Engen wins Bike the Rock eliminator
Stiebjahn takes his first eliminator win in men's race
Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) and Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) won the eliminator race at the Bike the Rock in Germany on Saturday.
Women
In the women's eliminator, a handful of top sprinters took to the start. In muddy conditions on a fair and interesting track, eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) took her second eliminator victory after Münsingen one week before.
The Swede had a pretty good start, defending her lead with a powerful race, despite the fact that the course offered some good opportunities for overtaking.
"I am very happy to take the win against such important competitors," Engen said. Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz-Haibike), fifth at the worlds 2012, finished second in front of her Swiss country-mate Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing), while Jenny Rissveds (Scott), World Cup winner at La Bresse last year, took the fourth spot on the podium in front of Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC).
Men
The men's eliminator went to Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls). The 23-year-old won his first ever Bundesliga eliminator, by passing German champion Simon Gegenheimer (Ultrasports-Rose) in a smart manoeuvre. Heiko Gutmann (Lexware-Rothaus) took his third place just ahead of Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Focus).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|2
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose UltraSports
|3
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Lexware Rothaus Team
|4
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|5
|Wenzel Boehm (Ger) Focus XC Elite Team
|6
|Andy Eyring (Ger) Bergamont
|7
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) FujiBikes Rockets
|8
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Danish National Team
|9
|Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
|10
|Gustav Höög (Swe) ck bure
|11
|Niklas Petersen (Den) Dmk
|12
|Nicklas Gormsen (Den) DMK SRAM
|13
|Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|14
|Ludwig Söderquist (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|15
|Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team
|16
|Louis Bendixen (Den) Danish National Team
|17
|Robin Thyrstedt (Swe) Allebike Sweden
|18
|Pirmin Kuss (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitze Haibike Pro Team
|3
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|4
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Falu CK Sweden
|5
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Area Giant Pro XC Team
|6
|Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|7
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|8
|Majlen Müller (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets / Landeskader NRW
|9
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Team Fiat Rotwild
|10
|Lena Wehrle (Ger) Lexware Rothaus Team
|11
|Lena Putz (Ger) SolutionXXL
|12
|Frida Rönning (Nor) Norwegische Nationalmannschaft
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy