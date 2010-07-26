Trending

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
2Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
3Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
4Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
5Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
6John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
7Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
8Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
10Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
11Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
12Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
13Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
14Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
15Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
16Bryan Larsen (RANCHO'S CYCLING TEAM)
17Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
18Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
19Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
20Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
21Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
22Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
23Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat)
24Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
25Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
26Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
27Justin Armstead (Team Mack)
28Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Olive Oil)
29Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
30Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
31Aaron Gallardo (Team Helen's)
32Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
33Brad Schaeffer (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
34Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
35Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
36Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife LaGrange)
37Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
38Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
39Jeff Barnes (Mercy-Specialized)
40Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau)
41Keaton Hanson (Dogfish Racing)
42Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
43Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
44Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
45Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
46Ian Moir (TEAM WASTE MANAGEMENT)
47Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
48Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
49Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
50Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team- Argentina)
51Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
52Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
53Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
54Chris Johnson (Rock Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
2Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
3Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
4Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
5Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
6Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
7Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
8Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
9Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
10Jessica Hill (TEAM MS RACING)
11Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
12Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
13Katie Ligler (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
14Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
15Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
16Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
17Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
18Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
19Janelle Kellman (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
20Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
21Terra James (Behind-Bars/LGR)
22Jane Weakley (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
23Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
24Brenna Wozniak (400 Smith)
25Michelle Melka (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
26Ivy Luhrs (PORTLAND VELO CLUB / CYCLEMANIA)
27Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
28Katie Kindt (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
29Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
30Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)
31Susan Uphill (WDT-ALVOI INTERNATIONAL CYCLING TEAM)
32Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
33Loren Eggenschwiler (Hotter 'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Tea)
34Alexandra Kerl (Little Guy Racing)

