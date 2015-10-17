Trending

Cameron Dodge repeats as Day 1 HPCX winner

Jens Vandekinderen and Anthony Clark complete podium in Jamesburg

Cameron Dodge takes the win
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA)1:00:05
2Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:00:06
3Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:19
4Robert Marion (USA)0:00:42
5Dan Timmerman (USA)0:00:45
6Cole Oberman (USA)
7Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:00:58
8Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:01:09
9Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:01:33
10Christian Favata (USA)0:01:38
11Eric Thompson (USA)0:01:53
12Tristan Cowie (USA)0:02:13
13Jordan Snyder (USA)0:02:16
14Andrew Juiliano (USA)0:02:45
15Philip Short (USA)0:02:54
16Ben Frederick (USA)0:03:12
17Kyle Murphy (USA)0:03:14
18Jared Nieters (USA)0:03:22
19Ryan Woodall (USA)0:03:28
20Evan Murphy (USA)0:03:31
21Jordan Villella (USA)
22Elliot Reinecke (USA)0:03:41
23Sam O'Keefe (USA)0:04:01
24Case Butler (USA)0:04:04
25Mark Flis (USA)0:04:11
26Gerald Adasavage (USA)0:04:45
27Max Judelson (USA)0:05:08
28Abe Goorskey (USA)0:05:14
29Mike Festa (USA)0:05:17
30Greg Whitney (USA)0:05:18
31Jack Drummond (USA)0:05:45
32Craig Maisner (USA)0:05:52
33Colin Reuter (USA)0:05:53
34Andrew McGowan (USA)0:05:55
35Oliver Vrambout (USA)0:05:58
36Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)0:06:08
37Craig Lebair (USA)0:06:12
38Nicolas Catlin (USA)0:06:17
39Szymon Niemotko (USA)0:06:20
40Eric Oishi (USA)0:06:21
41Jonathan Hamblen (USA)0:06:22
42Michael Green (USA)
43Kailin Waterman (USA)
44Brian Lariviere (USA)
45John Beers (USA)
46Andrew Reimann (USA)
47Kyle Centrella (USA)

