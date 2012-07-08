Image 1 of 2 Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) won the final Tour of Austria stage (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Steve Morabito (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) and Robert Vrecer (Team Voralberg) made up the 2012 Tour of Austria podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Jakob Fuglsang showed his class by netting his second stage race victory of the summer in the Tour of Austria. Snubbed from RadioShack-Nissan's Tour de France team after winning the Tour of Luxembroug, Fuglsang proved he is one of the sport's top stage races by achieving his winning margin on the Grossglockner stage, and securing the race win in the penultimate stage time trial.

"It's particularly nice that I didn't win by merely following, but also by taking a stage win," Fuglsang said after defending his race lead for four stages. "Since I took the jersey, the team worked really hard and made it easy for me. I did what I had to do in the TT and the team helped me with everything else.

"We had a great week riding the way we did. When you ride together as a team, you have fun even though you suffer," Fuglsang said. "Upon arriving in Vienna and securing the overall, we can all be happy and proud with this win and the way we managed to defend the jersey and win the overall. Thank you to all the riders and staff that made this possible here in Austria."

Team Type 1-Sanofi continued its string of impressive results by netting the final stage sprint victory with Daniele Colli. "After a second and a fourth place finish at the Tour of Austria in Vienna, I've finally done it. My teammate Alessandro Bazzana brought me, 500 meters before the finish, in perfect position. After a very difficult week with many mountains, this victory is an incredible success", said Colli.

The breakaway on the final stage consisted of Patrick Konrad (Team Vorarlberg), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne-Schuller). They built up a maximum lead of 3 minutes, but were pulled back by the sprinters' teams in the finishing circuits.

Following Colli's victory and Bazzana's stage 1 win, Team Type 1-Sanofi added a mountains classification title by Georg Preidler and points jersey overall by Bazzana to its win column in Austria.

RadioShack-Nissan, in addition to winning the overall and teams classification had the best Austrian rider, Thomas Rohregger.

Angelo Pagani (Colnago - CSF Inox) was the best young rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2:29:54 2 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 13 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 16 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 20 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 23 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 24 Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 25 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 27 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 28 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 36 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 37 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 41 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 43 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 45 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 48 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 54 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 55 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 56 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 58 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 59 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 60 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 61 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 66 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 68 Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 69 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 70 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 71 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 72 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 73 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 74 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2:29:54 75 David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 76 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 77 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 80 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 81 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 82 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 85 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 87 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 88 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 89 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 90 Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 91 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 96 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 99 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 102 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 103 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 105 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 106 Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 2:30:22 107 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 2:30:23 108 Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 2:30:33 109 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 2:30:40 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 111 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 112 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 113 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:30:45 115 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 116 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:31:07 117 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:31:09 118 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:31:14 119 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 120 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 2:32:05 121 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:32:11 122 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2:32:14 123 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team DNF Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia DNF Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten DNS Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 28:13:09 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 3 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:01:52 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:15 5 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 7 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:42 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 0:02:53 9 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:55 10 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:04 11 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:44 12 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:25 13 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:10 14 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team 0:05:46 15 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:56 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 0:07:17 17 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:59 18 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:14 19 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:23 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20 21 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:26:48 22 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:29 23 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:58 24 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:11 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 0:32:08 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:32:19 27 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:32:32 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:33:28 29 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:35:31 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:38:53 31 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:40:17 32 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:40:50 33 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 0:41:26 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:42:27 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 0:42:44 36 David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:43:27 37 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:43:45 38 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:43:55 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:06 40 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:45:29 41 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:47:00 42 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 0:47:37 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:48:33 44 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:08 45 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:11 46 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:24 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:32 48 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:49:34 49 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:49:35 50 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:50:40 51 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 0:51:20 52 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:52:39 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:53:02 54 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:53:14 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:53:52 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:53:57 57 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:04 58 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:28 59 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:54:38 60 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:55:27 61 Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 0:55:40 62 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:56:07 63 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:56:29 64 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:56:32 65 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:56:40 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:56:47 67 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:56:52 68 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:21 69 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:57:41 70 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:42 71 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:57:44 72 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:57:46 73 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:57:52 74 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:58:05 75 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:58:27 76 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:58:29 77 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:58:48 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:59:03 79 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 0:59:41 80 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:00:16 81 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:00:56 82 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:03:08 83 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1:03:25 84 Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:04:04 85 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:04:15 86 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:04:40 87 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 1:04:45 88 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:04:51 89 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:38 90 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 1:06:58 91 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 1:07:16 92 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:07:36 93 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:07:48 94 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:07:55 95 Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 1:08:19 96 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:22 97 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:08:31 98 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:08:33 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:08:49 100 Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:09:47 101 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:09:49 102 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:10:19 103 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:10:52 104 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:10:54 105 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1:10:55 106 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:11:28 107 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:11:33 108 Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:12:06 109 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:12:15 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:12:39 111 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1:13:39 112 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:14:08 113 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:14:11 114 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:15:54 115 Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:16:49 116 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:18:21 117 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:19:48 118 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:20:04 119 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:21:10 120 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:23:17 121 Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:23:31 122 Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:23:48 123 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:24:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 46 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 35 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 27 5 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 22 6 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 22 7 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 21 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 19 10 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 12 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 13 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 17 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 17 15 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 16 16 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 16 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 16 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 15 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 21 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 22 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 14 23 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 12 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 11 25 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 11 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 27 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 29 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 30 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 10 31 Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 9 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp 9 33 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 8 35 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 36 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 37 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 7 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 7 39 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 40 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 41 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 43 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 44 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 45 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 46 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 47 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 4 48 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 49 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 4 50 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 4 51 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 52 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 53 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 54 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 55 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 56 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 57 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 58 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 2 59 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1 60 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team -3 61 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone -3 62 Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team -5 63 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 51 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 33 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp 25 4 Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 20 5 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 19 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 18 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 16 8 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 11 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 7 12 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 13 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 6 15 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 6 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 6 17 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 18 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 5 19 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 20 David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 5 21 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 22 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 4 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 24 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 3 25 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 26 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 2 28 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 1 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 30 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28:16:53 2 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:39 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:35 4 Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten 0:37:42 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 0:39:00 6 David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:39:43 7 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:44:49 8 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:24 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:48:55 10 Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:30 11 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:51:43 12 Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:53:08 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:53:37 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:53:57 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:02 16 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:54:08 17 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:54:45 18 Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 0:55:04 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:19 20 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 0:55:57 21 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:57:12 22 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:59:41 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 1:01:01 24 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:07 25 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 1:03:14 26 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team 1:03:32 27 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:04:38 28 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:04:47 29 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:06:35 30 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:07:10 31 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:44 32 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:07:49 33 Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:08:31 34 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:12:10 35 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:14:37 36 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein 1:16:20 37 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:17:26 38 Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:19:47 39 Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:21:07