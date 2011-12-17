Trending

Van der Poel wins junior race

Wikel, Ariesen give Dutchmen top three spots

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:44:50
2Stan Wijkel (Ned)0:01:12
3Tim Ariesen (Ned)0:02:00
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:02:09
5Erik Kramer (Ned)0:02:34
6Jonas Degroote (Bel)
7Pjotr van Beek (Ned)0:03:04
8Jelto Veroft (Bel)0:03:26
9Michal Paluta (Pol)0:03:47
10Pjotr Konwa (Pol)0:04:00
11Stig Callay (Bel)0:04:06
12Hugo Robinson (GBr)0:04:31
13Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)0:04:40
14Braam Merlier (Bel)0:05:10
15Tijs Huygen (Bel)0:05:45
16Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)0:06:00
17Joran Mertens (Bel)0:06:07
18Kenneth Van Dessel (Bel)0:06:55
19Magnus Tholstrup (Den)0:07:13
20Sven Fritsch (Lux)0:07:22
21Gianni Quintelier (Bel)0:07:44
22Arno Brocatus (Bel)0:08:08
23Yves Coolen (Bel)0:08:29
24Glenn Lens (Bel)0:08:39
25Alex Lang (Lux)
26Stef Goormans (Bel)
27Floris Wassenaar (Ned)0:09:25
28Luc Turchi (Lux)
29Robbie van Bakel (Bel)0:09:35

Latest on Cyclingnews