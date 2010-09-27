Trending

Pattes-Toumanis wins in Greece

Lazopouloy takes women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)2:05:02
2Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:00:02
3Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)0:02:29
4Georgios Nikolaou (Gre)0:03:25
5Ioannis Skordas (Gre)0:05:06
6Ioan Misailidis (Gre)0:06:33
7Charoun Molla Amet Ali Oglou (Gre)0:08:25
8Nicolaos Andreopoulos (Gre)0:13:10
9Dimitrios Chasapidis (Gre)0:15:13
10Christos Batalogiannis (Gre)0:17:04
11Grigorios Melissis (Gre)0:18:15
12Dimitrios Kakouris (Gre)0:22:26
13Apostolos Adamos (Gre)
14Georgios Doxaras (Gre)
15Nikolaos Moschos (Gre)
DNFVaios Palaskas (Gre)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barvara Lazopouloy (Gre)1:52:49
2Sabrina Tviss (Gre)0:14:29
3Alexandra Kokkinopoulou (Gre)0:18:37
4Giota Papanikoy (Gre)0:29:01
5Thalia Lemoni (Gre)
6Fani Kapella (Gre)
7Eleni Soula (Gre)

