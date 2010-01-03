Image 1 of 23 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) showed a clean pair of heels today (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 23 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) leads the way in Tervuren (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 23 Sven Nys (Lanbouwcredit-Colnago) just after the start (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 23 Sven Nys (Lanbouwcredit-Colnago) leads along the snow-dusted course (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 23 Sven Nys (Lanbouwcredit-Colnago) finished second today (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 23 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) away on his own (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 23 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) hops the barriers (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 23 Stybar celebrates as Nys rides on in the distance (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 23 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) claims his win in Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 23 Robert Gavenda (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), left, and Lubomír Petruš (BKCP - Power Plus) race through the snow at Tervuren. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 23 Poland's Casper Szczepaniak (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) leads Bart Verschueren (Baboco - Revor Cycling Team). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 23 Sven Vantourenhout (Sunweb Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 23 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) runs the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 23 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) finishes in second place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 23 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) crosses the finish line in third place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 23 Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), right, beats Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) to the line for fourth place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 23 Petr Dlask (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) leads Niels Albet, Francis Mourey and Tom Meeusen up a climb. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 23 World champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 23 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) en route to a fourth place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 23 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 23 Jamey Driscoll (Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale) after finishing 16th at Tervuren. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 23 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) on the podium with his son Thibau. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 23 The elite men's podium: Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago), 2nd; Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), 1st; Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team), 3rd. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team) powered to victory in Tervuren today after spending the latter half of the elite men's event in the lead on a solo attack. Belgian national champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago) finished alone in second place six seconds behind Stybar, followed by Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) in third place 12 seconds later. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) outsprinted Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) for fourth place.

"My condition during these busy weeks is getting better, the opposite of what I had expected," Stybar told Sporza. "This is a boost for me, in view of the Czech championship next weekend."

When the gun went off at the start of the elite men's event, American Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) went to the front and led the field into the woods. Nys and Sven Vantourenhout (Sunweb Revor) took over at the head of the race creating a slight separation over a a seven-man chase group containing Stybar, Pauwels, Meeusen, Albert, Page, Francis Mourey (Française des Jeux) and Petr Dlask (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team).

Pauwels was able to bridge across to form a leading trio, but the chasers made contact to form one leading group. Nys attacked again and as before drew out Vantourenhout and Pauwels, but this move, too, was neutralized.

Stybar then launched a powerful attack and soon found himself with a substantial lead over the chasing group. With five laps to go Stybar held a 24-second advantage.

World champion Niels Albert and Tom Meeusen set off in pursuit of Stybar, but their chase effort was stymied by misfortune. Meeusen crashed on a technical descent and fell back to the Nys group.

Albert closed to within four seconds of Stybar with three laps to go, but his chase effort was hampered by one of his pedals being packed with ice. A frustrated Albert tossed his bike aside in the pit area and also found himself back in the Nys chase group trailing Stybar by 25 seconds with two laps to go.

While Stybar kept the pressure on at the head of the race, Nys launched an attack on the penultimate lap and was joined by Pauwels. Nys was able to separate himself from the Telenet-Fidea rider and made a major effort to bridge to Stybar, but the Czech managed to hold off Nys by six seconds. Pauwels finished in third, 12 seconds behind Nys, while Meeusen outsprinted Albert for fourth nine seconds later.