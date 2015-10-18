Vandekinderen wins Day 2 of HPCX
Day 1 winner Dodge second, Livermon third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:58:36
|2
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|3
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:00:26
|4
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:00:35
|5
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:00:42
|6
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:00:53
|7
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|0:01:07
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|9
|Christian Favata (USA)
|0:01:09
|10
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:01:35
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA)
|0:01:44
|12
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:02:10
|13
|Philip Short (USA)
|0:02:20
|14
|Sam O'Keefe (USA)
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:02:55
|16
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|0:03:02
|17
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|0:03:05
|18
|Gerald Adasavage (USA)
|0:03:12
|19
|Evan Murphy (USA)
|0:03:18
|20
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|21
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:03:21
|22
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:03:37
|23
|Max Judelson (USA)
|0:03:48
|24
|Elliot Reinecke (USA)
|0:04:41
|25
|Case Butler (USA)
|0:04:53
|26
|Greg Whitney (USA)
|0:05:03
|27
|Nicolas Catlin (USA)
|0:05:04
|28
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|0:05:20
|29
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)
|0:05:28
|30
|Ryan Fawley (USA)
|0:06:13
|31
|Colin Reuter (USA)
|0:06:14
|32
|Andrew McGowan (USA)
|0:06:30
|33
|Craig Lebair (USA)
|0:06:47
|34
|Keith Garrison (USA)
|0:07:02
|35
|Craig Maisner (USA)
|36
|Nathan Dugan (USA)
|37
|Eric Oishi (USA)
|38
|Ford Murphy (USA)
