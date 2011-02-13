Pauwels prevails in GP Heuts
Belgian outkicks Walsleben and Stybar
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1:02:31
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|3
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:00:07
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|7
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:00:42
|8
|Ben Berden (Bel) Baboco-Revor
|0:01:29
|9
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team
|0:01:48
|10
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:02:12
|11
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|0:02:39
|12
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|13
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|14
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:03:43
|15
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:56
|16
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:04:03
|17
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:04:13
|18
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:04:34
|19
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:04:37
|20
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|0:04:46
|21
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:05:11
|22
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:05:46
|23
|Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|24
|Wilant van Gils (Ned)
|25
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl
|26
|Jordy Luisman (Ned) Craft-Sensa-RSE Cycling
|27
|Geert van der Horst (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycling
|28
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
|29
|Max Gensing-Podschun (Ger)
|30
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|31
|Daan Bongers (Ned) TWC Maaslandster
|32
|Edwin Arts (Ned)
