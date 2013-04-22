Trending

Engen wins Bike the Rock eliminator

Stiebjahn takes his first eliminator win in men's race

Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) and Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls) won the eliminator race at the Bike the Rock in Germany on Saturday.

Women

In the women's eliminator, a handful of top sprinters took to the start. In muddy conditions on a fair and interesting track, eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory Racing) took her second eliminator victory after Münsingen one week before.

The Swede had a pretty good start, defending her lead with a powerful race, despite the fact that the course offered some good opportunities for overtaking.

"I am very happy to take the win against such important competitors," Engen said. Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz-Haibike), fifth at the worlds 2012, finished second in front of her Swiss country-mate Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing), while Jenny Rissveds (Scott), World Cup winner at La Bresse last year, took the fourth spot on the podium in front of Jolanda Neff (Giant Pro XC).

Men

The men's eliminator went to Simon Stiebjahn (Team Bulls). The 23-year-old won his first ever Bundesliga eliminator, by passing German champion Simon Gegenheimer (Ultrasports-Rose) in a smart manoeuvre. Heiko Gutmann (Lexware-Rothaus) took his third place just ahead of Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Focus).

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
2Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose UltraSports
3Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Lexware Rothaus Team
4Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
5Wenzel Boehm (Ger) Focus XC Elite Team
6Andy Eyring (Ger) Bergamont
7Marco Schätzing (Ger) FujiBikes Rockets
8Jonas Pedersen (Den) Danish National Team
9Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk Racing Team
10Gustav Höög (Swe) ck bure
11Niklas Petersen (Den) Dmk
12Nicklas Gormsen (Den) DMK SRAM
13Sam Weber (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
14Ludwig Söderquist (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
15Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team
16Louis Bendixen (Den) Danish National Team
17Robin Thyrstedt (Swe) Allebike Sweden
18Pirmin Kuss (Ger) Wheeler- iXS Team

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitze Haibike Pro Team
3Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
4Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Falu CK Sweden
5Jolanda Neff (Swi) Area Giant Pro XC Team
6Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
7Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
8Majlen Müller (Ger) Fujibikes Rockets / Landeskader NRW
9Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Team Fiat Rotwild
10Lena Wehrle (Ger) Lexware Rothaus Team
11Lena Putz (Ger) SolutionXXL
12Frida Rönning (Nor) Norwegische Nationalmannschaft

