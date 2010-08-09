Trending

Wong Hon wins Hong Kong downhill championship

Short, but sweet - less than 51 seconds race time for the winner

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiu Wong Hon (HKg)0:00:50.93
2Chun Kau Tsui (HKg)0:00:00.52
3Shu Sum Lau (HKg)0:00:01.74
5Kim Fung Yip (HKg)0:00:04.84
6Gabriel Lau Kwok Chau (HKg)0:00:07.88
7Pak Kin Chung (HKg)0:00:08.14
8Ngok Sing Chung (HKg)0:00:08.31
9Chun Kit Liu (HKg)0:00:10.97
10Yuk Fai Chan (HKg)0:00:11.37
11Tsz Fung Cheung (HKg)0:00:13.87
12Kenny Wong Ki (HKg)0:00:14.27
15Ho Kiu Yang (HKg)0:00:19.07
16Lik Hang Wong (HKg)0:00:22.37
17Carlos Leung Ka Lok (HKg)0:00:26.77
18Ho Yin Man (HKg)0:00:37.47
19Eric Lee Wei Chen (HKg)0:00:47.17

