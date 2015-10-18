Trending

Vandekinderen wins Day 2 of HPCX

Day 1 winner Dodge second, Livermon third

Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet-Fidea)

Jens Vandekinderen (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:58:36
2Cameron Dodge (USA)
3Travis Livermon (USA)0:00:26
4Robert Marion (USA)0:00:35
5Eric Thompson (USA)0:00:42
6Dan Timmerman (USA)0:00:53
7Dylan McNicholas (USA)0:01:07
8Anthony Clark (USA)
9Christian Favata (USA)0:01:09
10Tristan Cowie (USA)0:01:35
11Ben Frederick (USA)0:01:44
12Cole Oberman (USA)0:02:10
13Philip Short (USA)0:02:20
14Sam O'Keefe (USA)
15Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:02:55
16Adam St. Germain (USA)0:03:02
17Jordan Snyder (USA)0:03:05
18Gerald Adasavage (USA)0:03:12
19Evan Murphy (USA)0:03:18
20Ryan Woodall (USA)
21Jared Nieters (USA)0:03:21
22Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:03:37
23Max Judelson (USA)0:03:48
24Elliot Reinecke (USA)0:04:41
25Case Butler (USA)0:04:53
26Greg Whitney (USA)0:05:03
27Nicolas Catlin (USA)0:05:04
28Abe Goorskey (USA)0:05:20
29Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)0:05:28
30Ryan Fawley (USA)0:06:13
31Colin Reuter (USA)0:06:14
32Andrew McGowan (USA)0:06:30
33Craig Lebair (USA)0:06:47
34Keith Garrison (USA)0:07:02
35Craig Maisner (USA)
36Nathan Dugan (USA)
37Eric Oishi (USA)
38Ford Murphy (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews