Cant can in Loenhout
Belgian champion bests Harris, Nash
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|4
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|9
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|10
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Annie Last
|13
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|14
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|15
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|16
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|17
|Louise Robinson
|18
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|19
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|20
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|21
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|22
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|23
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|24
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|25
|Stephanie De Croock
|26
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|27
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|28
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|29
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
|30
|Lucinda Brand
|31
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|32
|Genevieve Whitson
|33
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|34
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|35
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|36
|Nathalie Nijns
|37
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|38
|Audrey Menut
|39
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|40
|Marjolein Wijkel (Ned)
|41
|Caren Commissaris
|42
|Jelena Eric
|43
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
|44
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Vlaams-Brabanstse Afdeling
|45
|Keshia Verbeeck
|46
|Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling
|47
|Ilse Vandekinderen
|48
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
|49
|Ayako Toyooka
