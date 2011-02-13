Trending

Pauwels prevails in GP Heuts

Belgian outkicks Walsleben and Stybar

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The elite men get their race underway.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The men looking a little pensive on the start line.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) looking comfortable on the front.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Zdenek Stybar leads Philipp Walsleben.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Stybar climbs in commanding fashion.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Newly-crowned world champion Zdenek Stybar.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The leaders enter the last lap.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The sprint was won by Kevin Pauwels.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
The elite men's podium (l-r): Philipp Walsleben, Kevin Pauwels and Zdenek Stybar.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Philipp Walsleben hits the stairs.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Zdenek Stybar finishes third.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
David van der Poel (BKCP-Powerplus).

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Francis Mourey (FDJ) finished sixth.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team).

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus).

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team).

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels leads the front group.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Kevin Pauwels triumphed in Heerlen.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) on the final lap.

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Full Results
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:02:31
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
4Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:00:07
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:00:21
6Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
7Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:00:42
8Ben Berden (Bel) Baboco-Revor0:01:29
9Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:01:48
10Marco Bianco (Ita)0:02:12
11Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:02:39
12Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:52
13Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:16
14Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:03:43
15Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:03:56
16Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:04:03
17Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:04:13
18Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:04:34
19Twan van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:04:37
20Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl0:04:46
21Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:05:11
22David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:46
23Corné van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
24Wilant van Gils (Ned)
25Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl
26Jordy Luisman (Ned) Craft-Sensa-RSE Cycling
27Geert van der Horst (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycling
28Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
29Max Gensing-Podschun (Ger)
30Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
31Daan Bongers (Ned) TWC Maaslandster
32Edwin Arts (Ned)

