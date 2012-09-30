Taramarcaz wins Radcross Illnau
Franzoi takes second ahead of Zahner in third
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)
|1:01:04
|2
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
|0:00:17
|3
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|0:00:43
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:00:52
|5
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|0:01:27
|6
|Arnaud Grand (Swi)
|0:01:32
|7
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|0:01:35
|8
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:01:47
|9
|Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger)
|0:02:03
|10
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:02:16
|11
|Thijs Al (Ned)
|0:02:21
|12
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:02:35
|13
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:02:48
|14
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:07
|15
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:03:17
|16
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|0:03:18
|17
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|0:03:19
|18
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:03:20
|19
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:03:21
|20
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|21
|Ole Quast (Ger)
|0:03:46
|22
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned)
|0:03:59
|23
|Lukas Müller (Swi)
|0:04:04
|24
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|0:04:30
|25
|Andreas Kugler (Swi)
|26
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:04:59
|27
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:05:09
|28
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:05:41
|29
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|0:05:58
|30
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:06:30
|31
|René Lang (Swi)
|32
|Stefan Achermann (Swi)
|33
|Severin Sagesser (Swi)
|34
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
|35
|Matthias Allenspach (Swi)
|36
|Gian Marco Gasser (Swi)
|37
|Jirí Rehák (Cze)
