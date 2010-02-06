Trending

Nys wins in Belgium

World Champion Stybar takes second behind Nys in two-up sprint

Image 1 of 21

Erwin Vervecken is recognized, along with his family. The Belgian is retiring.

Erwin Vervecken is recognized, along with his family. The Belgian is retiring.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 21

Fans of Erwin Vervecken were there to show their support.

Fans of Erwin Vervecken were there to show their support.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 21

Men's podium: Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)

Men's podium: Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 21

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) finished second.

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) finished second.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 21

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) would outsprint World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) for the win.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) would outsprint World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) for the win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 21

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) on his way to a win

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) on his way to a win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 21

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) still has a chance at the GvA overall. He is competing against Sven Nys for top honors.

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) still has a chance at the GvA overall. He is competing against Sven Nys for top honors.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 21

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea)

Rob Peeters (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) pushes through a sandy section.

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) pushes through a sandy section.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 21

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 21

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) makes a transition from riding ot running.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) makes a transition from riding ot running.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 21

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) chases the leaders.

Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea) chases the leaders.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 21

Former World Champion Erwin Vervecken

Former World Champion Erwin Vervecken
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 21

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) concentrates as he follows Sven Nys.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) concentrates as he follows Sven Nys.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 21

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) follows the obvious track.

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) follows the obvious track.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 21

German Philipp Walsleben

German Philipp Walsleben
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 21

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 21

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb Projob)

Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb Projob)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 21

Belgian Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus)

Belgian Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 21

Radomir Simunek (BKCP Powerplus)

Radomir Simunek (BKCP Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The seventh round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy in Lille, hometown of the retiring Erwin Vervecken, turned out to be the ideal opportunity for Belgian champion Sven Nys to strengthen his lead in the Belgian competition.

Nys formed a two-man lead break with recently crowned World Champion Zdenek Stybar, and both riders held off a surge from Niels Albert, who is Nys' closest rival in the GvA-Trophy. With Albert out of a chance for the win, the two leaders battled for the day's win on the sandy course. Nys tried to shake off Stybar, but the World Champion hung on. The pair headed for a two-man sprint in which Nys surprisingly bested the Czech champion.

Nys' sixth win in Lille was his fourth win of the season in the GvA-Trophy. With only one round left Nys is now comfortably leading the competition with 14 points on both Stybar and Albert.

"It wasn't a sprint like those at the start of the season. It was a sprint of riders who suffered at the end of the season," Nys said.

The World Champion Stybar led out the long sprint, but he couldn't keep his front position until the line. "It's a long finishing straight to hold the lead," Nys said of how he was able to win the sprint. "I tried a couple of times during the race, but it's not easy to shake off Stybar. I did think that I was a little bit better than him, and during the penultimate lap, I let him take the lead to see if he had a move left."

The Belgian champion had caught a cold this week and was unsure before the race if he would be able to battle Albert and Stybar. "My nose was clogged, but the legs were open," Nys said with a big smile on his face. "I didn't have a fever, but you can hear it in my voice. I'm taking antibiotics, which is something I only do in exceptional cases; it's the first time in two years. But if you can win one of the big competitions then it's worth taking the risk," said Nys to Sporza.

When asked if he was now certain about the overall win in the GvA-Trophy Nys said," I can still crash a couple of times, but for sure it's a bonus to start the last round with a 14-point margin on those guys. I just have to focus on Albert and not allow him to lead the race too much," said Nys who didn't seem worried about Stybar, who's current second overall in the series with Albert.

World Champion Stybar is known to be faster on the line than Nys, but he had to settle for second place. After a busy week that included several obligations and a mid-week race in Maldegem, where he finished on a distant seventh place. "After Maldegem, I feared that I lost my World Championships form and that I wouldn't be able to show my rainbow jersey. I didn't feel good during the start of the race, but the second half was better."

