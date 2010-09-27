Pattes-Toumanis wins in Greece
Lazopouloy takes women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|2:05:02
|2
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|0:02:29
|4
|Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)
|0:03:25
|5
|Ioannis Skordas (Gre)
|0:05:06
|6
|Ioan Misailidis (Gre)
|0:06:33
|7
|Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)
|0:08:25
|8
|Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)
|0:13:10
|9
|Dimitrios Chasapidis (Gre)
|0:15:13
|10
|Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)
|0:17:04
|11
|Grigorios Melissis (Gre)
|0:18:15
|12
|Dimitrios Kakouris (Gre)
|0:22:26
|13
|Apostolos Adamos (Gre)
|14
|Georgios Doxaras (Gre)
|15
|Nikolaos Moschos (Gre)
|DNF
|Vaios Palaskas (Gre)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)
|1:52:49
|2
|Sabrina Tviss (Gre)
|0:14:29
|3
|Alexandra Kokkinopoulou (Gre)
|0:18:37
|4
|Giota Papanikoy (Gre)
|0:29:01
|5
|Thalia Lemoni (Gre)
|6
|Fani Kapella (Gre)
|7
|Eleni Soula (Gre)
