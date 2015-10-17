Trending

Maximenko takes HPCX Day 1 win ahead of Cumming

Kathleen Lysakowski finishes third in Jamesburg

Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel) running a new set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:43:12
2Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:00:02
3Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:00:12
4Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:00:18
5Jena Greaser (USA)0:00:24
6Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:00:26
7Katherine Northcott (USA)0:00:27
8Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:00:41
9Julie Hunter (USA)0:00:49
10Laura Winberry (USA)0:01:01
11Jessica Cutler (USA)0:01:17
12Julie Wright (USA)0:01:29
13Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)0:01:38
14Rachel Rubino (USA)0:01:55
15Cheryl Sornson (USA)0:01:57
16Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:02:26
17Natasja Brooijmans (USA)0:02:33
18Anna Dingman (USA)
19Jenny Ives (USA)0:02:42
20Vicki Barclay (GBr)
21Joanne Grogan (USA)0:02:43
22Elizabeth White (USA)0:02:59
23Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)0:03:19
24Erin Faccone (USA)0:03:30
25Shaina Kravitz (USA)0:03:35
26Lauren Festa (USA)0:04:13
27Katina Walker (USA)0:04:33
28Leslie Timm (USA)0:05:10
29Christin Reuter (USA)0:05:14
30Robin Dunn (USA)0:05:16
31Ellen Sherrill (USA)0:06:03
32Allison Oishi (USA)0:06:25
33Cati Scheifele (USA)0:06:31
34Emily Smith (USA)0:07:20