"I had already lost an intermediate sprint and then tried to start the finishing sprint from the front, but that was too long. I waited for Sven, but I didn't have any force left to counter him. I was glad that I could ride for the victory," Stybar said to Sporza.

"I enjoyed the race. All those people were cheering me on, 'come on Stybi', and if you can ride in the lead with Sven Nys then it's super nice," Stybar said.

On the very first lap, Nys created a gap on his major rival Albert. The latter got stuck in traffic while Nys was hammering away in front. Only Stybar and Enrico Franzoi were able to keep up with the Belgian champion. After one lap, the three leaders had a gap over the rest of the field where Albert was riding at 14 seconds in 10th position.

Meanwhile local hero Erwin Vervecken was unable to take profit from his good start as he broke his derailleur far from the pit.

Franzoi struggled in the sand, and the Italian had say bye to Nys and Stybar during the second lap. Both leaders shared pulls in front, helping the gap to first chaser Kevin Pauwels grow to eight seconds after two laps.

Nys won the intermediate sprint for three bonus points ahead of Stybar and Pauwels. Bart Aernouts chased at 11 seconds while Albert was accompanied by Sven Vanthourenhout, Gerben de Knegt and Dieter Vanthourenhout at 19 seconds.

Stybar led most of the third lap, and he dropped the pace somewhat to allow his teammate Pauwels to join him. Albert also came back with Aernouts and Sven Vanthourenhout to within 11 seconds of the three leaders.

Nys didn't fancy a comeback from Albert, though, and he hammered through the fourth lap. Pauwels quickly dropped back, and Stybar was gapped too. The World Champion returned to Nys' wheel, and the Czech was then confronted with a flat tyre. Being close to the pit, he was lucky enough to minimize damages and stay near Nys.

Albert lost time on the two leaders in the technical, sandy sections and halfway through the race the young Belgian - riding together with Pauwels, Aernouts and Sven Vanthourenhout - was 17 seconds down on Nys and Stybar.

Stybar fended off a few more accelerations from Nys in the sand. Behind the two leaders, Albert was able to shake off Aernouts and Sven Vanthourenhout, while Pauwels was sticking on his wheel. Vanthourenhout kept the first two chasers in sight, trailing them for the remainder of the race at about five seconds.

During the penultimate lap, Nys offered Stybar the lead and the Belgian champion almost was dropped when he rode into a pole on the inside of a corner while trying to cut a corner too short. Eventually Stybar led out the two-man sprint, in which Nys showed grit and slowly powered past the World Champion.

In the sprint for third place, Vanthourenhout almost surprised Pauwels and Albert with a late return but eventually Pauwels pipped Albert in the long sprint. Pauwels' third place resulted in him moving up from sixth to fourth in the overall classification of the GvA-Trophy.

In two weeks, the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy comes to a conclusion with its last round in Oostmalle.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)1:04:09
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:00:56
4Niels Albert (Bel)
5Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
6Bart Aernouts (Bel)0:01:12
7Bart Wellens (Bel)0:01:44
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:02:18
9Rob Peeters (Bel)
10Gerben de Knegt (Ned)0:02:31
11Radomir Simunek (Cze)0:02:40
12Enrico Franzoi (Ita)0:02:46
13Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
14Thijs van Amerongen (Ned)0:02:58
15Thijs Al (Ned)
16Wilant van Gils (Bel)
17Tom Van den Bosch (Bel)0:03:16
18Jan Verstraeten (Bel)0:03:24
19Philipp Walsleben (Ger)0:04:21
20Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Bel)
21Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)0:04:30
22Stijn Huys (Bel)
23Jimmy Tielens (Bel)0:04:35
24Christian Heule (Swi)0:04:59
25Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
26Marco Bianco (Ita)0:05:59
27Ben Berden (Bel)0:05:15
28Erwin Vervecken (Bel)0:05:20
29Quentin Bertholet (Bel)0:05:44
30Gianni Denolf (Bel)
-1lapTim Van Nuffel (Bel)
-1lapSten Raeymaekers (Bel)
-1lapGeert Wellens (Bel)
-1lapKen Smets (Bel)
-1lapTom De Kort (Bel)
-1lapJan Soetens (Bel)
-1lapBart Verschueren (Bel)
-1lapLukas Klouck (Bel)

