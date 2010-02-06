Image 1 of 21 Erwin Vervecken is recognized, along with his family. The Belgian is retiring. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 21 Fans of Erwin Vervecken were there to show their support. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 21 Men's podium: Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 21 World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) finished second. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 21 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) would outsprint World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) for the win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 21 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) on his way to a win (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 21 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) still has a chance at the GvA overall. He is competing against Sven Nys for top honors. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 21 Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 21 Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) pushes through a sandy section. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 21 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 21 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) makes a transition from riding ot running. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 21 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) chases the leaders. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 21 Former World Champion Erwin Vervecken (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 21 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) concentrates as he follows Sven Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 21 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) follows the obvious track. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 21 German Philipp Walsleben (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 21 World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 21 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 21 Belgian Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 21 Radomir Simunek (BKCP Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The seventh round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy in Lille, hometown of the retiring Erwin Vervecken, turned out to be the ideal opportunity for Belgian champion Sven Nys to strengthen his lead in the Belgian competition.

Nys formed a two-man lead break with recently crowned World Champion Zdenek Stybar, and both riders held off a surge from Niels Albert, who is Nys' closest rival in the GvA-Trophy. With Albert out of a chance for the win, the two leaders battled for the day's win on the sandy course. Nys tried to shake off Stybar, but the World Champion hung on. The pair headed for a two-man sprint in which Nys surprisingly bested the Czech champion.

Nys' sixth win in Lille was his fourth win of the season in the GvA-Trophy. With only one round left Nys is now comfortably leading the competition with 14 points on both Stybar and Albert.

"It wasn't a sprint like those at the start of the season. It was a sprint of riders who suffered at the end of the season," Nys said.

The World Champion Stybar led out the long sprint, but he couldn't keep his front position until the line. "It's a long finishing straight to hold the lead," Nys said of how he was able to win the sprint. "I tried a couple of times during the race, but it's not easy to shake off Stybar. I did think that I was a little bit better than him, and during the penultimate lap, I let him take the lead to see if he had a move left."

The Belgian champion had caught a cold this week and was unsure before the race if he would be able to battle Albert and Stybar. "My nose was clogged, but the legs were open," Nys said with a big smile on his face. "I didn't have a fever, but you can hear it in my voice. I'm taking antibiotics, which is something I only do in exceptional cases; it's the first time in two years. But if you can win one of the big competitions then it's worth taking the risk," said Nys to Sporza.

When asked if he was now certain about the overall win in the GvA-Trophy Nys said," I can still crash a couple of times, but for sure it's a bonus to start the last round with a 14-point margin on those guys. I just have to focus on Albert and not allow him to lead the race too much," said Nys who didn't seem worried about Stybar, who's current second overall in the series with Albert.

World Champion Stybar is known to be faster on the line than Nys, but he had to settle for second place. After a busy week that included several obligations and a mid-week race in Maldegem, where he finished on a distant seventh place. "After Maldegem, I feared that I lost my World Championships form and that I wouldn't be able to show my rainbow jersey. I didn't feel good during the start of the race, but the second half was better."

"I had already lost an intermediate sprint and then tried to start the finishing sprint from the front, but that was too long. I waited for Sven, but I didn't have any force left to counter him. I was glad that I could ride for the victory," Stybar said to Sporza.

"I enjoyed the race. All those people were cheering me on, 'come on Stybi', and if you can ride in the lead with Sven Nys then it's super nice," Stybar said.

On the very first lap, Nys created a gap on his major rival Albert. The latter got stuck in traffic while Nys was hammering away in front. Only Stybar and Enrico Franzoi were able to keep up with the Belgian champion. After one lap, the three leaders had a gap over the rest of the field where Albert was riding at 14 seconds in 10th position.

Meanwhile local hero Erwin Vervecken was unable to take profit from his good start as he broke his derailleur far from the pit.

Franzoi struggled in the sand, and the Italian had say bye to Nys and Stybar during the second lap. Both leaders shared pulls in front, helping the gap to first chaser Kevin Pauwels grow to eight seconds after two laps.

