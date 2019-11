Image 1 of 2 Clinton Avery (3rd), Jan Kuyckx (Qin Cycling Team) and Steven Caethoven (2nd, Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Daniel Schamps) Image 2 of 2 Jan Kuyckx (Qin Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Schamps)

Belgium’s Jan Kuyckx (Qin Cycling Team) had time to spare as he crossed the finish line in Hoboken 14 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. When the first group made it to the finish line it was another Belgian rider, Steven Caethoven (Landbouwkrediet), who proved to be the in-form sprinter to take second place.

Caethoven lead home a chase group of 16 riders, with New Zealand’s Clinton Avery launching an impressive sprint to take the final podium spot. Avery held of Kuyckx’s team-mate Nicky Cocquyt for the final podium position.

The race also marked Australian Continental team Drapac-Porsche’s first race in Europe for the 2010 season. While the team’s Stuart Shaw made the cut for the chase group, he was the last of the riders to cross the line, taking home 17th place.

Results