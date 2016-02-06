Jayco Herald Sun Tour: John Murphy steals stage 3 Inverloch sprint win
Peter Kennaugh remains in yellow ahead of Arthurs Seat decider
A day after Tanner Putt finished second to Caleb Ewan, John Murphy went one better for UnitedHealthcare in Inverloch as he sprinted to stage 3 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in a photo finish ahead of Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) with ONE Pro Cycling's Steele von Hoff in third. Pre-stage favourite Ewan crossed the line in sixth place.
There was no change to the top-ten on general classification after the 146km sprinters stage with Peter Kennaugh leading teammate Chris Froome by 13 seconds ahead of the final stage.
"I don’t think any sprinter is unbeatable so if you have the right team in front of you, you can win anything you want. My UnitedHealthcare team was unbelievable today, they took me into the corner in perfect condition and all I had to do was my sprint," Murphy said post-race.
"Coming out of the final corner, I thought the corner was a little bit further from the line so the moment I came out of the corner, I had to start and boom, just go from there and hope I can hold it to the line. It was a really close finish with Bonifazio so definitely pretty happy just to have that photo."
Adding that he was initially unsure of the result, two-time USA national criterium champion Murphy added that the reaction of Bonifazio was a giveaway that he snagged the stage win.
“Usually in a photo finish, you know when you’re beat and you don’t know when you’ve won. I didn’t know so it thought maybe I had it and Bonifazio knew he’d lost so that’s what gave it away to me," he said. “It took me a minute to digest that for sure I had won and once I had it, I was happy to celebrate with my teammates.
Having finished third on his Trek-Segafredo debut at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and won the bunch sprint for seventh yesterday, Bonifazio explained his hesitation cost him in the end
"Everyone was there for me all day and then in the finale [Alafaci] Eugenio dropped me off at 500 meters to go," Bonifazio said. "It was perfect, but after the last turn I underestimated how close the finish was, and I think I waited a little bit too long. It's really too bad because it was very, very close
With tomorrow's queen stage up Arthurs Seat, Kennaugh remains the overall race leader with 13 seconds over teammate Chris Froome but the British national champion isn't expecting an easy day in the saddle to seal his third career GC win following triumphs at Coppi e Bartoli and Tour of Austria in 2014.
“I don’t really know a lot of the riders. Obviously a lot of the domestic teams have strong guys and it’s their summer and they’re all going well but I don’t know the names. I am sure there are guys who are mega up for it. The Avanti team seems quite strong on the climbs so we’ll just have to watch out for guys like that I guess. We have a bit of cushion on GC over a few people but still, it would be nice to be able to finish off with a stage win.
After yesterday’s frantic attempts to get into the breakaway, it was a subdued morning with Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder), Daniel Bonello (St George Merida), Thomas Hubbard (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody) and Ben Hill (Attaque Team Gusto) and forcing a move off the front of the peloton. Russ Downing (Condor JLT) would join the quartet with the peloton content with the composition of the five-rider break.
With the breakaway posing no threat to GC a nature break from the peloton signalled its intentions and the five-riders quickly had a lead of two minutes by kilometre six. The advantage steady grew over the eschewing kilometres so that by the 17km mark the breakaway reached its maximum lead of four minutes.
The gap then dropped to around the 3:50 minutes mark before moving out to four minutes through the rolling Gippsland parcours. At the first KOM point in Boolara, Hubbard rolled over the line ahead Downing with the duo reversing the result on the second KOM.
The fast and winding descents from the second KOM in Mirboo North, the old training roads of race director and three-time Sun Tour winner John Trevorrow, shot the peloton out into Leongatha for lunch with the break’s advantage dropping down to two-and-half, then out to three minutes.
Orica-GreenEdge with help from Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo decided it was time to start the chase so that by the time they passed through Inverloch for the first sprint point, the were 1:35 minutes behind.
Hill won both sprint points, elevating him into the green points jersey by days end, as the gap continued to fall. Sam Bewley was doing the pace setting for Orica-GreenEdge with the intention of setting up Ewan for consecutive stage wins.
With little wind to speak of around the Cape Paterson stretch of ocean road, a bunch gallop finish was on the cards with the break caught inside the final eight kilometres. Smith had attacked his companions, as Hill and Hubbard sat up and waited for the capture, but it would prove unsuccessful and also failed to net the aggressive rider jersey which also went to yesterday’s birthday boy, Hill.
