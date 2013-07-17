Van Vleuten sprints to stage 3 win in Schleiz
Johansson keeps narrow lead in overall
Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) won the Queen stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt in Schleiz, followed closely across the line by race leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Valentina Scandolara (Mcipollini Giordana Galassia).
"I really wanted this stage win, which was the priority today," van Vleuten said, adding that second place overall will not satisfy. She is now 11 seconds behind Johannson on the general classification. "Now, with my good overall position, yellow is of course something to look at. However, even now, with this very tight top of the standings, I don't think the Tour is going to be decided on bonifications alone. After tomorrow's time trial, we'll know a lot more."
Only 24 riders survived in the leading group, which brought back stage-long solo escapee Andrea Graus (Bigla) inside the final 20km.
In soaring temperatures, it took a while for a breakaway to become established, as the peloton reacted to every attack. Finally, on the first climb, made her successful move. While her solo escape was doomed to failure, and ended on the finishing circuit with 12km to go, the points gained on the climbs of the day moved her to second in the mountains classification behind Christine Majerus (Sengers).
While Graus built up a seven-minute lead on her own, the peloton was given more of a disadvantage when the convoy led the peloton off-course. However, she had her own mishap when she had to stop for a level crossing while later, the peloton went through unhindered. "Justice served", Graus said. "I am extremely satisfied with this stage, even though I would have liked not the be alone in the front. I am happy that have been able to perform well for our non-pro team in this high-class pro field of riders."
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|3:31:35
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|5
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|6
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|10
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|11
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|12
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|14
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|15
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|16
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|19
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|22
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|23
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|26
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|27
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|28
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|29
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|30
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|31
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|33
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|34
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|36
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|37
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|39
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|40
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|41
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:15
|42
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|43
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|44
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:00:21
|45
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:00:25
|46
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|0:02:44
|47
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:03:31
|48
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:04:03
|49
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|50
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|51
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|52
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|53
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|54
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|55
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|56
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|57
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|58
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|59
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|60
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|61
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|62
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|63
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|64
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|65
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:10:50
|66
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|67
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|68
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|69
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:12:27
|70
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|71
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|72
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|73
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|74
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:14:27
|75
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|76
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|77
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|78
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|79
|Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|DNF
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
|DNF
|Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|10
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|6
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|1
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|1
|1
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|2
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|1
|1
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3:31:35
|2
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|5
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|6
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|7
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|9
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|10
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|11
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|12
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:15
|13
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|14
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|0:02:44
|15
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:03:31
|16
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|17
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|18
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|19
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|20
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|21
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|22
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|23
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:10:50
|24
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:12:27
|25
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|28
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:14:27
|29
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|1
|Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|10:34:45
|2
|MCipollini Giordana
|3
|Wiggle Honda
|4
|Germany
|5
|Orica-AIS
|6
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:07
|7
|Australia
|0:00:14
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Slovenia
|0:00:22
|10
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|11
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|12
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:07:54
|13
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:10:57
|14
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:14:51
|15
|BePink
|0:18:19
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|8:33:19
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:11
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:38
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:40
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:00:41
|11
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|12
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|13
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|14
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:44
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|16
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|18
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:47
|20
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|21
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|22
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|23
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|25
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|26
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
|27
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
|28
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
|29
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:00:55
|30
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|31
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:59
|32
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|34
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|35
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:03
|36
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:01:06
|37
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|38
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|40
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:01:55
|41
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:02:01
|42
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:02:08
|43
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:02:26
|44
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|0:03:23
|45
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|0:03:32
|46
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:04:54
|47
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
|0:05:23
|48
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:07:58
|49
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|50
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|51
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|0:09:30
|52
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|53
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:10:24
|54
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:10:39
|55
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|56
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|57
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:13:39
|58
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:14:27
|59
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|60
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|0:15:32
|61
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|62
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:17:17
|63
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:17:31
|64
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:18:00
|65
|Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:18:37
|66
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
|0:19:59
|67
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|0:20:05
|68
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:20:16
|69
|Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
|0:21:12
|70
|Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:23:36
|71
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:25:11
|72
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:25:13
|73
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:28:45
|74
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:31:21
|75
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:32:36
|76
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:32:43
|77
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:34:41
|78
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|79
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:42:23
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|34
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|23
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|10
|4
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|9
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|6
|7
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|5
|8
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|3
|9
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|2
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|11
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|1
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|13
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
|7
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|4
|5
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|3
|7
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|3
|8
|Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
|2
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
|1
|10
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|1
|2
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|1
|3
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|1
|1
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|8:33:55
|2
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:05
|3
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:08
|5
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:11
|7
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:00:12
|8
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:00:19
|10
|Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
|11
|Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:27
|12
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:01:25
|13
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:32
|14
|Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia
|0:02:56
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|16
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
|0:09:48
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:10:03
|18
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:10:09
|19
|Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|20
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:13:51
|21
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:15:55
|22
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:16:41
|23
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:17:24
|24
|Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:19:40
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:24:37
|26
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:32:00
|27
|Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:32:07
|28
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:34:05
|29
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:41:47
|1
|Orica-AIS
|25:41:56
|2
|Rabobank-Liv/Giant
|0:00:03
|3
|MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:05
|4
|Wiggle Honda
|0:00:06
|5
|Specialized-lululemon
|0:00:10
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Australia
|0:00:21
|8
|Slovenia
|0:00:36
|9
|Germany
|0:01:28
|10
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|11
|Cyclelive Plus Zannata
|0:08:05
|12
|Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|13
|BePink
|0:18:36
|14
|Maxx Solar Stevens
|0:26:02
|15
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:26:08
