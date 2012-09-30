Trending

Taramarcaz wins Radcross Illnau

Franzoi takes second ahead of Zahner in third

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Taramarcaz (Swi)1:01:04
2Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:00:17
3Simon Zahner (Swi)0:00:43
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:00:52
5Mathias Flückiger (Swi)0:01:27
6Arnaud Grand (Swi)0:01:32
7Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:01:35
8Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:01:47
9Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger)0:02:03
10Lars Forster (Swi)0:02:16
11Thijs Al (Ned)0:02:21
12Marco Ponta (Ita)0:02:35
13Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:02:48
14Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:03:07
15David Kasek (Cze)0:03:17
16Jürg Graf (Swi)0:03:18
17Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:03:19
18Andreas Moser (Swi)0:03:20
19Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:03:21
20Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
21Ole Quast (Ger)0:03:46
22Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:03:59
23Lukas Müller (Swi)0:04:04
24Nico Brüngger (Swi)0:04:30
25Andreas Kugler (Swi)
26Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:04:59
27Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:05:09
28Michael Wildhaber (Swi)0:05:41
29Fabian Lienhard (Swi)0:05:58
30Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:06:30
31René Lang (Swi)
32Stefan Achermann (Swi)
33Severin Sagesser (Swi)
34Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita)
35Matthias Allenspach (Swi)
36Gian Marco Gasser (Swi)
37Jirí Rehák (Cze)

