Van Vleuten sprints to stage 3 win in Schleiz

Johansson keeps narrow lead in overall

Image 1 of 2

Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)
Image 2 of 2

Andrea Graus (Bigla) on her solo escape

(Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) won the Queen stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt in Schleiz, followed closely across the line by race leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Valentina Scandolara (Mcipollini Giordana Galassia).

"I really wanted this stage win, which was the priority today," van Vleuten said, adding that second place overall will not satisfy. She is now 11 seconds behind Johannson on the general classification. "Now, with my good overall position, yellow is of course something to look at. However, even now, with this very tight top of the standings, I don't think the Tour is going to be decided on bonifications alone. After tomorrow's time trial, we'll know a lot more."

Only 24 riders survived in the leading group, which brought back stage-long solo escapee Andrea Graus (Bigla) inside the final 20km.

In soaring temperatures, it took a while for a breakaway to become established, as the peloton reacted to every attack. Finally, on the first climb, made her successful move. While her solo escape was doomed to failure, and ended on the finishing circuit with 12km to go, the points gained on the climbs of the day moved her to second in the mountains classification behind Christine Majerus (Sengers).

While Graus built up a seven-minute lead on her own, the peloton was given more of a disadvantage when the convoy led the peloton off-course. However, she had her own mishap when she had to stop for a level crossing while later, the peloton went through unhindered. "Justice served", Graus said. "I am extremely satisfied with this stage, even though I would have liked not the be alone in the front. I am happy that have been able to perform well for our non-pro team in this high-class pro field of riders."

Full Results
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant3:31:35
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
4Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
5Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
6Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
10Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
11Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
12Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
14Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
15Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
16Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
19Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
22Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
23Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:07
26Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
27Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
28Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
29Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
30Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
31Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
32Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
33Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon
34Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
36Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
37Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
39Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
40Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:00:14
41Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:15
42Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia
43Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
44Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:00:21
45Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:00:25
46Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:02:44
47Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:31
48Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:04:03
49Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:07:22
50Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
51Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
52Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia
53Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
54Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
55Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
56Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
57Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
58Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
59Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
60Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
61Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
62Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
63Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:08:27
64Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda
65Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:10:50
66Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
67Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink
68Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia
69Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:12:27
70Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS
71Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
72Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
73Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
74Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:14:27
75Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team
76Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:16:52
77Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
78Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:20:20
79Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink
DNFRebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
DNFEvelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAlena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink
DNFSara Frece (Slo) Slovenia

Points
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant10pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS6
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana4

Sprint 1
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant1

Sprint 2
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Sprint 3
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team3pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS2
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 1
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3pts
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany2
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 2
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team5pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team3
3Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2

Mountain 3
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team2
3Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana1

Most aggressive rider
1Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team

Young riders
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3:31:35
2Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
5Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
6Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
7Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
8Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:07
9Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens
10Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
11Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
12Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:00:15
13Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
14Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:02:44
15Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:31
16Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:07:22
17Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
18Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
19Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
20Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
21Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
22Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
23Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:10:50
24Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:12:27
25Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens
26Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
27Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team
28Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:14:27
29Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:20:20

Teams
1Rabobank-Liv/Giant10:34:45
2MCipollini Giordana
3Wiggle Honda
4Germany
5Orica-AIS
6Specialized-lululemon0:00:07
7Australia0:00:14
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Slovenia0:00:22
10Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:29
11Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:07:36
12Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:07:54
13Maxx Solar Stevens0:10:57
14Bigla Cycling Team0:14:51
15BePink0:18:19

General classification after stage 3
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS8:33:19
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:11
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:28
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:36
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
7Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:00:38
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany0:00:40
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
10Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:00:41
11Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
12Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
13Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:42
14Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana0:00:44
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
16Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
18Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:47
20Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:48
21Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
22Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
23Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:51
26Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia
27Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia
28Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
29Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:00:55
30Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
31Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:59
32Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant
34Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:02
35Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:01:03
36Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:01:06
37Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:01:36
38Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:54
40Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:01:55
41Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:02:01
42Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:02:08
43Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:02:26
44Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany0:03:23
45Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:03:32
46Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:04:54
47Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon0:05:23
48Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:07:58
49Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:08:06
50Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
51Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana0:09:30
52Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
53Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:10:24
54Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:10:39
55Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:10:45
56Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:10:48
57Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:13:39
58Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:14:27
59Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata
60Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:15:32
61Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:16:31
62Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:17:17
63Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:17:31
64Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:18:00
65Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:18:37
66Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink0:19:59
67Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia0:20:05
68Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:20:16
69Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink0:21:12
70Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team0:23:36
71Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:25:11
72Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:25:13
73Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS0:28:45
74Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:31:21
75Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:32:36
76Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:32:43
77Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:34:41
78Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:37:00
79Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:42:23

Points classification
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS34pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant23
3Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon10
4Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team9
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana6
7Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana5
8Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia3
9Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda2
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1
11Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany1
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
13Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Mountains classification
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team20pts
2Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team8
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany7
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda4
5Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
6Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda3
7Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana3
8Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia2
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS1
10Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda1
2Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team1
3Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda1

Young riders classification
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team8:33:55
2Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:00:05
3Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:08
5Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:11
7Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:00:12
8Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:15
9Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens0:00:19
10Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
11Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia0:00:27
12Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:01:25
13Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:32
14Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia0:02:56
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:30
16Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink0:09:48
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:10:03
18Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:10:09
19Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:10:12
20Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:13:51
21Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:15:55
22Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:16:41
23Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:17:24
24Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:19:40
25Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:24:37
26Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS0:32:00
27Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens0:32:07
28Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:34:05
29Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:41:47

Teams classification
1Orica-AIS25:41:56
2Rabobank-Liv/Giant0:00:03
3MCipollini Giordana0:00:05
4Wiggle Honda0:00:06
5Specialized-lululemon0:00:10
6Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:17
7Australia0:00:21
8Slovenia0:00:36
9Germany0:01:28
10Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:07:31
11Cyclelive Plus Zannata0:08:05
12Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team0:11:27
13BePink0:18:36
14Maxx Solar Stevens0:26:02
15Bigla Cycling Team0:26:08

