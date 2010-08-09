Wong Hon wins Hong Kong downhill championship
Short, but sweet - less than 51 seconds race time for the winner
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiu Wong Hon (HKg)
|0:00:50.93
|2
|Chun Kau Tsui (HKg)
|0:00:00.52
|3
|Shu Sum Lau (HKg)
|0:00:01.74
|5
|Kim Fung Yip (HKg)
|0:00:04.84
|6
|Gabriel Lau Kwok Chau (HKg)
|0:00:07.88
|7
|Pak Kin Chung (HKg)
|0:00:08.14
|8
|Ngok Sing Chung (HKg)
|0:00:08.31
|9
|Chun Kit Liu (HKg)
|0:00:10.97
|10
|Yuk Fai Chan (HKg)
|0:00:11.37
|11
|Tsz Fung Cheung (HKg)
|0:00:13.87
|12
|Kenny Wong Ki (HKg)
|0:00:14.27
|15
|Ho Kiu Yang (HKg)
|0:00:19.07
|16
|Lik Hang Wong (HKg)
|0:00:22.37
|17
|Carlos Leung Ka Lok (HKg)
|0:00:26.77
|18
|Ho Yin Man (HKg)
|0:00:37.47
|19
|Eric Lee Wei Chen (HKg)
|0:00:47.17
