Kusztor claims men's title
Women's title goes to Révész
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kusztor (Hun)
|0:29:56
|2
|Gabor Kisko (Hun)
|0:01:35
|3
|Janos Hemmert (Hun)
|0:01:58
|4
|Ferenc Vörös (Hun)
|0:02:20
|5
|Peter Jordan (Hun)
|0:02:40
|6
|Attila Tóth (Hun)
|0:04:21
|7
|Ádám Werderits (Hun)
|0:04:37
|8
|Balázs Horvath (Hun)
|0:06:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anikó Révész (Hun)
|0:22:34
|2
|Zsófia Tóth (Hun)
|0:01:21
|3
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|0:01:36
|4
|Eniko Papp (Hun)
|5
|Krisztina Fáy (Hun)
|0:01:39
|6
|Veronika Katonane Simon (Hun)
|0:02:43
|7
|Zsuzsanna Harsanyi (Hun)
|0:04:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabor Fejes (Hun)
|0:19:49
|2
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
|0:00:51
|3
|Balázs Suhajda (Hun)
|0:01:28
