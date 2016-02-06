Image 1 of 37 John Murphy wins stage 3 in a photo finish Image 2 of 37 Jack Bobridge in the bunch (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 37 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) leads the Orica-GreenEdge team along (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 37 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 37 State of Matter/Maap come to the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 6 of 37 Team Sky looking after Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 7 of 37 Chris Froome was in the points jersey today (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 8 of 37 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 9 of 37 Christian Meier doing the pace setting for Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 10 of 37 The Orica-GreenEdge team at the front (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 11 of 37 Team Sky looking after the yellow jersey of Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 12 of 37 Stage winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 13 of 37 Stage winner John Murphy sprays the champagne (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 14 of 37 Most agressive rider for the day, Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 15 of 37 KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 16 of 37 Points leader Ben Hill (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 17 of 37 U23 rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 18 of 37 Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge spent the majority of the stage on the front (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 19 of 37 Riding along the coast through Cape Paterson (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 20 of 37 An international fan set up on the road side (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 21 of 37 The photo finish was won by John Murphy of Unitedhealthcare (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 22 of 37 Chris Froome before the stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 23 of 37 Team Sky remain top of the team classification (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 24 of 37 A fan waves an Australian flag (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 25 of 37 Blue skies and green fields (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 26 of 37 Tom Hubbard leads the breakaway (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 27 of 37 Rolling along through East-Victoria (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 28 of 37 The peloton in action (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 29 of 37 The peloton rolls along for stage 3 (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 30 of 37 The peloton enjoying the scenery (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 31 of 37 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the green jersey for the day (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 32 of 37 Luke Rowe chats with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 33 of 37 Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 34 of 37 Rolling fields for the stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 35 of 37 Russ Downing was in the breakaway today (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 36 of 37 Ben Hill leading the breakaway (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 37 of 37 Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

A day after Tanner Putt finished second to Caleb Ewan, John Murphy went one better for UnitedHealthcare in Inverloch as he sprinted to stage 3 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in a photo finish ahead of Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) with ONE Pro Cycling's Steele von Hoff in third. Pre-stage favourite Ewan crossed the line in sixth place.

There was no change to the top-ten on general classification after the 146km sprinters stage with Peter Kennaugh leading teammate Chris Froome by 13 seconds ahead of the final stage.

"I don’t think any sprinter is unbeatable so if you have the right team in front of you, you can win anything you want. My UnitedHealthcare team was unbelievable today, they took me into the corner in perfect condition and all I had to do was my sprint," Murphy said post-race.

"Coming out of the final corner, I thought the corner was a little bit further from the line so the moment I came out of the corner, I had to start and boom, just go from there and hope I can hold it to the line. It was a really close finish with Bonifazio so definitely pretty happy just to have that photo."

Adding that he was initially unsure of the result, two-time USA national criterium champion Murphy added that the reaction of Bonifazio was a giveaway that he snagged the stage win.

“Usually in a photo finish, you know when you’re beat and you don’t know when you’ve won. I didn’t know so it thought maybe I had it and Bonifazio knew he’d lost so that’s what gave it away to me," he said. “It took me a minute to digest that for sure I had won and once I had it, I was happy to celebrate with my teammates.

Having finished third on his Trek-Segafredo debut at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and won the bunch sprint for seventh yesterday, Bonifazio explained his hesitation cost him in the end

"Everyone was there for me all day and then in the finale [Alafaci] Eugenio dropped me off at 500 meters to go," Bonifazio said. "It was perfect, but after the last turn I underestimated how close the finish was, and I think I waited a little bit too long. It's really too bad because it was very, very close

With tomorrow's queen stage up Arthurs Seat, Kennaugh remains the overall race leader with 13 seconds over teammate Chris Froome but the British national champion isn't expecting an easy day in the saddle to seal his third career GC win following triumphs at Coppi e Bartoli and Tour of Austria in 2014.

“I don’t really know a lot of the riders. Obviously a lot of the domestic teams have strong guys and it’s their summer and they’re all going well but I don’t know the names. I am sure there are guys who are mega up for it. The Avanti team seems quite strong on the climbs so we’ll just have to watch out for guys like that I guess. We have a bit of cushion on GC over a few people but still, it would be nice to be able to finish off with a stage win.





After yesterday’s frantic attempts to get into the breakaway, it was a subdued morning with Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder), Daniel Bonello (St George Merida), Thomas Hubbard (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody) and Ben Hill (Attaque Team Gusto) and forcing a move off the front of the peloton. Russ Downing (Condor JLT) would join the quartet with the peloton content with the composition of the five-rider break.

With the breakaway posing no threat to GC a nature break from the peloton signalled its intentions and the five-riders quickly had a lead of two minutes by kilometre six. The advantage steady grew over the eschewing kilometres so that by the 17km mark the breakaway reached its maximum lead of four minutes.

The gap then dropped to around the 3:50 minutes mark before moving out to four minutes through the rolling Gippsland parcours. At the first KOM point in Boolara, Hubbard rolled over the line ahead Downing with the duo reversing the result on the second KOM.

