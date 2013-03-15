Image 1 of 13 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory at the Handzame Classic, while Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) had to settle for second. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 13 2013 Handzame Classic champion Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 13 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), right, wins the Handzame Classic ahead of Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 13 Handzame Classic winner Kenny Dehaes is attended to after he crashed moments after crossing the finish line. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 13 Kenny Dehaes sprinted to victory at the Handzame Classic, the Belgian's second win of the 2013 season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 13 The thrill of victory for Kenny Dehaes and the agony of defeat for Handzame Classic runner-up Kenny van Hummel. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 13 Handzame Classic runner-up Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 13 Not the way you want to finish your day - an errant breeze caused Handzame Classic winner Kenny Dehaes to lose control and crash after crossing the finish line. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 13 The Hanczame Classic came down to a two-man drag race between Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol). (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 13 Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium for his third place finish at the Handzame Classic. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 13 Handzame Classic winner Kenny Dehaes sports a bandage on his leg from his post-finish line crash. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 13 Lotto Belisol's Jonas Van Genechten, left, congratulates race winner Kenny Dehaes. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 13 2013 Handzame Classic podium (L-R): Kenny van Hummel, 2nd; Kenny Dehaes, 1st; Danny van Poppel, 3rd (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) has won his second race of the 2013 season with a sprint victory today at the Handzame Classic. Vacansoleil-DCM teammates Kenny van Hummel and Danny van Poppel completed the podium in Handzame for the Dutch WorldTour squad, still in search of its first win of the year.

Amidst steady rain and near freezing temperatures, the day's main breakaway formed after approximately 70km of racing with five riders going clear: William Clarke (Argos-Shimano), Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), Sean De Bie (Leopard-Trek Continental Team) and Kess Heytens (Team 3M).

The five-man lead group extended its lead to more than four minutes on the 16km finishing circuit comprising the bulk of the race's 190km distance, completed 10 times in Handzame.

Blanco Pro Cycling and NetApp-Endura set the tempo in the peloton and steadily reduced the break's lead, cutting their advantage to three minutes with 71km remaining and then two minutes with 45km to the finish.

Meanwhile, the unity of the break fractured with Van Genechten attacking his four companions. Heytens found himself in trouble and lost contact for good, while Clarke, Reguigui and De Bie made their way back to the Lotto Belisol Belgian.

Entering the final 16km circuit the four leaders held a tentative 22-second lead and soon after hearing the bell for one lap to go the break split under the impetus of Van Genechten - Clarke and De Bie were quickly absorbed by the peloton while Van Genechten and Reguigui pushed onwards. The duo's flight lasted until 12km to go when they, too, were brought back into the fray.

Shortly afterwards, however, a counter-attack formed comprised of Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-ChainReaction). This trio's lead reached 22 seconds with six kilometres remaining, but the sprinters' teams brought the escape group back into the fold inside the final kilometre, setting up a field sprint finale to decide the race's winner.

Full Results