Nys won the intermediate sprint for three bonus points ahead of Stybar and Pauwels. Bart Aernouts chased at 11 seconds while Albert was accompanied by Sven Vanthourenhout, Gerben de Knegt and Dieter Vanthourenhout at 19 seconds.

Stybar led most of the third lap, and he dropped the pace somewhat to allow his teammate Pauwels to join him. Albert also came back with Aernouts and Sven Vanthourenhout to within 11 seconds of the three leaders.

Nys didn't fancy a comeback from Albert, though, and he hammered through the fourth lap. Pauwels quickly dropped back, and Stybar was gapped too. The World Champion returned to Nys' wheel, and the Czech was then confronted with a flat tyre. Being close to the pit, he was lucky enough to minimize damages and stay near Nys.

Albert lost time on the two leaders in the technical, sandy sections and halfway through the race the young Belgian - riding together with Pauwels, Aernouts and Sven Vanthourenhout - was 17 seconds down on Nys and Stybar.

Stybar fended off a few more accelerations from Nys in the sand. Behind the two leaders, Albert was able to shake off Aernouts and Sven Vanthourenhout, while Pauwels was sticking on his wheel. Vanthourenhout kept the first two chasers in sight, trailing them for the remainder of the race at about five seconds.

During the penultimate lap, Nys offered Stybar the lead and the Belgian champion almost was dropped when he rode into a pole on the inside of a corner while trying to cut a corner too short. Eventually Stybar led out the two-man sprint, in which Nys showed grit and slowly powered past the World Champion.

In the sprint for third place, Vanthourenhout almost surprised Pauwels and Albert with a late return but eventually Pauwels pipped Albert in the long sprint. Pauwels' third place resulted in him moving up from sixth to fourth in the overall classification of the GvA-Trophy.

In two weeks, the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy comes to a conclusion with its last round in Oostmalle.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) 1:04:09 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 0:00:56 4 Niels Albert (Bel) 5 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) 0:01:12 7 Bart Wellens (Bel) 0:01:44 8 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:02:18 9 Rob Peeters (Bel) 10 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) 0:02:31 11 Radomir Simunek (Cze) 0:02:40 12 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) 0:02:46 13 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) 14 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) 0:02:58 15 Thijs Al (Ned) 16 Wilant van Gils (Bel) 17 Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) 0:03:16 18 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) 0:03:24 19 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) 0:04:21 20 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Bel) 21 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:04:30 22 Stijn Huys (Bel) 23 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) 0:04:35 24 Christian Heule (Swi) 0:04:59 25 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) 26 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:05:59 27 Ben Berden (Bel) 0:05:15 28 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 0:05:20 29 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) 0:05:44 30 Gianni Denolf (Bel) -1lap Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) -1lap Sten Raeymaekers (Bel) -1lap Geert Wellens (Bel) -1lap Ken Smets (Bel) -1lap Tom De Kort (Bel) -1lap Jan Soetens (Bel) -1lap Bart Verschueren (Bel) -1lap Lukas Klouck (Bel)

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys 3 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar 2 3 Kevin Pauwels 1

Elite men Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Classification after seven races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) 171 pts 2 Niels Albert (Bel) 157 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) 157 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 105 5 Bart Aernouts (Bel) 103 6 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) 98 7 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) 85 8 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) 91 9 Radimir Simunek (Cze) 61 10 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) 57 11 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 55 12 Rob Peeters (Bel) 53 13 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) 42 14 Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) 34 14 Thijs van Amerongen (Bel) 34 16 Mariusz Gil (Pol) 32 16 Christiann Heule (Swi) 32 18 Francis Mourey (Fra) 31 19 Thijs Al (Ned) 29 20 Bart Wellens (Bel) 28 21 Wilant van Gils (Ned) 21 22 Ben Berden (Bel) 20 23 Philipp Walsleben (Bel) 17 24 Jan Soetens (Bel) 14 25 Jonathan Page (USA) 11 26 Petr Dlask (Cze) 10 26 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) 10 28 Marco Bianco (Ita) 7 29 Ian Field (GBr) 4 29 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) 4 29 Steve Chainel (Fra) 4 32 Martin Zlamalik (Bel) 4 33 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) 2 33 Bram Smidt (Ned) 2 35 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) 1

