Albert out on top in bpost Bank Trophy Loenhout

World champion extends lead, Nys falls out of contention

Image 1 of 29

Zdenek Stybar, the Czech champion, showed good form in Loenhout

Zdenek Stybar, the Czech champion, showed good form in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 29

Nys found himself covered in mud after several crashes in Loenhout

Nys found himself covered in mud after several crashes in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 29

Albert leads through the mud

Albert leads through the mud
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 29

Jan Denuwelaere in Loenhout

Jan Denuwelaere in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 29

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 29

Sven Nys had a disastrous race in Loenhout

Sven Nys had a disastrous race in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 29

Zdenek Stybar showed his 'cross skills were up to snuff in a muddy Azencross

Zdenek Stybar showed his 'cross skills were up to snuff in a muddy Azencross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 29

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 29

The Niels Albert fans came equipped

The Niels Albert fans came equipped
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 29

Rob Peeters on the run in Loenhout

Rob Peeters on the run in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 29

Albert in the lead, chased by Stybar in Loenhout

Albert in the lead, chased by Stybar in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 29

Klaas Vantornout balances through the mud puddles of Loenhout

Klaas Vantornout balances through the mud puddles of Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 29

World champion Niels Albert extended his lead to nearly untouchable levels in a muddy Azencross

World champion Niels Albert extended his lead to nearly untouchable levels in a muddy Azencross
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 29

Nys before his tumbles in the mud

Nys before his tumbles in the mud
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 29

Vantornout in the front as a rider goes down through the barriers

Vantornout in the front as a rider goes down through the barriers
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 29

Jan Denuwelaere leads the chasers

Jan Denuwelaere leads the chasers
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 29

Jan Denuwelaere got a "sorry" cake from Zdenek Stybar after they clashed in a previous race

Jan Denuwelaere got a "sorry" cake from Zdenek Stybar after they clashed in a previous race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 29

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 29

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 29

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 29

Sven Nys had a miserable time in Loenhout

Sven Nys had a miserable time in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 29

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Loenhout

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 29

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Loenhout

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) wins in Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 29

The Loenhout podium: Stybar, Albert, Pauwels

The Loenhout podium: Stybar, Albert, Pauwels
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 29

Niels Albert wins in Loenhout and extends his series lead

Niels Albert wins in Loenhout and extends his series lead
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 29

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 27 of 29

The riders had plenty of running to do in Loenhout as course conditions deteriorated

The riders had plenty of running to do in Loenhout as course conditions deteriorated
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 28 of 29

Ben Berden

Ben Berden
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 29 of 29

Sven Nys trails in the bpost Bank Trophy Loenhout

Sven Nys trails in the bpost Bank Trophy Loenhout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

The traditional Azencross in Loenhout turned into a muddy day of fortune for world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus). In the fifth round of the time-based Bpost Bank Trofee series Albert beat Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma – Quickstep) after an exciting duel. A mud-clad Albert released a big scream and threw his fist in the air when crossing the line.

In high contrast with the joy of Albert was the frustration of Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony). The Belgian champion went twice over the handlebars into the mud and lost a lot of time in the time-based cyclo-cross series. During the bell lap Nys even left the course to chase down a spectator who threw beer at him. Eventually Nys abandoned the race just before hitting the finishing straight. In the general classification Albert comfortably leads the series. Pauwels is runner-up at more than five minutes. Nys tumbled from second place to fourth at 6:21 behind Albert.

“I always enjoy riding here in Loenhout. I receive some booing too but also receive a lot of support. It’s like the world championships. It’s sad that these situations are part of cyclo-cross these days,” Albert said on Sporza. “This morning I already checked out the course and I knew where the best tracks were, that was pleasant during the race. Normally the overall win in the series is mine although I can still run into problems too. Now I can wait-and-see and prepare for the championships.”

Albert wasn’t spotted near the front during the first lap when a big group of fifteen riders led the race, most of them avoided a spectacular crash from Julien Taramarcaz (BMC). Later during that opening lap Nys hooked his handlebars around a pole and crashed a first time, and trailed by half a minute after the incident.

Halfway through the second lap Albert moved forward when the race reached the intermediate sprint with 15 bonus seconds. Albert grabbed those, increasing his series lead over Nys up to more than a minute. By continuing his efforts it was clear Albert was having a good day. Only Stybar and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) were able to keep up with the world champion.

