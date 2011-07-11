Trending

Kavsek opens his account in morning stage

Dutchman bests Laurent in final metres

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)2:20:15
2Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
3Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:00:02
4Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:00:04
5Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
6Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
7Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
8Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
9Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
10Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
11Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
12Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
13Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
14Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
15Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
16Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
17Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
18Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
19Marc-André Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:00:21
20Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
21Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:00:24
22Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
23Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
24Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
25Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
26Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
27José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
28Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
29Philippe Vimaure (Pédale Pilotine)
30Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
31Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
32Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
33Benoit Fourmont (Sélection Régionale Sud)
34Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
35Yann Moothamah (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
36Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
37Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
38Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
39Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
40Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
41Alexandre Desbois (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
42Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
43Stéphane Merille (Sélection Guyane)
44Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
45Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
46Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
47Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
48Wim Botman (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
49Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
50Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
51Kenny Berquier (CESMA)0:04:12
52Alexandre Beot (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:04:37
53Denis Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:07:11
54Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
55Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
56Jean-François Tabar (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
57Christophe Angele (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
58Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
59Jérémy Dely (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:16:39
60Carmélien Fauvette (Sélection Guyane)0:17:18
61Stéphane Lassere (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:19:02
62Jonathan Lolo (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
63Lyautey Venitus (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:22:13
64Bruno Sulpice Timothee (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:28:50

Points - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12pts
2Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)10
3Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)8
4Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)7
5Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
6Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)5
7Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)4
8Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
9Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)2
10Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)1

Mountains - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)16pts
2Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)8
3Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)6
4Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
5Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
6Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)3
7Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
8Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)2
9Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Global Cycling Team Hollande7:00:53
2Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:00:04
3USSA Pavilly Barentin
4Sélection Martinique
5Sélection Guadeloupe0:00:24
6Pédale Pilotine0:00:40
7Team Bridgestone Anchor0:00:44
8Sélection Guyane0:01:01
9Sélection Régionale Sud0:01:04
10Club Cycliste du Nord0:14:38
11Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique
12Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe0:19:42
13Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste0:24:06

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1See Results for Stage 2b

Latest on Cyclingnews