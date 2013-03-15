Trending

Dehaes triumphs at Handzame Classic

Van Hummel, Van Poppel complete podium in sprint finale

Image 1 of 13

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory at the Handzame Classic, while Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) had to settle for second.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 13

2013 Handzame Classic champion Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 13

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol), right, wins the Handzame Classic ahead of Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 13

Handzame Classic winner Kenny Dehaes is attended to after he crashed moments after crossing the finish line.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 13

Kenny Dehaes sprinted to victory at the Handzame Classic, the Belgian's second win of the 2013 season.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 13

The thrill of victory for Kenny Dehaes and the agony of defeat for Handzame Classic runner-up Kenny van Hummel.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 13

Handzame Classic runner-up Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 13

Not the way you want to finish your day - an errant breeze caused Handzame Classic winner Kenny Dehaes to lose control and crash after crossing the finish line.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 13

The Hanczame Classic came down to a two-man drag race between Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol).

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 13

Danny van Poppel (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium for his third place finish at the Handzame Classic.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 13

Handzame Classic winner Kenny Dehaes sports a bandage on his leg from his post-finish line crash.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 13

Lotto Belisol's Jonas Van Genechten, left, congratulates race winner Kenny Dehaes.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 13

2013 Handzame Classic podium (L-R): Kenny van Hummel, 2nd; Kenny Dehaes, 1st; Danny van Poppel, 3rd

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) has won his second race of the 2013 season with a sprint victory today at the Handzame Classic. Vacansoleil-DCM teammates Kenny van Hummel and Danny van Poppel completed the podium in Handzame for the Dutch WorldTour squad, still in search of its first win of the year.

Amidst steady rain and near freezing temperatures, the day's main breakaway formed after approximately 70km of racing with five riders going clear: William Clarke (Argos-Shimano), Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol), Youcef Reguigui (MTN-Qhubeka), Sean De Bie (Leopard-Trek Continental Team) and Kess Heytens (Team 3M).

The five-man lead group extended its lead to more than four minutes on the 16km finishing circuit comprising the bulk of the race's 190km distance, completed 10 times in Handzame.

Blanco Pro Cycling and NetApp-Endura set the tempo in the peloton and steadily reduced the break's lead, cutting their advantage to three minutes with 71km remaining and then two minutes with 45km to the finish.

Meanwhile, the unity of the break fractured with Van Genechten attacking his four companions. Heytens found himself in trouble and lost contact for good, while Clarke, Reguigui and De Bie made their way back to the Lotto Belisol Belgian.

Entering the final 16km circuit the four leaders held a tentative 22-second lead and soon after hearing the bell for one lap to go the break split under the impetus of Van Genechten - Clarke and De Bie were quickly absorbed by the peloton while Van Genechten and Reguigui pushed onwards. The duo's flight lasted until 12km to go when they, too, were brought back into the fray.

Shortly afterwards, however, a counter-attack formed comprised of Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Alphonse Vermote (An Post-ChainReaction). This trio's lead reached 22 seconds with six kilometres remaining, but the sprinters' teams brought the escape group back into the fold inside the final kilometre, setting up a field sprint finale to decide the race's winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:49:12
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
6Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
8Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
9Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
10Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
14Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
17Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
18Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
20Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini - Flanders
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
22Kenzie Boutté (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
23Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
25Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
26Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
28Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel Euskadi
29Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
30Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
31Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini - Flanders
32Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
33Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
34Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
35Nick Mertens (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
36Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
37Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
38James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
39Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
40Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
41Daniel Klemme (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
42Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
43Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
44Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
47Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
49Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
53Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
54Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
56Piero Baffi (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
57Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
58Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
59Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
62Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
63Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
64Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
65Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
66Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
68Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
70Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
71Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
72Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
73Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
75Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
77Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:25
78Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:29
80Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:00:49
81Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
82Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
83Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
84Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
85Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
88Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
89Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
91Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
92Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:01
93Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
94Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel Euskadi
96Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
97Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel Euskadi
98Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
99Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:15
100Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:37
102John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
103Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:51
104Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
105Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
106Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
107Michael Cools (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team0:03:18
108Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
109Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
110Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
112Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
114Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
116Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
117Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
118Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
120Stefan Vreugdenhill (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
121Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
122Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
125Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
126Matthias Vanden Heede (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
127Niels Schittecatte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
128Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
129Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:07:40
130Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
131Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
132Sean De Bie (Bel) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
133Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
136Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan - Euphony0:08:01
137Valery Kaykov (Rus) Rusvelo
138Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
139Steve Schets (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders0:08:15
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFFrederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
DNFLars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
DNFNiels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFJohan Broberg (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFJim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You - Unaas Cycling
DNFWouter Haan (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFStijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMeron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFGlenn O´Shea (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
DNFRoy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFAndy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFMaxwell Stuart Durtschi (USA) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNSJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNSRick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team

