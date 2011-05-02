Kruopis claims May day prize
Burton, Vandermeersch podium in Hoboken
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|Jeremy Burton (Bel) VC Duinkerke
|3
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) VC Duinkerke
|4
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|6
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
|7
|Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) Royale Pedale St Martin
|8
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|9
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|Danny Verelst (Bel) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
|11
|Thomas Van Haecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|12
|Philip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|13
|Tom De Feyter (Bel) Steeds Vooraan Kontich
|14
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|15
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|16
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
|17
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|19
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
|20
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Bert Van Elsen (Bel) Kempen
|22
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|23
|Roy De Waal (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding
|24
|Jordy Beuker (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|25
|Jan Van Aert (Bel) Royal Antwerp BC
|26
|Franck Eamon (USA) USA U23 National Team
|27
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|28
|Tanner Putt (USA) USA U23 National Team
|29
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Pim Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Automatiseing Emmen
|32
|Niels Wijtinck (Bel) colba Mercury Dourphonie
|33
|Mathieu Selwa (Fra) Geox Fuji Test Team
|34
|Barry Hulzebos (Ned) Team Automatiseing Emmen
|35
|Jos Kools (Ned) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
|36
|Philip Van Daele (Bel) colba Mercury Dourphonie
|37
|Keong Loh Sea (Mas) Team Marco Polo
|38
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|39
|Nils Van Kooij (Ned) Team Rojo Specialized
|40
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|41
|Kurt Diels (Bel) Royal Antwerp BC
|42
|Gerhard Joling (Ned) Team Rojo Specialized
|43
|Jannes Wessels (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|44
|Ken Ilegems (Bel) Illi Bikes CT
|45
|Patrick Gouwkens (Bel) Kempen
|46
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|47
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|48
|Jeroen Das (Bel) Illi Bikes CT
|49
|Nico Ielegems (Bel) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
|50
|Edwin Smeulders (Bel) Kon WC De Rupelspurters
|51
|Nico Verbruggen (Bel) Illi Bikes CT
|52
|Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|53
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Geox Fuji Test Team
|54
|Maniusis Martynas (Bel) VC Duinkerke
