:57
|14
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|15
|Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:15:07
|16
|Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:17:56
|17
|Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:18:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Velocio -Sram
|30:03:33
|2
|Orica-Ais
|0:02:09
|3
|Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:21
|4
|Team Tibco -Svb
|0:03:59
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|6
|Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|7
|Nationalteam Usa
|0:06:30
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:07:15
|9
|Nationalteam Niederlande
|0:08:38
|10
|Tkk Pacific Nestle Fitness Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:09:05
|12
|Nationalteam Deutschland
|0:09:24
|13
|Lensworld.Eu-Zannata
|0:13:50
|14
|Pearl Izumi -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team
|0:14:02
|15
|Nationalteam Australien
|0:18:44
|16
|Team Koga Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
|0:18:51
|17
|Team Bizkaia - Durango
|0:22:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy