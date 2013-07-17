Image 1 of 2 Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de) Image 2 of 2 Andrea Graus (Bigla) on her solo escape (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf/cyclingpictures.de)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabo-LivGiant) won the Queen stage of the Thüringen Rundfahrt in Schleiz, followed closely across the line by race leader Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Valentina Scandolara (Mcipollini Giordana Galassia).

"I really wanted this stage win, which was the priority today," van Vleuten said, adding that second place overall will not satisfy. She is now 11 seconds behind Johannson on the general classification. "Now, with my good overall position, yellow is of course something to look at. However, even now, with this very tight top of the standings, I don't think the Tour is going to be decided on bonifications alone. After tomorrow's time trial, we'll know a lot more."

Only 24 riders survived in the leading group, which brought back stage-long solo escapee Andrea Graus (Bigla) inside the final 20km.

In soaring temperatures, it took a while for a breakaway to become established, as the peloton reacted to every attack. Finally, on the first climb, made her successful move. While her solo escape was doomed to failure, and ended on the finishing circuit with 12km to go, the points gained on the climbs of the day moved her to second in the mountains classification behind Christine Majerus (Sengers).

While Graus built up a seven-minute lead on her own, the peloton was given more of a disadvantage when the convoy led the peloton off-course. However, she had her own mishap when she had to stop for a level crossing while later, the peloton went through unhindered. "Justice served", Graus said. "I am extremely satisfied with this stage, even though I would have liked not the be alone in the front. I am happy that have been able to perform well for our non-pro team in this high-class pro field of riders."

Full Results 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 3:31:35 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 4 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 5 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 6 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 8 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 10 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 11 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 12 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 13 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 14 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 15 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 16 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 18 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 19 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 22 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 23 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 25 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:07 26 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 27 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 28 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 29 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 30 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 31 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 32 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 33 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 34 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 35 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 36 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 37 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 39 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 40 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:00:14 41 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:15 42 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 43 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 44 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:00:21 45 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:00:25 46 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:02:44 47 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:03:31 48 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:04:03 49 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:07:22 50 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 51 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 52 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 53 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 54 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 55 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 56 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 57 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 58 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 59 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 60 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 61 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 62 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 63 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:08:27 64 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 65 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:10:50 66 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 67 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 68 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 69 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:12:27 70 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 71 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 72 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 73 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 74 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:14:27 75 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 76 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:16:52 77 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 78 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:20:20 79 Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink DNF Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant DNF Evelyn Arys (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink DNF Sara Frece (Slo) Slovenia

Points 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 10 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 6 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 4

Sprint 1 1 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 1

Sprint 2 1 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Sprint 3 1 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 2 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 1 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 2 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 2 1 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 3 3 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2

Mountain 3 1 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team

Young riders 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3:31:35 2 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 5 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 7 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 8 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:07 9 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 10 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 11 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 12 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:15 13 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 14 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:02:44 15 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:03:31 16 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:07:22 17 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 18 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 19 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 20 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 21 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 22 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 23 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:10:50 24 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:12:27 25 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 26 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 27 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 28 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:14:27 29 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:20:20

Teams 1 Rabobank-Liv/Giant 10:34:45 2 MCipollini Giordana 3 Wiggle Honda 4 Germany 5 Orica-AIS 6 Specialized-lululemon 0:00:07 7 Australia 0:00:14 8 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Slovenia 0:00:22 10 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:07:29 11 Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:07:36 12 Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:07:54 13 Maxx Solar Stevens 0:10:57 14 Bigla Cycling Team 0:14:51 15 BePink 0:18:19

General classification after stage 3 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 8:33:19 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:11 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:28 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:36 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 7 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:00:38 8 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 0:00:40 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:00:41 11 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 12 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 13 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 0:00:42 14 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:44 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 16 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 17 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 18 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:47 20 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:48 21 Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia 22 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 23 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 24 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 25 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:51 26 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Australia 27 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Slovenia 28 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 29 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:00:55 30 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 31 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:59 32 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 33 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 34 Esther Fennel (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:02 35 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:03 36 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:01:06 37 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:01:36 38 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:54 40 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:01:55 41 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:02:01 42 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:02:08 43 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:02:26 44 Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany 0:03:23 45 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:03:32 46 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:04:54 47 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-lululemon 0:05:23 48 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:07:58 49 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:08:06 50 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 51 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 0:09:30 52 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 53 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:10:24 54 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:10:39 55 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:10:45 56 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:10:48 57 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:13:39 58 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:14:27 59 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 60 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:15:32 61 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:16:31 62 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:17:17 63 Stefanie Paul (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:17:31 64 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:18:00 65 Alenka Novak (Slo) Slovenia 0:18:37 66 Petra Zrimsek (Slo) BePink 0:19:59 67 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 0:20:05 68 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:20:16 69 Silvia Valseccia (Ita) BePink 0:21:12 70 Natalie Lamborelle (Lux) Bigla Cycling Team 0:23:36 71 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:25:11 72 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:25:13 73 Jessie MacLean (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:28:45 74 Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:31:21 75 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:32:36 76 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:32:43 77 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:34:41 78 Elena Eggl (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:37:00 79 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:42:23

Points classification 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 34 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 23 3 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 10 4 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 9 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 7 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 5 8 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 3 9 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 2 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 11 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 1 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 13 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Mountains classification 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 8 3 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Germany 7 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 4 5 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 6 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 3 7 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 3 8 Chloe McConville (Aus) Australia 2 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 1 10 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 1 2 Andrea Graus (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team 1 3 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 1

Young riders classification 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 8:33:55 2 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:00:05 3 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Slovenia 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv/Giant 0:00:08 5 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 6 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:11 7 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:00:12 8 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:15 9 Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:00:19 10 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 11 Spela Kern (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:27 12 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 0:01:25 13 Taylor Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon 0:01:32 14 Ashlee Ankudinof (Aus) Australia 0:02:56 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:07:30 16 Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink 0:09:48 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:10:03 18 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:10:09 19 Ronja Köckerling (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:10:12 20 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:13:51 21 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team 0:15:55 22 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:16:41 23 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 0:17:24 24 Christina Koep (Ger) Koga Ladies Central Rhede Fachklinik Dr. Herzog Cycling Team 0:19:40 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:24:37 26 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:32:00 27 Theres Klein (Ger) Maxx Solar Stevens 0:32:07 28 Marissa Otten (Ned) Cyclelive Plus Zannata 0:34:05 29 Lucy Martin (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:41:47