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys3pts
2Zdenek Stybar2
3Kevin Pauwels1

Elite men Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Classification after seven races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)171pts
2Niels Albert (Bel)157
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze)157
4Kevin Pauwels (Bel)105
5Bart Aernouts (Bel)103
6Gerben de Knegt (Ned)98
7Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)85
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel)91
9Radimir Simunek (Cze)61
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita)57
11Erwin Vervecken (Bel)55
12Rob Peeters (Bel)53
13Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)42
14Tom Van den Bosch (Bel)34
14Thijs van Amerongen (Bel)34
16Mariusz Gil (Pol)32
16Christiann Heule (Swi)32
18Francis Mourey (Fra)31
19Thijs Al (Ned)29
20Bart Wellens (Bel)28
21Wilant van Gils (Ned)21
22Ben Berden (Bel)20
23Philipp Walsleben (Bel)17
24Jan Soetens (Bel)14
25Jonathan Page (USA)11
26Petr Dlask (Cze)10
26Jan Verstraeten (Bel)10
28Marco Bianco (Ita)7
29Ian Field (GBr)4
29Quentin Bertholet (Bel)4
29Steve Chainel (Fra)4
32Martin Zlamalik (Bel)4
33Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)2
33Bram Smidt (Ned)2
35Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned)1

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Intermediate Sprint Classification after seven races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze)15pts
2Sven Nys (Bel)12
3Niels Albert (Bel)8
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel)3
4Gerben de Knegt (Bel)3
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)0:53:34
2Tom Meeusen op (Bel)0:00:07
3Jan Denuwelaere op (Bel)0:00:11
4Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
5Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
6Jim Aernouts (Bel)0:00:54
7Michi van Empel (Ned)
8Kevin Cant (Bel)
9Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
10Stef Boden (Bel)0:01:21
11Robert Gavenda (Svk)
12Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:01:24
13Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)0:01:35
14Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)0:01:43
15Karel Hnik (Cze)0:01:47
16Geert van der Horst (Ned)0:02:18
17Tijmen Eising (Ned)0:02:29
18Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:03:08
19Corne van Kessel (Ned)0:03:26
20Kobus Hereygers (Ned)0:04:19
21Jonathan Bervoets (Bel)0:04:31
22Kristof Cop (Bel)0:04:54
23Niels Koyen (Bel)0:05:02
24Dries Pauwels (Bel)0:05:27
25Pawel Szczepaniak (Cze)
26Ritchie Denolf (Bel)0:05:37
27Stijn Mortelmans (Bel)
28Sonny Volders (Bel)0:06:21
29Raf Risbourg (Bel)0:07:02
30Ruben Verstraeten (Bel)0:07:11
31Michaël Peeters (Bel)0:08:03
32Rinzie De Proost (Bel)0:08:08
33Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
-1lapEdwin Arts (Bel)
-1lapSieën Verstraeten (Bel)
-1lapWim Thijs (Bel)
-1lapRobin Poelvoorde (Bel)
-1lapKenny Maes (Bel)
-2lapsVincent Van Hooste (Bel)
-2lapsRutger Lahaye (Bel)
-2lapsThomas Verbeeck (Bel)
-2lapsKevin Neirynck (Bel)
-3lapsSimone Samparisi (Ita)
-3lapsJean Baptiste Taleux (Bel)
-4lapsKenneth Goossens (Bel)
-4lapsJoachim Janssens (Bel)

