Trending

Jayco Herald Sun Tour: John Murphy steals stage 3 Inverloch sprint win

Peter Kennaugh remains in yellow ahead of Arthurs Seat decider

Image 1 of 37

John Murphy wins stage 3 in a photo finish

John Murphy wins stage 3 in a photo finish
Image 2 of 37

Jack Bobridge in the bunch

Jack Bobridge in the bunch
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 3 of 37

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) leads the Orica-GreenEdge team along

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) leads the Orica-GreenEdge team along
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 4 of 37

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 5 of 37

State of Matter/Maap come to the front of the peloton

State of Matter/Maap come to the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 6 of 37

Team Sky looking after Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh

Team Sky looking after Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 7 of 37

Chris Froome was in the points jersey today

Chris Froome was in the points jersey today
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 8 of 37

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 9 of 37

Christian Meier doing the pace setting for Orica-GreenEdge

Christian Meier doing the pace setting for Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 10 of 37

The Orica-GreenEdge team at the front

The Orica-GreenEdge team at the front
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 11 of 37

Team Sky looking after the yellow jersey of Peter Kennaugh

Team Sky looking after the yellow jersey of Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 12 of 37

Stage winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)

Stage winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 13 of 37

Stage winner John Murphy sprays the champagne

Stage winner John Murphy sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 14 of 37

Most agressive rider for the day, Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto)

Most agressive rider for the day, Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 15 of 37

KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap)

KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 16 of 37

Points leader Ben Hill

Points leader Ben Hill
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 17 of 37

U23 rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia)

U23 rider Chris Hamilton (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 18 of 37

Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge spent the majority of the stage on the front

Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge spent the majority of the stage on the front
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 19 of 37

Riding along the coast through Cape Paterson

Riding along the coast through Cape Paterson
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 20 of 37

An international fan set up on the road side

An international fan set up on the road side
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 21 of 37

The photo finish was won by John Murphy of Unitedhealthcare

The photo finish was won by John Murphy of Unitedhealthcare
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 22 of 37

Chris Froome before the stage

Chris Froome before the stage
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 23 of 37

Team Sky remain top of the team classification

Team Sky remain top of the team classification
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 24 of 37

A fan waves an Australian flag

A fan waves an Australian flag
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 25 of 37

Blue skies and green fields

Blue skies and green fields
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 26 of 37

Tom Hubbard leads the breakaway

Tom Hubbard leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 27 of 37

Rolling along through East-Victoria

Rolling along through East-Victoria
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 28 of 37

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 29 of 37

The peloton rolls along for stage 3

The peloton rolls along for stage 3
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 30 of 37

The peloton enjoying the scenery

The peloton enjoying the scenery
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 31 of 37

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the green jersey for the day

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the green jersey for the day
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 32 of 37

Luke Rowe chats with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe chats with Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 33 of 37

Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto)

Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 34 of 37

Rolling fields for the stage

Rolling fields for the stage
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 35 of 37

Russ Downing was in the breakaway today

Russ Downing was in the breakaway today
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 36 of 37

Ben Hill leading the breakaway

Ben Hill leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 37 of 37

Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Race leader Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

A day after Tanner Putt finished second to Caleb Ewan, John Murphy went one better for UnitedHealthcare in Inverloch as he sprinted to stage 3 of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in a photo finish ahead of Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek-Segafredo) with ONE Pro Cycling's Steele von Hoff in third. Pre-stage favourite Ewan crossed the line in sixth place.

Related Articles

John Murphy opens UnitedHealthcare's 2016 account at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Team Sky on cusp of Jayco Herald Sun Tour one-two

There was no change to the top-ten on general classification after the 146km sprinters stage with Peter Kennaugh leading teammate Chris Froome by 13 seconds ahead of the final stage.

"I don’t think any sprinter is unbeatable so if you have the right team in front of you, you can win anything you want. My UnitedHealthcare team was unbelievable today, they took me into the corner in perfect condition and all I had to do was my sprint," Murphy said post-race.

