Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) won the final Tour of Austria stage

Daniele Colli (Team Type 1-Sanofi) won the final Tour of Austria stage
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Steve Morabito (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) and Robert Vrecer (Team Voralberg) made up the 2012 Tour of Austria podium

Steve Morabito (BMC), Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) and Robert Vrecer (Team Voralberg) made up the 2012 Tour of Austria podium
(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Jakob Fuglsang showed his class by netting his second stage race victory of the summer in the Tour of Austria. Snubbed from RadioShack-Nissan's Tour de France team after winning the Tour of Luxembroug, Fuglsang proved he is one of the sport's top stage races by achieving his winning margin on the Grossglockner stage, and securing the race win in the penultimate stage time trial.

"It's particularly nice that I didn't win by merely following, but also by taking a stage win," Fuglsang said after defending his race lead for four stages. "Since I took the jersey, the team worked really hard and made it easy for me. I did what I had to do in the TT and the team helped me with everything else.

"We had a great week riding the way we did. When you ride together as a team, you have fun even though you suffer," Fuglsang said. "Upon arriving in Vienna and securing the overall, we can all be happy and proud with this win and the way we managed to defend the jersey and win the overall. Thank you to all the riders and staff that made this possible here in Austria."

Team Type 1-Sanofi continued its string of impressive results by netting the final stage sprint victory with Daniele Colli. "After a second and a fourth place finish at the Tour of Austria in Vienna, I've finally done it. My teammate Alessandro Bazzana brought me, 500 meters before the finish, in perfect position. After a very difficult week with many mountains, this victory is an incredible success", said Colli.

The breakaway on the final stage consisted of Patrick Konrad (Team Vorarlberg), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne-Schuller). They built up a maximum lead of 3 minutes, but were pulled back by the sprinters' teams in the finishing circuits.

Following Colli's victory and Bazzana's stage 1 win, Team Type 1-Sanofi added a mountains classification title by Georg Preidler and points jersey overall by Bazzana to its win column in Austria.

RadioShack-Nissan, in addition to winning the overall and teams classification had the best Austrian rider, Thomas Rohregger.