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Intermediate Sprint Classification after seven races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) 15 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) 12 3 Niels Albert (Bel) 8 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) 3 4 Gerben de Knegt (Bel) 3 6 Kevin Pauwels (Bel)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) 0:53:34 2 Tom Meeusen op (Bel) 0:00:07 3 Jan Denuwelaere op (Bel) 0:00:11 4 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 5 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 6 Jim Aernouts (Bel) 0:00:54 7 Michi van Empel (Ned) 8 Kevin Cant (Bel) 9 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) 10 Stef Boden (Bel) 0:01:21 11 Robert Gavenda (Svk) 12 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 0:01:24 13 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 0:01:35 14 Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) 0:01:43 15 Karel Hnik (Cze) 0:01:47 16 Geert van der Horst (Ned) 0:02:18 17 Tijmen Eising (Ned) 0:02:29 18 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 0:03:08 19 Corne van Kessel (Ned) 0:03:26 20 Kobus Hereygers (Ned) 0:04:19 21 Jonathan Bervoets (Bel) 0:04:31 22 Kristof Cop (Bel) 0:04:54 23 Niels Koyen (Bel) 0:05:02 24 Dries Pauwels (Bel) 0:05:27 25 Pawel Szczepaniak (Cze) 26 Ritchie Denolf (Bel) 0:05:37 27 Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) 28 Sonny Volders (Bel) 0:06:21 29 Raf Risbourg (Bel) 0:07:02 30 Ruben Verstraeten (Bel) 0:07:11 31 Michaël Peeters (Bel) 0:08:03 32 Rinzie De Proost (Bel) 0:08:08 33 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) -1lap Edwin Arts (Bel) -1lap Sieën Verstraeten (Bel) -1lap Wim Thijs (Bel) -1lap Robin Poelvoorde (Bel) -1lap Kenny Maes (Bel) -2laps Vincent Van Hooste (Bel) -2laps Rutger Lahaye (Bel) -2laps Thomas Verbeeck (Bel) -2laps Kevin Neirynck (Bel) -3laps Simone Samparisi (Ita) -3laps Jean Baptiste Taleux (Bel) -4laps Kenneth Goossens (Bel) -4laps Joachim Janssens (Bel)

Under 23 men Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Classification after seven races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 156 pts 2 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) 121 3 Jim Aernouts (Bel) 111 4 Robert Gavenda (Svk) 103 5 Kenneth Vancompernolle (Bel) 97 6 Stef Boden (Bel) 93 7 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 76 8 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) 66 9 Kacper Szczerpaniak (Pol) 63 10 Pawel Szczerpaniak (Pol) 60 11 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 59 12 Tijmen Eising (Ned) 52 13 Micki van Empel (Ned) 51 14 Kevin Cant (Bel) 48 15 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) 46 16 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 43 17 Joeri Adams (Bel) 38 18 Jiri Polnicki (Pol) 28 19 Twan van den Brand (Ned) 26 19 Corné van Kessel (Ned) 26 21 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 23 22 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 21 23 Karel Hnik (Cze) 19 24 Sasha Weber (Ger) 18 25 Vinnie Braet (Bel) 14 26 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 13 27 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) 11 28 Marek Konwa (Pol) 10 29 Kristof Cop (Bel) 9 30 Sven Beelen (Bel) 7 31 Lars van der Haar (Ned) 6 32 Geert van der Horst (Ned) 5 33 Boy van Poppel (Ned) 4 34 Zeb Willems (Bel) 3 35 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 3 35 Dries Pauwels (Bel) 3 37 Twan Lammertink (Ned) 1 37 Sonny Volders (Bel) 1 37 Kobus Hereygers (Bel) 1