"Coming out of the final corner, I thought the corner was a little bit further from the line so the moment I came out of the corner, I had to start and boom, just go from there and hope I can hold it to the line. It was a really close finish with Bonifazio so definitely pretty happy just to have that photo."

Adding that he was initially unsure of the result, two-time USA national criterium champion Murphy added that the reaction of Bonifazio was a giveaway that he snagged the stage win.

“Usually in a photo finish, you know when you’re beat and you don’t know when you’ve won. I didn’t know so it thought maybe I had it and Bonifazio knew he’d lost so that’s what gave it away to me," he said. “It took me a minute to digest that for sure I had won and once I had it, I was happy to celebrate with my teammates.

Having finished third on his Trek-Segafredo debut at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and won the bunch sprint for seventh yesterday, Bonifazio explained his hesitation cost him in the end

"Everyone was there for me all day and then in the finale [Alafaci] Eugenio dropped me off at 500 meters to go," Bonifazio said. "It was perfect, but after the last turn I underestimated how close the finish was, and I think I waited a little bit too long. It's really too bad because it was very, very close

With tomorrow's queen stage up Arthurs Seat, Kennaugh remains the overall race leader with 13 seconds over teammate Chris Froome but the British national champion isn't expecting an easy day in the saddle to seal his third career GC win following triumphs at Coppi e Bartoli and Tour of Austria in 2014.

“I don’t really know a lot of the riders. Obviously a lot of the domestic teams have strong guys and it’s their summer and they’re all going well but I don’t know the names. I am sure there are guys who are mega up for it. The Avanti team seems quite strong on the climbs so we’ll just have to watch out for guys like that I guess. We have a bit of cushion on GC over a few people but still, it would be nice to be able to finish off with a stage win.

After yesterday’s frantic attempts to get into the breakaway, it was a subdued morning with Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder), Daniel Bonello (St George Merida), Thomas Hubbard (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody) and Ben Hill (Attaque Team Gusto) and forcing a move off the front of the peloton. Russ Downing (Condor JLT) would join the quartet with the peloton content with the composition of the five-rider break.

With the breakaway posing no threat to GC a nature break from the peloton signalled its intentions and the five-riders quickly had a lead of two minutes by kilometre six. The advantage steady grew over the eschewing kilometres so that by the 17km mark the breakaway reached its maximum lead of four minutes.

The gap then dropped to around the 3:50 minutes mark before moving out to four minutes through the rolling Gippsland parcours. At the first KOM point in Boolara, Hubbard rolled over the line ahead Downing with the duo reversing the result on the second KOM.

The fast and winding descents from the second KOM in Mirboo North, the old training roads of race director and three-time Sun Tour winner John Trevorrow, shot the peloton out into Leongatha for lunch with the break’s advantage dropping down to two-and-half, then out to three minutes.

Orica-GreenEdge with help from Team Sky and Trek-Segafredo decided it was time to start the chase so that by the time they passed through Inverloch for the first sprint point, the were 1:35 minutes behind.

Hill won both sprint points, elevating him into the green points jersey by days end, as the gap continued to fall. Sam Bewley was doing the pace setting for Orica-GreenEdge with the intention of setting up Ewan for consecutive stage wins.

With little wind to speak of around the Cape Paterson stretch of ocean road, a bunch gallop finish was on the cards with the break caught inside the final eight kilometres. Smith had attacked his companions, as Hill and Hubbard sat up and waited for the capture, but it would prove unsuccessful and also failed to net the aggressive rider jersey which also went to yesterday’s birthday boy, Hill.

