Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) and Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) won the eliminator race at the Bike the Rock in Germany on Saturday.

Women

In the women's eliminator, a handful of top sprinters took to the start. In muddy conditions on a fair and interesting track, eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) took her second eliminator victory after Münsingen one week before.

The Swede had a pretty good start, defending her lead with a powerful race, despite the fact that the course offered some good opportunities for overtaking.

"I am very happy to take the win against such important competitors," Engen said. Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz-Haibike), fifth at the worlds 2012, finished second in front of her Swiss country-mate Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing), while Jenny Rissveds (Scott), World Cup winner at La Bresse last year, took the fourth spot on the podium in front of Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC).

Men

The men's eliminator went to Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls). The 23-year-old won his first ever Bundesliga eliminator, by passing German champion Simon Gegenheimer (Ultrasports-Rose) in a smart manoeuvre. Heiko Gutmann (Lexware-Rothaus) took his third place just ahead of Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Focus).

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 2 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose UltraSports 3 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Lexware Rothaus Team 4 Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 5 Wenzel Boehm (Ger) Focus XC Elite Team 6 Andy Eyring (Ger) Bergamont 7 Marco Schätzing (Ger) FujiBikes Rockets 8 Jonas Pedersen (Den) Danish National Team 9 Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team 10 Gustav Höög (Swe) ck bure 11 Niklas Petersen (Den) Dmk 12 Nicklas Gormsen (Den) DMK SRAM 13 Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 14 Ludwig Söderquist (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team 15 Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team 16 Louis Bendixen (Den) Danish National Team 17 Robin Thyrstedt (Swe) Allebike Sweden 18 Pirmin Kuss (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team