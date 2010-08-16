Trending

Parti ahead of the rest

Benko wins women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andras Parti (Hun)1:52:59
2Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:01:28
3Martin Haring (Svk)0:07:57
4Marton Blazso (Hun)0:10:07
5Roland Plank (Aut)0:10:31
6Zsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)0:10:35
7Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)0:12:39
8Robert Kordez (Slo)0:15:48
9Adam Ruszin (Hun)0:22:03
10Andras Erös (Hun)0:23:39
11Attila Bela (Hun)0:32:29
12Attila Vilmos Horvath (Hun)
13Adam Gulyas (Hun)
14Klaus Maier (Aut)
15Róbert Süle (Hun)
16Gabor Reitinger (Hun)
17Kolos Pinter (Hun)
DNFSamo Rauter (Slo)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Benko (Hun)1:30:58
2Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:03:05
4Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:11:51
5Gabriella Modos (Hun)0:15:48

Latest on Cyclingnews