Stybar solos to victory

Nys and Pauwels round out podium, Albert frustrated by mechanical

Image 1 of 23

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) showed a clean pair of heels today

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 23

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) leads the way in Tervuren

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 23

Sven Nys (Lanbouwcredit-Colnago) just after the start

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 23

Sven Nys (Lanbouwcredit-Colnago) leads along the snow-dusted course

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 23

Sven Nys (Lanbouwcredit-Colnago) finished second today

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 23

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) away on his own

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 23

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) hops the barriers

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 23

Stybar celebrates as Nys rides on in the distance

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 23

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) claims his win in Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 23

Robert Gavenda (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), left, and Lubomír Petruš (BKCP - Power Plus) race through the snow at Tervuren.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 23

Poland's Casper Szczepaniak (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) leads Bart Verschueren (Baboco - Revor Cycling Team).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 23

Sven Vantourenhout (Sunweb Revor)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 23

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) runs the barriers.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 23

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) finishes in second place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 23

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) crosses the finish line in third place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 23

Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), right, beats Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) to the line for fourth place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 23

Petr Dlask (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) leads Niels Albet, Francis Mourey and Tom Meeusen up a climb.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 23

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 23

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) en route to a fourth place finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 23

Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 23

Jamey Driscoll (Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale) after finishing 16th at Tervuren.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 23

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) on the podium with his son Thibau.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 23

The elite men's podium: Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago), 2nd; Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), 1st; Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), 3rd.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) powered to victory in Tervuren today after spending the latter half of the elite men's event in the lead on a solo attack. Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) finished alone in second place six seconds behind Stybar, followed by Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) in third place 12 seconds later. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) outsprinted Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) for fourth place.

"My condition during these busy weeks is getting better, the opposite of what I had expected," Stybar told Sporza. "This is a boost for me, in view of the Czech championship next weekend."

When the gun went off at the start of the elite men's event, American Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) went to the front and led the field into the woods. Nys and Sven Vantourenhout (Sunweb Revor) took over at the head of the race creating a slight separation over a a seven-man chase group containing Stybar, Pauwels, Meeusen, Albert, Page, Francis Mourey (Française des Jeux) and Petr Dlask (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team).

Pauwels was able to bridge across to form a leading trio, but the chasers made contact to form one leading group. Nys attacked again and as before drew out Vantourenhout and Pauwels, but this move, too, was neutralized.

Stybar then launched a powerful attack and soon found himself with a substantial lead over the chasing group. With five laps to go Stybar held a 24-second advantage.

World champion Niels Albert and Tom Meeusen set off in pursuit of Stybar, but their chase effort was stymied by misfortune. Meeusen crashed on a technical descent and fell back to the Nys group.

Albert closed to within four seconds of Stybar with three laps to go, but his chase effort was hampered by one of his pedals being packed with ice. A frustrated Albert tossed his bike aside in the pit area and also found himself back in the Nys chase group trailing Stybar by 25 seconds with two laps to go.

While Stybar kept the pressure on at the head of the race, Nys launched an attack on the penultimate lap and was joined by Pauwels. Nys was able to separate himself from the Telenet-Fidea rider and made a major effort to bridge to Stybar, but the Czech managed to hold off Nys by six seconds. Pauwels finished in third, 12 seconds behind Nys, while Meeusen outsprinted Albert for fourth nine seconds later.

Full results
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1:01:42
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago0:00:06
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:18
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:27
5Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
6Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux0:00:35
7Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:49
8Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:01:11
9Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:36
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:37
11Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
12Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:41
13Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:01:43
14Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:02:13
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:22
16James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale0:02:26
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:47
18Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team0:02:52
19Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:54
20Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:31
21Jempy Drucker (Lux) H2O-Teltec0:03:34
22Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus0:03:35
23Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:16
24Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:04:35
25Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank0:04:55
26Bart Verschueren (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:04:58
27Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale0:05:06
28Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team0:05:20
29Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team0:06:00
30Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team0:06:24
31Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:06:30
32Sean De Bie (Bel) PWS - Eijssen Cycling Team0:06:36
33Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
34Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team VZW-1lap
35Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco Heist O/D Berg
36Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise-2laps
37Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
38Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
39Niels Wubben (Bel)
40Baasankhuu Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclo-cross Team-3laps
41Naran Khangarid (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclo-cross Team
42David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago-4laps
43Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclo-cross Team-5laps
44Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl) Mongolian National Cyclo-cross Team
45Matt Brandon (USA)-6laps