Under 23 men Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Classification after seven races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel)156pts
2Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)121
3Jim Aernouts (Bel)111
4Robert Gavenda (Svk)103
5Kenneth Vancompernolle (Bel)97
6Stef Boden (Bel)93
7Lubomir Petrus (Cze)76
8Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)66
9Kacper Szczerpaniak (Pol)63
10Pawel Szczerpaniak (Pol)60
11Vincent Baestaens (Bel)59
12Tijmen Eising (Ned)52
13Micki van Empel (Ned)51
14Kevin Cant (Bel)48
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel)46
16Mitchell Huenders (Ned)43
17Joeri Adams (Bel)38
18Jiri Polnicki (Pol)28
19Twan van den Brand (Ned)26
19Corné van Kessel (Ned)26
21Marcel Meisen (Ger)23
22Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)21
23Karel Hnik (Cze)19
24Sasha Weber (Ger)18
25Vinnie Braet (Bel)14
26Dave De Cleyn (Bel)13
27Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel)11
28Marek Konwa (Pol)10
29Kristof Cop (Bel)9
30Sven Beelen (Bel)7
31Lars van der Haar (Ned)6
32Geert van der Horst (Ned)5
33Boy van Poppel (Ned)4
34Zeb Willems (Bel)3
35Michael Winterberg (Swi)3
35Dries Pauwels (Bel)3
37Twan Lammertink (Ned)1
37Sonny Volders (Bel)1
37Kobus Hereygers (Bel)1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned)0:37:50
2Daphny van den Brand (Ned)
3Sanne Cant (Bel)0:00:03
4Sanne van Paassen (Ned)0:00:31
5Helen Wyman (GBr)0:02:10
6Rez Hormes- Ravenstijn (Ned)0:02:16
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
8Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel)0:02:22
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:02:33
10Nancy Bober (Bel)0:03:57
11Veerle Ingels (Bel)0:04:06
12Karen Verstraeten (Bel)0:04:20
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:04:27
14Lana Verberne (Ned)0:05:35
15Christine Vardaros (USA)0:06:34
16Katrien Aerts (Bel)0:07:12
17Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:07:57
18Katrien Thijs (Bel)0:08:23
19Steffy Van den Haute (Bel)
20Dorien Raeymaekers (Bel)0:10:46
-1lapJo Blanchaert (Bel)
-1lapMarijke De Pauw (Bel)
-1lapKimVan Renterghem (Bel)
-1lapValerie Boonen (Bel)
-1lapCaitlyn La Haye (Bel)
-1lapSarah Vloemans (Bel)

Elite women Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee Classification after seven races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavla Havlikova (Cze)75pts
2Helen Wyman (Gbr)73
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned)72
4Sanne Cant (Bel)69
5Sanne van Paassen (Ned)60
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)49
7Marianne Vos (Ned)47
8Linda van Rijen (Ned)44
9Sophie de Boer (Ned)40
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned)40
11Saskia Elemans (Ned)31
12Veerle Ingels (Bel)26
12Nancy Bober (Bel)26
14Arenda Grimberg (Ned)25
15Gabriella Day (Gbr)20
16Ludvine Henrion (Bel)16
17Christine Vandaros (USA)15
18Nicole Leyten-De Bie (Bel)14
19Nikki Harris (Gbr)13
19Ellen Van Loy (Bel)13
21Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)11
22Pauline Ferrand (Fra)10
22Linda Verbeme (Ned)10
24Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)9
25Jana Kyptova (Cze)7
26Cynthia Huygens (Ned)7
27Lucie Chainel (Fra)7
28Ilona Meter (Ned)6
28Christel Ferrier (Fra)6
30Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)5
30Rocio Gaminal (Spa)5
30Steffy Van den Haute (Bel)5
30Katrien Aerts (Bel)5
34Patsy Larno (Bel)4
34Nathalie Nijns (Bel)4
36Katrien Thijs (Bel)3
37Sabrina Schwiezer (Ger)2
38Dorien Raymaekers (Bel)1

