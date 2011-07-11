Kavsek opens his account in morning stage
Dutchman bests Laurent in final metres
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|2:20:15
|2
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|3
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:00:02
|4
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:00:04
|5
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|7
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|9
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|10
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|11
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|13
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|14
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|15
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|16
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|17
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|18
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|19
|Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:00:21
|20
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|21
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:00:24
|22
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|23
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|24
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|26
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|27
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|28
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|29
|Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
|30
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|31
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|32
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|33
|Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|34
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|35
|Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|36
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|37
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|38
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|39
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|40
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|41
|Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|42
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|43
|Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
|44
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|45
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|46
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|47
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|48
|Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|49
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|50
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|51
|Kenny Berquier (CESMA)
|0:04:12
|52
|Alexandre Beot (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:04:37
|53
|Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:07:11
|54
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|55
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|56
|Jean-François Tabar (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|57
|Christophe Angele (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|58
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|59
|Jérémy Dely (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:16:39
|60
|Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)
|0:17:18
|61
|Stéphane Lassere (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:19:02
|62
|Jonathan Lolo (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|63
|Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:22:13
|64
|Bruno Sulpice Timothee (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:28:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|10
|3
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|8
|4
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|7
|5
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|6
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|5
|7
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|8
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|3
|9
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|2
|10
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|16
|pts
|2
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|8
|3
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|6
|4
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|5
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|6
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|3
|7
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|8
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|2
|9
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|7:00:53
|2
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:00:04
|3
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|4
|Sélection Martinique
|5
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:00:24
|6
|Pédale Pilotine
|0:00:40
|7
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:44
|8
|Sélection Guyane
|0:01:01
|9
|Sélection Régionale Sud
|0:01:04
|10
|Club Cycliste du Nord
|0:14:38
|11
|Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique
|12
|Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe
|0:19:42
|13
|Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste
|0:24:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|See Results for Stage 2b
