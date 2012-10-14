Trending

Albert wins in Ronse

Pauwels becomes first series leader despite defeat in Ronse

Image 1 of 17

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor), Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 17

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) leads the race

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 17

Bart Aernouts (AA-Drink)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 17

Kiwi Alexander Revell

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 17

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 17

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 17

Bart Wellens

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 17

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) had a poor start

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 17

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) at the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 17

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) had to settle for second

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 17

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) pushes Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) to the limit

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 17

Pauwels, Albert and Nys on the podium in Belgium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 17

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has time to savour his win

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 17

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was too good for the rest of the field

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 17

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins the Bpost Bank Trofee Veldrijden, the GP Mario De Clercq

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 17

Sven Nys had the settle for third

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 17

Bart Aernouts (AA-Drink)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

About 10,000 cyclo-cross spectators gathered around the muddy Hotondberg in Ronse to attend the opening round of the Bpost Bank Trofee Veldrijden, the GP Mario De Clercq. World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) claimed a hard-fought win just ahead of last year's winner Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). Thanks to a first place at the intermediate sprint, it is Pauwels who becomes the first leader of the Trofee despite finishing four seconds short of Albert at the finish line.

"It was very hard course. There's no single meter for recovery. Halfway the race I felt that I was the strongest but in the end I struggled," Albert told Sporza.

Albert and Pauwels dominated the hilly race on the muddy meadows of the Hotondberg.

The first half of the race was marked by a false start from Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor), who was later in the picture again but then had two crashes. "I'm not the most technical rider in the peloton. It was spectacular, but it didn't hurt me," Vantornout said. At the intermediate sprint, halfway the second lap, sole leader Pauwels took 15 bonus seconds while Albert grabbed five seconds for his third place. Later the world champion caught up with Pauwels, and together they headed off.

By then, Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), who got a poor start, steadily moved out of the top 20 and led the chase on the leading duo at about 20 seconds. The gap increased a little lap by lap until halfway the race when Nys and Bart Aernouts (AA-Drink) realized they were never going to get back to the front.

In the second half of the race, Albert had the upper hand. He slowly gained a few metres on Pauwels, built up a lead of 11 seconds but then ran out of gas in the final laps. Eventually Albert reached the finish line with a small bonus on Pauwels. With Pauwels not far behind, he had nothing nothing left in his tank to celebrate his win.

Initially, it wasn't clear who would be the first leader since Pauwels finished at four or five seconds following Albert. If the gap was four seconds, then Pauwels would be leader, if it was up to five, then Albert would lead. While being interviewed by Sporza, Albert was informed that the final verdict favoured Pauwels. "The crap starts already. [...] If they don't know it after the first race. ... It changed five times in a few minutes," Albert said.

The new overall classification system awards riders for time gaps rather than their actual placing in a race. Albert acknowledged that it changed the racing style.

Despite finishing as runner-up at the finish line, Kevin Pauwels will not be disappointed with his performance in Ronse. He rode the fastest lap of the race, offering him a nice 1000-euro bonus and his intermediate sprint win eventually put him into the overall lead in the competition.

"I knew I had to finish within five seconds. I gave it all to get into that time gap. He was better in the running sections, especially at the end," Pauwels told Sporza.

About a minute later, an unemotional Nys crossed the finish line in third place. Last week's winner of the Superprestige race in Ruddervoorde was unable to mix in for the win and according to the 36-year-old, that was due to a false start.

"I made one mistake today, and it cost me my good start position. I shouldn't have started. It was a false start. Klaas goes and then stops. It happened and then my race was over. I rode around a bit frustrated during the first lap. Then I kept riding at 20 seconds. Then I focused on third place. I overtook half a peloton but the two others were gone. Like I said before, I will not focus on the classification and aim for victories," Nys said.

The next round in the series will be held on the Koppenberg in Oudenaarde in three weeks.

Full Results

Elite men
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:57:31
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:04
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:01:09
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:22
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:52
6Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:58
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:07
8Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:38
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:52
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:57
11Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:08
12Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:03:13
13Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:03:18
14Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:20
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:03:26
16Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:03:29
17Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:30
18Jonathan Page (USA)0:03:31
19Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:52
20Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:08
21Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:04:43
22Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:01
23Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:05:06
24Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:05:08
25Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW
26Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hiremet Taldea0:05:10
27Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:05:13
28Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept0:05:19
29Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)0:05:43
30Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:06:53
-2lapsMicky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
-2lapsRadomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
-2lapsStijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
-3lapsStef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
-3lapsMathieu Willemyns (Bel)
-3lapsGianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
-4lapsAlexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
DNFKevin Cant (Bel)
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFTom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFSven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
DNFEddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling
DNFKyle F Kiser (USA)