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel)0:41:01
2Jens Adams (Bel)0:00:12
3David van der Poel (Ned)0:00:19
4Diether Sweeck (Bel)
5Tim Merlier (Bel)0:00:38
6Mike Teunissen (Bel)0:00:41
7Inausti Jon Ander (Spa)0:00:46
8Hendrik Sweeck (Bel)0:00:50
9Toon Aerts (Bel)0:01:30
10Mike De Bie (Bel)0:02:39
11Daniel Peeters (Bel)0:02:48
12Timo Verschueren (Bel)0:03:05
13Niels Ooms (Bel)0:03:13
14Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)0:03:35
15Nick Van Dijke (Ned)0:03:39
16Jeroen Eyskens (Bel)0:03:45
17Mike Van Aken (Bel)0:04:14
18Stijn Gielen (Bel)0:04:25
19Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
20Lorenzo Vanderschueren (Bel)0:04:40
21Jordy Van Staeyen (Bel)0:04:55
22Denis Stultiens (Bel)
23Dieter Van de Putte (Bel)0:05:55
24Robin Delanghe (Bel)0:05:29
25Jellen Schietecatte (Bel)
26Bart De Zutter (Bel)
27Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:07:35
28Michael Dhondt (Bel)
29Birger Vandael (Bel)0:08:15
30Tjebbe Lievens (Bel)0:08:30
-1lapNiels Verdijck (Bel)
-1lapBart Van Dongen (Ned)

Novices
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:27:43
2Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)0:00:02
3Daan Soeten (Bel)0:00:03
4Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)0:01:23
5Toon Wouters (Bel)0:01:33
6Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)0:02:04
7Pjotr van Beek (Ned)
8Jens Van Rompaey (Bel)0:02:20
9Gillian Verstraeten (Bel)0:02:28
10Jens Couckuyt (Bel)0:02:29
11Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:02:31
12Tim Ariesen (Ned)0:03:18
13Bjorn van der Heyden (Ned)0:03:35
14Jochen De Vocht (Bel)0:03:48
15Robbie van Bakel (Ned)0:03:51
16Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:03:53
17Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
18Patrick Mulder (Ned)0:04:11
19Glenn Vissers (Bel)0:04:16
20Onno Verheyen (Bel)0:04:18
21Kenny Schellens (Bel)0:04:19
22Brent Van den Bosch (Bel)
23Dieter Jacobs (Bel)0:04:27
24Stig Callay (Bel)0:04:37
25Stef Goormans (Bel)
26Thybo Notredame (Bel)
27Jorne Cockaerts (Bel)
28Jochen Vervoort (Bel)0:04:58
29Kyle De Proost (Bel)0:05:00
30Arno Brocatus (Bel)0:05:02
31Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)0:05:05
32Koen van de Ven (Ned)0:05:10
33Pepijn Martens (Bel)0:05:14
34Kevin Ysenbaardt (Bel)0:05:18
35Neals De Graef (Bel)0:05:20
36Hans Raeymaekers (Bel)0:05:40
37Lenny Mortier (Bel)0:06:06
38Nick Van Roy (Bel)0:06:10
39Yves Coolens (Bel)0:06:11
40Niels Buysen (Bel)0:06:16
41Alexander Hanquet (Bel)0:06:20
42Jasper De Meyer (Bel)0:06:23
43Niels Boons (Bel)0:06:28
44Nicholas De Laet (Bel)0:06:39
45Evy Kuypers (Ned)0:06:41
46Tjendo De Baere (Bel)
-1lapArno Verberckmoes (Bel)
-1lapSiebe Jacops (Bel)
-1lapBrent Van Looy (Bel)
-1lapTim Truyers (Bel)
-1lapCaren Commissaris (Bel)
-1lapTom Bosmans (Bel)
-1lapShana Maes (Bel)
-1lapDieter Fleurackers (Bel)
-1lapStijn Neirynck (Bel)
-1lapMichiel Van Echelpoel (Bel)
-1lapJeffrey Cools (Bel)
-1lapJonathan Van Weverberg (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews