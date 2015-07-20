Trending

Lepistö wins stage 4 in Thüringen Rundfahrt

Brennauer maintains race lead

Image 1 of 11

Stage 4 of the women's Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 11

Lotta Lepistö celebrates with her Bigla teammates

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 11

Lotta Lepistö (Bigla) winner of stage 4 of the Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 11

Theres Klein (Maxx-Solar Women)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 11

Tayler Wiles (Velocio-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 11

Stage 4 of the women's Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 11

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 11

Stage 4 of the women's Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 11

Stage 4 of the women's Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 11

Stage 4 of the women's Thüringen Rundfahrt

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 11

Lotta Lepistö celebrates her stage win with runners up Emma Johansson and Amy Pieters

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:07:40
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
4Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB
8Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
9Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team
10Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM
11Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA
12Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
13Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB
15Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA
16Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
17Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team
18Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
20Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
21Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands
22Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
23Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
26Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
27Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
28Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team
29Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
30Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
31Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM
32Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
34Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS
35Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team
36Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
37Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
38Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
39Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
40Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
41Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA
42Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
43Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
44Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM
45Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
46Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
47Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
48Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:07
49Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
52Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:00:10
53Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:12
54Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:00:15
55Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
56Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
57Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
58Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
59Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
60Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
61Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
62Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
63Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
64Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
66Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands
67Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA
68Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
69Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango
70Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
71Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB
72Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
73Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
74Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB
75Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:00:41
76Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
77Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:29
78Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team
79Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
80Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
81Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:06:07
82Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:10:19
83Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
84Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:11:02
85Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling
86Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:24:06
87Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:32:19
88Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands
89Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFElena Utrobina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
DNSTrixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio – SRAM
DNSAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
DNSBenita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS4
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
4Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM7pts
2Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB5
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS3
4Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM7pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS5
3Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
4Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS7pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM5
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM3
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team3:07:40
2Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands
4Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team
5Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
6Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team
7Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
9Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:07
10Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team
11Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:12
12Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:00:15
13Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:00:18
14Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products
15Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team
16Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango
17Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
18Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
19Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:00:41
20Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:01:29
21Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:01:34
22Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:11:02
23Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:32:19
24Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands

German riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM3:07:40
2Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team
3Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB
6Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
9Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:00:12
10Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:00:15
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:18
12Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
13Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
14Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:00:41
15Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
16Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:01:29
17Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:01:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Btc City Ljubljana9:23:00
2Velocio -SRAM
3Team Tibco -SVB
4Nationalteam Niederlande
5Orica-AIS
6Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team
7National team USA
8National team Australien
9TKK Pacific Nestle Fitness Cycling Team
10Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12National team Deutschland0:00:15
13Pearl Izumi -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:00:18
14Team Koga Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog
15Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:00:28
16Hitec Products0:00:36
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:00:54

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM10:00:36
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB0:00:20
3Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:31
5Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM0:00:42
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:00:53
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:20
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM0:01:22
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:25
10Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:28
11Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
12Hayley Simmonds (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:01:53
13Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM0:02:05
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:02:13
15Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:16
16Katharine Hall (USA) USA National Team0:02:19
17Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:24
18Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:31
19Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:34
20Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:36
21Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:43
22Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB0:02:44
23Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:02:47
24Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
25Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:02:51
26Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:58
27Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:02:59
28Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB
29Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:03:00
30Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:03:11
31Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:03:25
32Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team0:03:26
33Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:03:36
34Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:39
35Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:03:47
36Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:56
37Nikki Harris (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:04:00
38Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
39Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:20
40Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:21
41Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:36
42Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:47
43Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:04:52
44Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Monika Brzezna (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:05:00
46Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Netherlands0:05:01
47Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:05:02
48Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team0:05:16
49Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco – SVB0:05:22
50Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:05:30
51Sara Headley (USA) Tibco – SVB0:05:35
52Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
53Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:05:53
54Allie Dragoo (USA) USA National Team0:05:55
55Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:05:57
56Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
57Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:06:37
58Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:06:44
59Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:08:46
60Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Netherlands0:08:48
61Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:09:24
62Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:09:35
63Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:09:36
64Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:09:41
65Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:09:57
66Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:02
67Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:07
68Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:10:08
69Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australian National Team0:10:59
70Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team0:11:04
71Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:11:16
72Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:12:46
73Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:14:24
74Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:15:07
75Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:23
76Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City LJUBLJANA0:17:03
77Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:17:56
78Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:18:05
79Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:18:55
80Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:19:57
81Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:20:54
82Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team
83Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:23:20
84Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:38:19
85Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:40:28
86Nicole Moerig (Aus) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:43:33
87Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld.eu-Zannata0:58:35
88Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata1:13:28
89Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands1:20:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS19
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM16
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS11
5Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA7
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM7
7Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango7
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS6
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco – SVB4
10Coryn Rivera (USA) USA National Team4
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
12Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco – SVB3
13Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team3
14Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM3
15Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products3
16Miriam Björnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products3
17Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2
18Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
19Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
20Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City LJUBLJANA1
21Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1
22Anna Plichta (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team1
23Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio – SRAM24pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS15
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM9
4Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team6
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS6
6Krista Doebel-Hicock (USA) Tibco – SVB5
7Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team5
8Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands3
10Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio – SRAM3
11Anna Ramirez Bauxell (Spa) Team Bizkaia – Durango3
12Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio – SRAM2
13Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica-AIS2
14Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City LJUBLJANA2
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
16Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
17Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products2
18Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team2
19Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team10:03:27
2Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australian National Team0:00:45
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:56
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:29
5Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:45
6Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:02:01
7Alexis Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:02:11
8Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:02
9Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:03:53
10Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australian National Team0:06:33
11Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:06:44
12Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:06:50
13Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:07:06
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australian National Team0:07:11
15Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australian National Team0:07:16
16Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Hitec Products0:07:17
17Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:12:16
18Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:16:04
19Maria Kantsyber (Rus) Team Bizkaia – Durango0:17:06
20Aleksandra Kardas (Pol) TKK Pacific Nestle Women's Cycling Team0:18:03
21Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi – Sports Tours International – Womens Cycling0:35:28
22Georgia Baker (Aus) Australian National Team0:37:37
23Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.eu-Zannata1:10:37
24Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Netherlands1:17:41

German rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio – SRAM10:00:36
2Stephanie Pohl (Ger) German National Team0:01:28
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:02:16
4Corinna Lechner (Ger) German National Team0:02:51
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:58
6Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco – SVB0:03:00
7Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:03:39
8Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:03:56
9Mieke Kröger (Ger) Velocio – SRAM0:04:52
10Wiebke Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:05:53
11Franziska Banzer (Ger) German National Team0:09:35
12Jaqueline Dietrich (Ger) German National Team0:09:41
13Sophie Lacher (Ger) German National Team0:09:57
14Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:11:16
15Christina Koep (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:15:07
16Yvonne Fiedler (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:17:56
17Inga Rodieck (Ger) Team KOGA Ladies – Protective – Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:18:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio -Sram30:03:33
2Orica-Ais0:02:09
3Btc City Ljubljana0:03:21
4Team Tibco -Svb0:03:59
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
6Maxx-Solar Women Cycling Team0:05:42
7Nationalteam Usa0:06:30
8Hitec Products0:07:15
9Nationalteam Niederlande0:08:38
10Tkk Pacific Nestle Fitness Cycling Team0:08:56
11Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:09:05
12Nationalteam Deutschland0:09:24
13Lensworld.Eu-Zannata0:13:50
14Pearl Izumi -Sports Tours International -Womens Cycling Team0:14:02
15Nationalteam Australien0:18:44
16Team Koga Ladies - Protective - Fachklinik Dr. Herzog0:18:51
17Team Bizkaia - Durango0:22:41