Orica-GreenEdge kept the pace high for the final five kilometres on the ride into the beachside finish but with the decisive left-hand corner featuring inside the final 500 metres, UnitedHealthcare came to the front to drop off Murphy, who repaid his teammates with their first victory of season 2016.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|3:20:52
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|13
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|14
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
|15
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|16
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|18
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
|20
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|22
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|25
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|26
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|27
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
|28
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|29
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|30
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|31
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|34
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|36
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|37
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|38
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|40
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|42
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|44
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|46
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|47
|Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|48
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|49
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|50
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|51
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|52
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|53
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|55
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|56
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|57
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
|58
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|59
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|60
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|61
|Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|62
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|63
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|64
|Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
|65
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|66
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|67
|Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
|68
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|69
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
|70
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
|71
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
|72
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
|73
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|74
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|75
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|76
|Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|77
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|78
|Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:00:19
|79
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|80
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|81
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|82
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|83
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|84
|George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:00:41
|85
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:00:52
|86
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:01:05
|87
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|88
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:45
|89
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|90
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|0:03:09
|91
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:17
|92
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:04:19
|93
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:05:32
|DNS
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6
|pts
|2
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|4
|3
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|4
|3
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|8
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|13
|pts
|2
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|8
|3
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|12
|pts
|2
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|8
|3
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|4
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Isowhey Sport
|10:02:36
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|One Pro Cycling
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
|11
|Attaque Team Gusto
|12
|Kenyan Riders Downunder
|13
|JLT Condor
|14
|State Of Matter / Maap
|15
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
|16
|St George Merida Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|9:54:13
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:13
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|0:00:31
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|8
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:57
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|13
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|16
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:01:01
|18
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|19
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:01:02
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:06
|21
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:01:07
|22
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:10
|23
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|24
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:31
|25
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:01:32
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:01:39
|27
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
|0:01:40
|28
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:03:07
|29
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|30
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|0:03:30
|31
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|32
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:51
|33
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
|0:05:50
|34
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:05:54
|35
|Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:05:55
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:28
|37
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:36
|38
|Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:08
|39
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:57
|40
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:08:00
|41
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:08:03
|42
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|43
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:08:05
|44
|Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|45
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:07
|46
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:08:09
|47
|Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:08:15
|48
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|49
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|50
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:10:33
|51
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:36
|52
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
|0:10:42
|53
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:10:49
|54
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:05
|55
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:07
|56
|Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:11:19
|57
|Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:32
|58
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:11:39
|59
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:11:47
|60
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:51
|61
|Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:11:55
|62
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:18
|63
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:29
|64
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:31
|65
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|0:14:03
|66
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
|0:15:03
|67
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:15:07
|68
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|0:15:56
|69
|Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:15:57
|70
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|0:15:58
|71
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
|0:15:59
|72
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:16:10
|73
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:16:11
|74
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
|0:16:25
|75
|Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
|0:16:47
|76
|Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:17:18
|77
|George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
|0:17:53
|78
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
|0:18:08
|79
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:18
|80
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:12
|81
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:21:19
|82
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:25
|83
|James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|84
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:21:28
|85
|Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:31
|86
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
|0:21:36
|87
|Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:21:37
|88
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|0:21:41
|89
|Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:22:16
|90
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:23:36
|91
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|0:24:40
|92
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:27:02
|93
|Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:27:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|22
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|3
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|5
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|8
|7
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|8
|9
|Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
|6
|11
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|6
|15
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|6
|16
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|4
|17
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|4
|18
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|4
|19
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|2
|21
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|40
|pts
|2
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|3
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
|24
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
|20
|5
|Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
|20
|6
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|20
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|8
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|14
|9
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|12
|10
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
|8
|11
|Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|2
|15
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|9:55:10
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:00:05
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:09
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:04:57
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:00
|8
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
|0:07:03
|9
|Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|0:07:08
|10
|Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
|0:09:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|29:44:08
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|3
|Avanti Isowhey Sport
|0:01:10
|4
|Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
|0:01:31
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:50
|6
|One Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:03:40
|8
|State Of Matter / Maap
|0:08:30
|9
|Attaque Team Gusto
|0:10:46
|10
|Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:13:16
|11
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:34
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|13
|JLT Condor
|0:21:46
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:07
|15
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
|0:34:01
|16
|St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:43:36
