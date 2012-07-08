Colli wins another for Team Type 1-Sanofi
Fuglsang wins the Tour of Austria
Jakob Fuglsang showed his class by netting his second stage race victory of the summer in the Tour of Austria. Snubbed from RadioShack-Nissan's Tour de France team after winning the Tour of Luxembroug, Fuglsang proved he is one of the sport's top stage races by achieving his winning margin on the Grossglockner stage, and securing the race win in the penultimate stage time trial.
"It's particularly nice that I didn't win by merely following, but also by taking a stage win," Fuglsang said after defending his race lead for four stages. "Since I took the jersey, the team worked really hard and made it easy for me. I did what I had to do in the TT and the team helped me with everything else.
"We had a great week riding the way we did. When you ride together as a team, you have fun even though you suffer," Fuglsang said. "Upon arriving in Vienna and securing the overall, we can all be happy and proud with this win and the way we managed to defend the jersey and win the overall. Thank you to all the riders and staff that made this possible here in Austria."
Team Type 1-Sanofi continued its string of impressive results by netting the final stage sprint victory with Daniele Colli. "After a second and a fourth place finish at the Tour of Austria in Vienna, I've finally done it. My teammate Alessandro Bazzana brought me, 500 meters before the finish, in perfect position. After a very difficult week with many mountains, this victory is an incredible success", said Colli.
The breakaway on the final stage consisted of Patrick Konrad (Team Vorarlberg), Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne-Schuller). They built up a maximum lead of 3 minutes, but were pulled back by the sprinters' teams in the finishing circuits.
Following Colli's victory and Bazzana's stage 1 win, Team Type 1-Sanofi added a mountains classification title by Georg Preidler and points jersey overall by Bazzana to its win column in Austria.
RadioShack-Nissan, in addition to winning the overall and teams classification had the best Austrian rider, Thomas Rohregger.
Angelo Pagani (Colnago - CSF Inox) was the best young rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2:29:54
|2
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|13
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|16
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|20
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|22
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|23
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|25
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|27
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|28
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|36
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|37
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|41
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|43
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|47
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|48
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|54
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|55
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|57
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|58
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|59
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|61
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|66
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|68
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|69
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|70
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|71
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|72
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|73
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|74
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2:29:54
|75
|David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|76
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|77
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|80
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|81
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|82
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|87
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|88
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|89
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|90
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|91
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|96
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|102
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|103
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|105
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|2:30:22
|107
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|2:30:23
|108
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|2:30:33
|109
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|2:30:40
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|112
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|113
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|114
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:30:45
|115
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|116
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:31:07
|117
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:31:09
|118
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2:31:14
|119
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|120
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|2:32:05
|121
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:32:11
|122
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:14
|123
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Gernot Auer (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|DNS
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|28:13:09
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:01:52
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:15
|5
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|7
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:42
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:02:53
|9
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|10
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|11
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:44
|12
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:25
|13
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:10
|14
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|15
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:56
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:07:17
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:59
|18
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:14
|19
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:23
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:20
|21
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:26:48
|22
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:29
|23
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:58
|24
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:11
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|0:32:08
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:32:19
|27
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:32:32
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:33:28
|29
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:35:31
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:38:53
|31
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:40:17
|32
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:40:50
|33
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:41:26
|34
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:27
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:42:44
|36
|David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:43:27
|37
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:43:45
|38
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:43:55
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:06
|40
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:45:29
|41
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:47:00
|42
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:47:37
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:48:33
|44
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:08
|45
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:11
|46
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:24
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:32
|48
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:49:34
|49
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:49:35
|50
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:50:40
|51
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:51:20
|52
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:52:39
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:02
|54
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:53:14
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:53:52
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:53:57
|57
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:04
|58
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:28
|59
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:54:38
|60
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:27
|61
|Markus Götz (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:55:40
|62
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:56:07
|63
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:56:29
|64
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:56:32
|65
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:56:40
|66
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:56:47
|67
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:56:52
|68
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:21
|69
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:57:41
|70
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:42
|71
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:57:44
|72
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:57:46
|73
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:57:52
|74
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:58:05
|75
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:27
|76
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:58:29
|77
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:58:48
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:03
|79
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:59:41
|80
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:00:16
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:00:56
|82
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:03:08
|83
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1:03:25
|84
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:04:04
|85
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:04:15
|86
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:04:40
|87
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|1:04:45
|88
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:04:51
|89
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:38
|90
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|1:06:58
|91
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:07:16
|92
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:07:36
|93
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:07:48
|94
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:07:55
|95
|Adam Homolka (Cze) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|1:08:19
|96
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:08:22
|97
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:08:31
|98
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:08:33
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:49
|100
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:47
|101
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:09:49
|102
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:10:19
|103
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:10:52
|104
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:10:54
|105
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1:10:55
|106
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:11:28
|107
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:11:33
|108
|Matej Marin (Slo) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:12:06
|109
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:12:15
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:12:39
|111
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1:13:39
|112
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:14:08
|113
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:11
|114
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:15:54
|115
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:16:49
|116
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:18:21
|117
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1:19:48
|118
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:20:04
|119
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:10
|120
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:17
|121
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:23:31
|122
|Jason McCartney (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:48
|123
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:24:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|46
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|5
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|6
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|22
|7
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|19
|10
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|13
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|17
|15
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|16
|16
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|17
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|16
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|15
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|21
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|22
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|23
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|12
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|25
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|11
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|27
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|29
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|30
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|10
|31
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|9
|32
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Team NetApp
|9
|33
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|34
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|8
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|36
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|37
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|7
|39
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|40
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|43
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|44
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|45
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|46
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|47
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|48
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|49
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|50
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|4
|51
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|52
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|54
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|55
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|56
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|57
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|58
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|2
|59
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|60
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|-3
|61
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|-3
|62
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Tirol Cycling Team
|-5
|63
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|4
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|20
|5
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|6
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|8
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|11
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|12
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|15
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|6
|17
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|18
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|20
|David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|22
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|4
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|24
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|26
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|28
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|1
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|30
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28:16:53
|2
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:39
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:35
|4
|Paul Lang (Aut) WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|0:37:42
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:39:00
|6
|David Woehrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:39:43
|7
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:44:49
|8
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:24
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:48:55
|10
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:30
|11
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:43
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:53:08
|13
|Marco Canola (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:53:37
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:53:57
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:02
|16
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:54:08
|17
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:54:45
|18
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|0:55:04
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:19
|20
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|0:55:57
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:57:12
|22
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:59:41
|23
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|1:01:01
|24
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:07
|25
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|1:03:14
|26
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:03:32
|27
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:04:38
|28
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:04:47
|29
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:06:35
|30
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:07:10
|31
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:44
|32
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:07:49
|33
|Stefan Praxmarer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:08:31
|34
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:12:10
|35
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:14:37
|36
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|1:16:20
|37
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:26
|38
|Marc Obkircher (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:19:47
|39
|Mario Schoibl (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:21:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack-Nissan
|84:43:55
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|4
|Team NetApp
|0:32:53
|5
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:37:06
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:59:10
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:05:10
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|1:10:38
|9
|Tirol Cycling Team
|1:14:27
|10
|Team Vorarlberg
|1:31:32
|11
|Bretagne - Schuller
|1:42:19
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:42:45
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|1:43:18
|14
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:57:47
|15
|WSA - Viperbike Kärnten
|2:09:14
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:06
|17
|RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein
|2:34:22
|18
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:34:38
