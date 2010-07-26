Cantwell adds to Fly V's win tally
Schneider takes Tibco to the top
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|2
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|3
|Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
|4
|Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|5
|Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
|6
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|7
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|8
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|10
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|11
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|12
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|13
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|14
|Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
|15
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|16
|Bryan Larsen (RANCHO'S CYCLING TEAM)
|17
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|18
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|19
|Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
|20
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|21
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|22
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|23
|Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat)
|24
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|25
|Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|26
|Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|27
|Justin Armstead (Team Mack)
|28
|Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Olive Oil)
|29
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|30
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|31
|Aaron Gallardo (Team Helen's)
|32
|Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
|33
|Brad Schaeffer (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|34
|Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|35
|Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|36
|Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife LaGrange)
|37
|Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
|38
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|39
|Jeff Barnes (Mercy-Specialized)
|40
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau)
|41
|Keaton Hanson (Dogfish Racing)
|42
|Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|43
|Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|44
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|45
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|46
|Ian Moir (TEAM WASTE MANAGEMENT)
|47
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|48
|Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|49
|Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
|50
|Mauricio Frazer (Start Cycling Team- Argentina)
|51
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|52
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|53
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Chris Johnson (Rock Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|2
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|3
|Katie Spittlehouse (Nova IS Corp)
|4
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
|5
|Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
|6
|Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
|7
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|8
|Emma Bast (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|9
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
|10
|Jessica Hill (TEAM MS RACING)
|11
|Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|12
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|13
|Katie Ligler (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|14
|Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
|15
|Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|16
|Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
|17
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|18
|Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
|19
|Janelle Kellman (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|20
|Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
|21
|Terra James (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|22
|Jane Weakley (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
|23
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|24
|Brenna Wozniak (400 Smith)
|25
|Michelle Melka (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|26
|Ivy Luhrs (PORTLAND VELO CLUB / CYCLEMANIA)
|27
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|28
|Katie Kindt (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|29
|Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|30
|Siobhan Jones (Austin Flyers Women's Cycling)
|31
|Susan Uphill (WDT-ALVOI INTERNATIONAL CYCLING TEAM)
|32
|Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
|33
|Loren Eggenschwiler (Hotter 'N Hell Hundred / MSU Cycling Tea)
|34
|Alexandra Kerl (Little Guy Racing)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy