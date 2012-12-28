Trending

Cant can in Loenhout

Belgian champion bests Harris, Nash

Sanne Cant out-sprints Nikki Harris in Loenhout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant out-sprints Nikki Harris in Loenhout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The women's podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant with the flowers

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Harris, Cant and Nash on the podium in Loenhout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The Loenhout women's podium: Harris, Cant, Nash

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant out-sprints Nikki Harris in Loenhout

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
4Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
8Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
9Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
10Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
12Annie Last
13Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
14Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
15Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
16Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
17Louise Robinson
18Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
19Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
20Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
21Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
22Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
23Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
24Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
25Stephanie De Croock
26Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
27Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
28Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
29Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
30Lucinda Brand
31Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
32Genevieve Whitson
33Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
34Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
35Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
36Nathalie Nijns
37Mascha Mulder (Ned)
38Audrey Menut
39Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
40Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)
41Caren Commissaris
42Jelena Eric
43Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
44Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Vlaams-Brabanstse Afdeling
45Keshia Verbeeck
46Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling
47Ilse Vandekinderen
48Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
49Ayako Toyooka

