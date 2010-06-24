Trending

Kusztor claims men's title

Women's title goes to Révész

Image 1 of 11

Peter Kusztor put in a strong ride.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 2 of 11

Peter Kusztor

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 3 of 11

Peter Kusztor was more than one and a half minutes quicker than second place.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 4 of 11

Gabor Kisko was 1:35 minutes behind.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 5 of 11

Gabor Kisko rode to second place.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 6 of 11

Janos Hemmert rode to third place.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 7 of 11

Janos Hemmert rode to third place.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 8 of 11

Peter Kusztor in the Hungarian national champion's jersey.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 9 of 11

Podium (L-R): Gabor Kisko, Peter Kusztor and Janos Hemmert.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 10 of 11

Podium (L-R): Zsófia Tóth, Anikó Révész and Barbara Benko.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)
Image 11 of 11

Podium (L-R): Zsófia Tóth, Anikó Révész and Barbara Benko.

(Image credit: Balazs Albertini)

Results

Elite men - 22.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kusztor (Hun)0:29:56
2Gabor Kisko (Hun)0:01:35
3Janos Hemmert (Hun)0:01:58
4Ferenc Vörös (Hun)0:02:20
5Peter Jordan (Hun)0:02:40
6Attila Tóth (Hun)0:04:21
7Ádám Werderits (Hun)0:04:37
8Balázs Horvath (Hun)0:06:21

Elite women - 15.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anikó Révész (Hun)0:22:34
2Zsófia Tóth (Hun)0:01:21
3Barbara Benko (Hun)0:01:36
4Eniko Papp (Hun)
5Krisztina Fáy (Hun)0:01:39
6Veronika Katonane Simon (Hun)0:02:43
7Zsuzsanna Harsanyi (Hun)0:04:05

Under 23 men - 15.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabor Fejes (Hun)0:19:49
2Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)0:00:51
3Balázs Suhajda (Hun)0:01:28