Early on in the third lap Nys rode into a puddle which ended up being a ditch. This time Nys went headfirst into the mud behind the fencing. He continued but halfway through the race Nys trailed the three leaders by more than a minute. Albert kept the pace high in front and when starting the fifth lap Vantornout cracked, quickly losing 15 seconds on Albert and Stybar. “Albert rode very fast and I hit the red zone,” Vantornout said on Sporza.

When starting the penultimate lap things turned awkward for Albert, who suddenly got dropped by an unleashed Stybar in the first muddy sections of the course. The Czech quickly put Albert at 7 seconds and seemed to be heading for the win. “I wasn’t accelerating,” Stybar told Sporza. “I was just having a good line in the mud and kept riding at my limit. I didn’t do any specific training or intervals so I didn’t have any accelerations in my legs.” Just before the end of the lap Albert got back into his rhythm and when entering the first meadows during the final lap the two were back together. In the final technical sections Stybar struggled and Albert punched away from the tired Czech champion.

Meanwhile Nys was spotted chasing down a spectator after being hit by a beer cup. The Belgian champion must have been highly frustrated but didn't get physical towards the young man. Other spectators seemed to take care of that part.

Albert took a nice win with Stybar being an impressive road rider in second place. The Czech also saw some beer cups flying around during his race. "I saw some coming but I'm a beer drinker so I didn't mind too much about that," Stybar said.

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) rode most of the race alone in fourth place but he profited from his teammate’s bad luck to grab the last spot on the podium. “I wasn’t lucky early on due to the crash from the Swiss rider [Taramarcaz]. I’m satisfied with my performance on such a course. Nys? If you abandon then you lose a lot of time,” Pauwels said.

Vantornout crossed the line in fourth place. “Too bad I made a mistake in the end because I wanted to finish on the podium. It was a tough and spectacular race with deep tracks which made it tricky while the crowds were often standing halfway up the course,” Vantornout said.Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) came in as fifth ahead of Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink - Leontien.nl) and Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) who confirmed his good performance from Essen last week.

 

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:57:36
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:16
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:56
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:01
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:32
6Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:01:47
7Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:01:58
8Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:00
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:04
10Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:21
11Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:02:36
12Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:02:39
13Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:02:52
14Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:02:58
15Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:02
17Jonathan Page (USA)0:03:31
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
19Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole
20Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:03:40
21Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:57
22Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:04:15
23Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
24Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:04:21
25Kevin Cant (Bel)0:04:39
26Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:05:24
27Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:05:40
28Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:05:46
29Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept0:06:20
30Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:06:28
31Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:06:50
32Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling0:07:59
33Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-1lap
34Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
35Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC-2laps
36Lewis Rattray (Aus)-3laps
DNFSven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFArnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
DNFJulien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
DNFMariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
DNFMarcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFBen Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
DNFJulien Pion (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre CSA
DNFKristof Cop (Bel)
DNFStef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
DNFMicky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Fastest Lap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor

Classification after five rounds
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus4:49:31
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:05:18
3Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:06:08
4Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:06:21
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:07:27
6Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:08:34
7Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:08:55
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:11:21
9Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept0:13:19
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:14:07
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:58
12Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:16:49
13Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:17:21
14Jonathan Page (USA)0:17:25
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:18:28
16Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:18:41
17Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL0:19:04
18Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:19:18
19Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:37
20Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:20:06
21Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:20:21
22Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:20:51
23Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:20:56
24Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:21:25
25Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:21:40
26Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:22:11
27Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole0:22:23
28Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling0:22:30
29Mitchell Huenders (Ned)0:22:36
30Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:22:46
31Kevin Cant (Bel)0:22:50
32Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:23:30
33Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:23:39
34Romain Lejeune (Fra)0:23:41
35Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:23:59
36Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:24:08
37Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:24:19
38Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:24:44
39Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:25:21
40Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-BigMat0:25:23
41Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized0:25:31
42Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite0:25:38
43Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:26:02
44Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
45Yoann Corbihan (Fra)
46Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
47Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
48Lewis Rattray (Aus)
49Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
50Micky van Empel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-KDL

Sprint classification after five rounds
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony9pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus7
3Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor5
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor3
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team2
6Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea2
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2