Orica-GreenEdge kept the pace high for the final five kilometres on the ride into the beachside finish but with the decisive left-hand corner featuring inside the final 500 metres, UnitedHealthcare came to the front to drop off Murphy, who repaid his teammates with their first victory of season 2016.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling3:20:52
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
4Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
5Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
9Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
12Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
13Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
14Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
15Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk
16Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
17Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
18William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
20Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
21Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
22Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
23Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
24James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
25Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
26Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
27Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT
28Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
29Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
31Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
32Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
33Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
34Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
36Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
37Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
38Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
40James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
41Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
42Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
43Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
44Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
45Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
46Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
47Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
48Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
49Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
50Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
51Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
52Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
54Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
55Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
56Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
57Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
58Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
59Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
60Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
61Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
62Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
63Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
64Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT
65Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
66Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
67Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
68Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
69Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
70Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
71Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
72Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
73Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
74Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
75Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
76Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
77Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
78Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:19
79Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
80Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
81Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:28
82Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
83Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:37
84George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:41
85Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:00:52
86Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:01:05
87Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:45
89Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:14
90Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida0:03:09
91Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:17
92Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT0:04:19
93Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:05:32
DNSNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini

Intermediate sprint 1 - Inverloch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6pts
2Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT4
3Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody2

Intermediate sprint 2 - Wonthaggi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6pts
2Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody4
3Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling10pts
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo8
3Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling6
4Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP4

Mountain 1 - Boolarra (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody13pts
2Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT8
3Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida4

Mountain 2 -Mirboo North (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT12pts
2Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody8
3Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida4

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Isowhey Sport10:02:36
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Drapac Professional Cycling
5Trek - Segafredo
6One Pro Cycling
7Team Sky
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Orica GreenEdge
10Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha
11Attaque Team Gusto
12Kenyan Riders Downunder
13JLT Condor
14State Of Matter / Maap
15Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
16St George Merida Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky9:54:13
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:13
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo0:00:31
4Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:52
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:54
8Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
9Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:55
10Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:57
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
13James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:58
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
16Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
17Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:01:01
18Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
19Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:01:02
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:06
21Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:07
22Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:10
23Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
24Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:31
25Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:01:32
26Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:39
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo0:01:40
28Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:07
29Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:03:10
30Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:03:30
31Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:32
32Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:03:51
33Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo0:05:50
34Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:05:54
35Nick Miller (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:05:55
36Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:28
37Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:06:36
38Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP0:07:08
39Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:07:57
40Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:08:00
41Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:08:03
42Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
43Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:08:05
44Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
45William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:07
46Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:08:09
47Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:08:15
48Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
49Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:09:19
50Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:10:33
51Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:36
52Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk0:10:42
53Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:10:49
54John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:11:05
55Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:07
56Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT0:11:19
57Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:11:32
58Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:11:39
59Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:11:47
60Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:51
61Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:11:55
62Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:18
63Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:29
64Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:31
65Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:14:03
66Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo0:15:03
67Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:15:07
68Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk0:15:56
69Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:15:57
70Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:15:58
71Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida0:15:59
72Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:16:10
73Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT0:16:11
74Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida0:16:25
75Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida0:16:47
76Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:17:18
77George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT0:17:53
78Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:18:08
79Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:18
80Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:12
81Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:21:19
82Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:21:25
83James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
84Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:21:28
85Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:31
86Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk0:21:36
87Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:21:37
88Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:21:41
89Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:22:16
90Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:36
91Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida0:24:40
92Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:27:02
93Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:27:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto22pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
3Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky12
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
5John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling10
6Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody8
7Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team8
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo8
9Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling8
10Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo6
11Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team6
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling6
13Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling6
14Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT6
15Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody6
16Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder4
17Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
18Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP4
19Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team2
20Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
21Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP40pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky36
3Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini24
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini20
5Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT20
6Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody20
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
8Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team14
9Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP12
10Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida8
11Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
12Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling4
14Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team2
15Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team9:55:10
2Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:01
3Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:05
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:09
5Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:42
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:04:57
7Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:07:00
8Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:07:03
9Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:07:08
10Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:09:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky29:44:08
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
3Avanti Isowhey Sport0:01:10
4Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha0:01:31
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:50
6One Pro Cycling0:03:35
7Trek - Segafredo0:03:40
8State Of Matter / Maap0:08:30
9Attaque Team Gusto0:10:46
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:13:16
11Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:34
12UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:08
13JLT Condor0:21:46
14Team Novo Nordisk0:33:07
15Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody0:34:01
16St George Merida Cycling Team0:43:36

 

Latest on Cyclingnews