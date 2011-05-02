Trending

Kruopis claims May day prize

Burton, Vandermeersch podium in Hoboken

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
2Jeremy Burton (Bel) VC Duinkerke
3Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) VC Duinkerke
4Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
5Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
6Raymond Werst (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
7Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) Royale Pedale St Martin
8Joris Cornet (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
9Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
10Danny Verelst (Bel) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
11Thomas Van Haecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
12Philip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
13Tom De Feyter (Bel) Steeds Vooraan Kontich
14Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
15Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
16Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
17Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
19Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
20Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
21Bert Van Elsen (Bel) Kempen
22Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
23Roy De Waal (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
24Jordy Beuker (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
25Jan Van Aert (Bel) Royal Antwerp BC
26Franck Eamon (USA) USA U23 National Team
27Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
28Tanner Putt (USA) USA U23 National Team
29Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Pim Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Automatiseing Emmen
32Niels Wijtinck (Bel) colba Mercury Dourphonie
33Mathieu Selwa (Fra) Geox Fuji Test Team
34Barry Hulzebos (Ned) Team Automatiseing Emmen
35Jos Kools (Ned) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
36Philip Van Daele (Bel) colba Mercury Dourphonie
37Keong Loh Sea (Mas) Team Marco Polo
38Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
39Nils Van Kooij (Ned) Team Rojo Specialized
40Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
41Kurt Diels (Bel) Royal Antwerp BC
42Gerhard Joling (Ned) Team Rojo Specialized
43Jannes Wessels (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
44Ken Ilegems (Bel) Illi Bikes CT
45Patrick Gouwkens (Bel) Kempen
46Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
47Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
48Jeroen Das (Bel) Illi Bikes CT
49Nico Ielegems (Bel) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
50Edwin Smeulders (Bel) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
51Nico Verbruggen (Bel) Illi Bikes CT
52Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
53Geoff Straub (Aus) Geox Fuji Test Team
54Maniusis Martynas (Bel) VC Duinkerke

Latest on Cyclingnews