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) 0:37:50 2 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) 3 Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:00:03 4 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) 0:00:31 5 Helen Wyman (GBr) 0:02:10 6 Rez Hormes- Ravenstijn (Ned) 0:02:16 7 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 8 Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) 0:02:22 9 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:02:33 10 Nancy Bober (Bel) 0:03:57 11 Veerle Ingels (Bel) 0:04:06 12 Karen Verstraeten (Bel) 0:04:20 13 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:04:27 14 Lana Verberne (Ned) 0:05:35 15 Christine Vardaros (USA) 0:06:34 16 Katrien Aerts (Bel) 0:07:12 17 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) 0:07:57 18 Katrien Thijs (Bel) 0:08:23 19 Steffy Van den Haute (Bel) 20 Dorien Raeymaekers (Bel) 0:10:46 -1lap Jo Blanchaert (Bel) -1lap Marijke De Pauw (Bel) -1lap KimVan Renterghem (Bel) -1lap Valerie Boonen (Bel) -1lap Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) -1lap Sarah Vloemans (Bel)

Elite women Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Classification after seven races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 75 pts 2 Helen Wyman (Gbr) 73 3 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) 72 4 Sanne Cant (Bel) 69 5 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) 60 6 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 49 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) 47 8 Linda van Rijen (Ned) 44 9 Sophie de Boer (Ned) 40 9 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) 40 11 Saskia Elemans (Ned) 31 12 Veerle Ingels (Bel) 26 12 Nancy Bober (Bel) 26 14 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 25 15 Gabriella Day (Gbr) 20 16 Ludvine Henrion (Bel) 16 17 Christine Vandaros (USA) 15 18 Nicole Leyten-De Bie (Bel) 14 19 Nikki Harris (Gbr) 13 19 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 13 21 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) 11 22 Pauline Ferrand (Fra) 10 22 Linda Verbeme (Ned) 10 24 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 9 25 Jana Kyptova (Cze) 7 26 Cynthia Huygens (Ned) 7 27 Lucie Chainel (Fra) 7 28 Ilona Meter (Ned) 6 28 Christel Ferrier (Fra) 6 30 Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) 5 30 Rocio Gaminal (Spa) 5 30 Steffy Van den Haute (Bel) 5 30 Katrien Aerts (Bel) 5 34 Patsy Larno (Bel) 4 34 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) 4 36 Katrien Thijs (Bel) 3 37 Sabrina Schwiezer (Ger) 2 38 Dorien Raymaekers (Bel) 1

Juniors # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) 0:41:01 2 Jens Adams (Bel) 0:00:12 3 David van der Poel (Ned) 0:00:19 4 Diether Sweeck (Bel) 5 Tim Merlier (Bel) 0:00:38 6 Mike Teunissen (Bel) 0:00:41 7 Inausti Jon Ander (Spa) 0:00:46 8 Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) 0:00:50 9 Toon Aerts (Bel) 0:01:30 10 Mike De Bie (Bel) 0:02:39 11 Daniel Peeters (Bel) 0:02:48 12 Timo Verschueren (Bel) 0:03:05 13 Niels Ooms (Bel) 0:03:13 14 Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) 0:03:35 15 Nick Van Dijke (Ned) 0:03:39 16 Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) 0:03:45 17 Mike Van Aken (Bel) 0:04:14 18 Stijn Gielen (Bel) 0:04:25 19 Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel) 20 Lorenzo Vanderschueren (Bel) 0:04:40 21 Jordy Van Staeyen (Bel) 0:04:55 22 Denis Stultiens (Bel) 23 Dieter Van de Putte (Bel) 0:05:55 24 Robin Delanghe (Bel) 0:05:29 25 Jellen Schietecatte (Bel) 26 Bart De Zutter (Bel) 27 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) 0:07:35 28 Michael Dhondt (Bel) 29 Birger Vandael (Bel) 0:08:15 30 Tjebbe Lievens (Bel) 0:08:30 -1lap Niels Verdijck (Bel) -1lap Bart Van Dongen (Ned)