The fast and winding descents from the second KOM in Mirboo North, the old training roads of race director and three-time Sun Tour winner John Trevorrow, shot the peloton out into Leongatha for lunch with the break’s advantage dropping down to two-and-half, then out to three minutes.

Orica-GreenEdge with help from Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo decided it was time to start the chase so that by the time they passed through Inverloch for the first sprint point, the were 1:35 minutes behind.

Hill won both sprint points, elevating him into the green points jersey by days end, as the gap continued to fall. Sam Bewley was doing the pace setting for Orica-GreenEdge with the intention of setting up Ewan for consecutive stage wins.

With little wind to speak of around the Cape Paterson stretch of ocean road, a bunch gallop finish was on the cards with the break caught inside the final eight kilometres. Smith had attacked his companions, as Hill and Hubbard sat up and waited for the capture, but it would prove unsuccessful and also failed to net the aggressive rider jersey which also went to yesterday’s birthday boy, Hill.

Orica-GreenEdge kept the pace high for the final five kilometres on the ride into the beachside finish but with the decisive left-hand corner featuring inside the final 500 metres, UnitedHealthcare came to the front to drop off Murphy, who repaid his teammates with their first victory of season 2016.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 3:20:52 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 4 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 9 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 11 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 13 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 14 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 15 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 16 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 17 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 18 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 20 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 21 Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 22 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 25 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 26 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 27 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 28 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 31 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 32 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 34 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 36 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 37 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 38 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 40 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 42 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 43 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 44 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 45 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 46 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 47 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 48 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 49 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 50 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 51 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 52 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 54 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 55 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 56 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 57 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 58 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 59 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 60 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 61 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 62 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 63 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 64 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 65 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 66 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 67 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 68 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 69 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 70 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 71 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 72 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 73 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 74 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 75 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 76 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 77 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 78 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:19 79 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 80 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 81 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:28 82 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 83 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:37 84 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:41 85 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:00:52 86 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:01:05 87 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 88 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:45 89 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:14 90 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 0:03:09 91 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:17 92 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 0:04:19 93 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:05:32 DNS Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini

Intermediate sprint 1 - Inverloch # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 pts 2 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 4 3 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Wonthaggi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 pts 2 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 4 3 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 8 3 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 6 4 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 4

Mountain 1 - Boolarra (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 13 pts 2 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 8 3 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 4

Mountain 2 -Mirboo North (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 12 pts 2 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 8 3 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 4

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Isowhey Sport 10:02:36 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Drapac Professional Cycling 5 Trek - Segafredo 6 One Pro Cycling 7 Team Sky 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha 11 Attaque Team Gusto 12 Kenyan Riders Downunder 13 JLT Condor 14 State Of Matter / Maap 15 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody 16 St George Merida Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 9:54:13 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 0:00:31 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:52 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:54 8 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 9 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:57 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 13 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:58 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 15 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 16 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 17 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:01:01 18 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 19 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:01:02 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:06 21 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:07 22 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:01:10 23 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 24 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:31 25 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:01:32 26 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:39 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 0:01:40 28 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:03:07 29 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:03:10 30 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:03:30 31 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:32 32 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:51 33 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 0:05:50 34 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:54 35 Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:05:55 36 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:06:28 37 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:36 38 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:08 39 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:57 40 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:08:00 41 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:08:03 42 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 43 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:08:05 44 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 45 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:07 46 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:08:09 47 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:08:15 48 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 49 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:09:19 50 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:10:33 51 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:36 52 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 0:10:42 53 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:49 54 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:05 55 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:07 56 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 0:11:19 57 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:32 58 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:11:39 59 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:11:47 60 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:51 61 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:11:55 62 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:13:18 63 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:29 64 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:31 65 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:14:03 66 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 0:15:03 67 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:15:07 68 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 0:15:56 69 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:15:57 70 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:15:58 71 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 0:15:59 72 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:16:10 73 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 0:16:11 74 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 0:16:25 75 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 0:16:47 76 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:17:18 77 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 0:17:53 78 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:18:08 79 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:18 80 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:12 81 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:21:19 82 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:25 83 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 84 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:21:28 85 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:31 86 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 0:21:36 87 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:21:37 88 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:21:41 89 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:22:16 90 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:36 91 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 0:24:40 92 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:27:02 93 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:27:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 22 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 3 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 5 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 10 6 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 8 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 8 8 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 8 9 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 8 10 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 6 11 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 6 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 13 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 6 14 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 6 15 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 6 16 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 4 17 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 18 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 4 19 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 2 20 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2 21 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 40 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 36 3 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 24 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 20 5 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 20 6 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 20 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 8 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 14 9 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 12 10 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 8 11 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 4 14 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 2 15 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 9:55:10 2 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:01 3 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:05 4 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:09 5 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:42 6 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:04:57 7 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:00 8 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:07:03 9 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:07:08 10 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:09:36