Angelo Pagani (Colnago - CSF Inox) was the best young rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2:29:54
2Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
3Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
5Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
13Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
14Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
15Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
16Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
20Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
23Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
25Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
27Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
28Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
31Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
34Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
36Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
37Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
38Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
40Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
43Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
47Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
48Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
49Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
51Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
54Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
55Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
57Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
58Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
59George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
60Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
61Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
63Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
65Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
66Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
68Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
69Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
70Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
71Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
72Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
73Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2:29:54
75David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
76Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
77Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
79Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
80Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
81Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
82Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
85Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
86Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
87Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
88Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
89Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
90Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
91Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
96Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
99Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
100Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
102Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
103Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
105Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
106Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein2:30:22
107Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein2:30:23
108Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein2:30:33
109Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp2:30:40
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
113Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
114Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:30:45
115Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
116Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:31:07
117Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:31:09
118Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:31:14
119Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
120Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg2:32:05
121Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:32:11
122Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:32:14
123Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJosé Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFGernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
DNSAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSJure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan28:13:09
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
3Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:01:52
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:15
5Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
7Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:42
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp0:02:53
9Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:55
10Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:04
11Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:44
12Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:25
13Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:10
14Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team0:05:46
15David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:56
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp0:07:17
17Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:59
18Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:14
19Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:13:23
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:20
21Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:26:48
22Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:29
23Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:58
24Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:11
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team0:32:08
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:32:19
27Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:32:32
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:33:28
29Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:35:31
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:38:53
31Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:40:17
32Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:40:50
33Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:41:26
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:27
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:42:44
36David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:43:27
37Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team0:43:45
38Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:43:55
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:06
40Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:45:29
41Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:47:00
42Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:47:37
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:48:33
44Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:08
45Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:11
46Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:24
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:32
48Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:49:34
49Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:49:35
50Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:50:40
51Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:51:20
52Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:52:39
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:53:02
54Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:53:14
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:53:52
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:53:57
57Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:04
58Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:28
59Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:54:38
60Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:55:27
61Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:55:40
62Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:56:07
63Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:56:29
64Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:56:32
65Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:56:40
66Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:56:47
67Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:56:52
68Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:21
69Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:57:41
70Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:42
71Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:57:44
72Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:57:46
73Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:57:52
74Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:58:05
75Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:58:27
76Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:58:29
77Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:58:48
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:03
79Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:59:41
80Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:00:16
81George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:00:56
82Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:03:08
83Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1:03:25
84Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:04:04
85Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:04:15
86Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:04:40
87Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team1:04:45
88Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:04:51
89Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:38
90Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp1:06:58
91Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team1:07:16
92Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:07:36
93Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:07:48
94Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:07:55
95Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten1:08:19
96Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:22
97Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:08:31
98Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:08:33
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:08:49
100Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:47
101Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:09:49
102Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:10:19
103Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:10:52
104Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:10:54
105Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1:10:55
106Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:11:28
107Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:11:33
108Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:12:06
109Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:12:15
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:12:39
111Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1:13:39
112Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:14:08
113Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:14:11
114Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:15:54
115Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:16:49
116Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:18:21
117Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:19:48
118Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:20:04
119Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:21:10
120Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:23:17
121Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:23:31
122Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:23:48
123Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:24:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi46pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi35
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox34
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan27
5Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone22
6Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg22
7Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone21
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi19
10Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team19
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone18
13Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team17
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp17
15Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein16
16Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team16
17Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp16
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
19Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team15
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
21Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
22Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team14
23Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp12
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan11
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team11
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team10
27Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
28Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
29Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
30Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp10
31Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein9
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp9
33Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
34Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg8
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
36Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
37Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team7
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp7
39Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
40Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
41Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
43Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
44Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
45Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
46Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
47David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team4
48Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
49Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan4
50Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller4
51Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
52Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
53Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2
54Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
55Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
56Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
57Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
58Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein2
59Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1
60Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team-3
61Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone-3
62Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team-5
63Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi51pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan33
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp25
4Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein20
5Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone19
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan18
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team16
8Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan12
9Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
10Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
11Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller7
12Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
14Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team6
15Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone6
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein6
17Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team6
18Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team5
19Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
20David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team5
21Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
22Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg4
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
24Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team3
25Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
26Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team2
28Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten1
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
30Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox28:16:53
2Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:09:39
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:35
4Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten0:37:42
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:39:00
6David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:39:43
7Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:44:49
8Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:24
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:48:55
10Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:49:30
11Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:51:43
12Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:53:08
13Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:53:37
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:53:57
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:02
16Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:54:08
17Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:54:45
18Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg0:55:04
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:19
20Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein0:55:57
21George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:57:12
22Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:59:41
23Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team1:01:01
24Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:07
25Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp1:03:14
26Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team1:03:32
27Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:04:38
28Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:04:47
29Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:06:35
30Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:07:10
31Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:44
32Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:07:49
33Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:08:31
34Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:12:10
35Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:14:37
36Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein1:16:20
37Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:17:26
38Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:19:47
39Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:21:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack-Nissan84:43:55
2Movistar Team0:05:59
3BMC Racing Team0:16:38
4Team NetApp0:32:53
5Acqua & Sapone0:37:06
6Katusha Team0:59:10
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:05:10
8Pro Team Astana1:10:38
9Tirol Cycling Team1:14:27
10Team Vorarlberg1:31:32
11Bretagne - Schuller1:42:19
12Colnago - CSF Inox1:42:45
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep1:43:18
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:57:47
15WSA - Viperbike Kärnten2:09:14
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team2:16:06
17RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein2:34:22
18Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:34:38

 