Elite men intermediate sprint
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor15seconds
2Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team10
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus5

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)53:16:00
2Wout Van Aert (Bel)0:00:13
3Corné van Kessel (Ned)0:00:16
4Jens Adams (Bel)
5Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:00:20
6Mike Teunissen (Ned)0:01:02
7Toon Aerts (Bel)0:01:13
8Vinnie Braet (Bel)0:01:25
9Tim Merlier (Bel)0:01:32
10Laurens Sweeck (Bel)0:01:42
11Karel Hnik (Cze)0:01:50
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:02:50
13Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)0:03:03
14Ritchie Denolf (Bel)0:03:13
15Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)0:03:18
16Joeri Hofman (Bel)0:03:23
17Daan Soete (Bel)0:03:27
18Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:03:38
19David van der Poel (Ned)0:03:51
20Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)0:04:06
21Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:05:04
22Jonathan Lastra (Spa)0:05:10
23Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)0:05:24
24Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)0:06:40
25Niels Koyen (Bel)0:06:47
-1lapLorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
-1lapGlenn Maes (Bel)
-1lapJens Couckuyt (Bel)
-2lapsKevin Neirynck (Bel)
-2lapsPieter Dewitte (Bel)
-2lapsLaudelino Lammens (Bel)
-2lapsStig Callay (Bel)
-3lapsKenneth Van Dessel (Bel)
-3lapsJellen Schiettecatte (Bel)
-4lapsDries De Vos (Bel)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:41:52
2Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:00:59
3Martijn Budding (Ned)0:01:12
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:01:26
5Jonas Degroote (Bel)0:02:15
6Ben Boets (Bel)0:02:31
7Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:03:03
8Gianni Van Donink (Bel)0:03:07
9Stijn Caluwe (Bel)0:03:23
10Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:03:27
11Elias Van Hecke (Bel)0:03:41
12Alexander Ameel (Bel)0:03:42
13Stef Claeys (Bel)0:04:09
14Kobe Goossens (Bel)0:04:17
15Ward Van Laer (Bel)0:04:21
16Richard Jansen (Ned)0:04:34
17Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:04:46
18Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)0:05:03
19Jens Teirlinck (Bel)0:05:08
20Seppe Gorrens (Bel)0:05:20
21Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)0:05:26
22Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:05:33
23Gianni Quintelier (Bel)0:05:39
24Stan Wijkel (Ned)0:05:51
25Yves Coolen (Bel)0:06:06
26Din Van den Driessche (Bel)0:06:09
27Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)0:06:33
28Thomas Van de Velde (Bel)0:06:40
29Mats Lammertink (Ned)0:06:52
30Brecht Vandenheede (Bel)
31Sybren Jacobs (Bel)0:07:03
32Sieben Wouters (Bel)0:07:24
33Aaron Vandermeirsch (Bel)0:07:37
34Kyle De Proost (Bel)0:07:47
35Vincent Peeters (Bel)0:07:59
-1lapWout Alleman (Bel)
-1lapTim Janssen (Ned)
-1lapRob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel)
-1lapFabio Jakobsen (Ned)
-1lapJoran Mertens (Bel)
-2lapsLander Jespers (Bel)
-2lapsOlaf Remmerswaal (Ned)
-2lapsMathias Moenaert (Bel)
-2lapsJonas Verstraete (Bel)
-2lapsLaurens De Jonghe (Bel)
-2lapsGilles De Jaeger (Bel)
-2lapsJarno Dedier (Bel)
-3lapsThibault Copine (Bel)
-3lapsTjendo De Baere (Bel)
-3lapsBrent Peeters (Bel)
-3lapsStef Teirlinck. (Bel)

Elite men Trofee after one round
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:57:10
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:01
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:01:25
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:43
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:02:09
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:13
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:28
8Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:59
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:13
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:18

U23 men Trofee after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)25pts
2Wout Van Aert (Bel)22
3Corné van Kessel (Ned)19
4Jens Adams (Bel)17
5Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)16
6Mike Teunissen (Ned)15
7Toon Aerts (Bel)14
8Vinnie Braet (Bel)13
9Tim Merlier (Bel)12
10Laurens Sweeck (Bel)11
11Karel Hnik (Cze)10
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel)9
13Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)8
14Ritchie Denolf (Bel)7
15Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)6
16Joeri Hofman (Bel)5
17Daan Soete (Bel)4
18Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)3
19David van der Poel (Ned)2
20Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)1

