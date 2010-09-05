Kelly Benefit Strategies' Reid Mumford and David Veilleux finished 1-2 in stage 2 of Vermont's Green Mountain Stage Race with Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthCare/Maxxis) rounding out the top three for the stage.

A 14-rider break, containing most of the favorites, stayed clear to the line in the men's race, with Mumford getting a perfect lead-out from his Canadian teammate Veilleux. Veilleux, while tipped as a pre-race contender, started the day over eight minutes down after missing his time trial start.

Ted King, who's racing under the IamTedKing.com banner, as he's not allowed to race for his UCI Cervelo TestTeam at the event, finished in the break to remain in the leader's jersey by 11 seconds over Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthCare/Maxxis). Johnson's third place on the day netted him a time bonus to move him up one spot on general classification. Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) holds third overall, 18 seconds down.

"The domestic pro teams are going to be tough to win against," said King, who's riding without teammates. "Veilleux is out of the GC, but I've got to watch riders like Jamey Driscoll and Tim Johnson."

In the elite women's race, the Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12 duo of Kristin McGrath and Olivia Dillon were beaten to the line by Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac's Janel Holcomb. While all picked up time bonuses, McGrath retains the lead by 21 seconds over Holcomb, with Dillon moving up one sport to third.

The Bridges Resort Road Race covered lightly rolling roads through the Vermont countryside, featuring a short, gradual climb, and a wide, flat, fast finish.

Pro/1 Men - Stage 2 1 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2:49:33 2 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 5 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack) 6 Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism) 7 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman) 8 Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 9 Ted King (iamTedKing.com) 10 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 11 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling) 12 Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication) 13 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 14 Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 15 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 0:01:39 16 Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning) 17 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS) 18 Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery) 19 Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 20 David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com) 21 Coulton Hartrich 22 Michael Chauner (PA Lightning) 23 Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder) 24 Jan Zak (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 25 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 26 Justin Steeds (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 27 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 28 Mason Hanrahan (Euro-Sports.ca/The Foodery) 29 Alex Bhogal (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 30 Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing) 31 Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team) 32 Timothy O'Shea (MVP Health Care) 33 Ryan Serbel (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com) 34 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 35 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 36 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 37 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 38 Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com) 39 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP) 40 Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 41 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 42 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 43 Derrek Ivey (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 44 Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching) 45 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 46 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 47 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 48 Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 49 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 50 Kevin Bouchard-Hall 51 Christopher Deluise (zMotion) 52 Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling) 53 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care) 54 Franklin Burgos (JV Racing) 55 Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 56 Sean Smith (Champion System Racing) 57 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 58 Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 59 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 60 Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks) 61 Dylan McNicholas (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 62 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 63 Will Routley (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda) 64 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 65 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack) 66 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 67 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 68 Will Letendre (Strava Velo) 69 Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB/Wheelworks) 70 Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 71 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 72 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication) 73 Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar) 74 Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar) 75 Yahor Buben (CCB/Wheelworks) 76 Brady Gibney (Team Alliance Environmental) 77 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:02:00 78 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 79 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:02:06 80 Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA) 0:03:26 81 Shaun Adamson (Scott Racing) 0:03:56 82 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy) 0:08:27 83 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care) 0:08:48 84 Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic) 85 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 0:09:28 86 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:15:28 87 Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 88 Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism) 89 Ron Larose 3 (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com) 0:18:58

Sprint 1 - 3 laps to go 1 Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning) 6 pts 2 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 4 3 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 3 4 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman) 2

Sprint 2 - 2 laps to go 1 Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning) 6 pts 2 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 4 3 Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 3 4 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman) 2

Sprint 3 - 1 lap to go 1 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 6 pts 2 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 4 3 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 2

Finish - Route 100B - Moretown 1 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 pts 2 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 3 Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 5 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 3 5 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack) 1

Mountain 1 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 2 1 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism) 3 3 Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 1

Mountain 2 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 3 1 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 3 3 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 1

Mountain 3 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 4 1 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 3 3 Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 1

Pro/1/2/3 Women - Stage 2 1 Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 2:29:47 2 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) 3 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 4 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 5 Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 6 Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 7 Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental) 8 Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic) 9 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 10 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis) 11 Sheila Vibert (NHCC) 12 Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy) 13 Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda) 14 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire) 15 Marti Shea (Destination Cycling) 16 Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com) 17 Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 18 Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.) 19 Sarah Krzysiak (ANTHEM SPORTS) 20 Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel) 21 Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall) 22 Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis) 23 Michelle Gauthier (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 24 Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 25 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care) 26 Becky Koh (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 27 Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez) 28 Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor) 29 Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media) 30 Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears) 31 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 32 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 33 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 0:00:09 34 Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:18 35 Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy) 0:06:21 36 Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 0:06:25 37 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 38 Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 0:11:34

Sprint 1 - 2 laps to go 1 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 6 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 4 3 Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 3 4 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 2

Sprint 2 - 1 lap to go 1 Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears) 6 pts 2 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 4 3 Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 3 4 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 2

Finish - Route 100B - Moretown 1 Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 10 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) 7 3 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 5 4 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 3 5 Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 1

Mountain 1 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 2 1 Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears) 5 pts 2 Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears) 3 3 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 1

Mountain 2 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 3 1 Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears) 5 pts 2 Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic) 3 3 Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 1

Pro/1 Men - General classification after stage 2 1 Ted King (iamTedKing.com) 3:02:55 2 Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 0:00:11 3 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:00:18 4 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack) 0:00:24 5 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:00:25 6 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling) 0:00:26 7 Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism) 0:00:29 8 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:38 9 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 0:00:39 10 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman) 0:00:41 11 Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 0:00:59 12 Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 0:01:14 13 Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication) 0:01:19 14 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:15 15 Sean Smith (Champion System Racing) 0:02:19 16 Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:02:21 17 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 0:02:23 18 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack) 0:02:31 19 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:02:32 20 Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:02:35 21 Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching) 22 Dylan McNicholas (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 0:02:37 23 Brady Gibney (Team Alliance Environmental) 0:02:40 24 Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall) 0:02:41 25 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:44 26 Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 27 Coulton Hartrich 0:02:45 28 Will Routley (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda) 0:02:46 29 Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder) 30 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP) 31 Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA) 32 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:02:50 33 Derrek Ivey (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 34 Alex Bhogal (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 0:02:51 35 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS) 0:02:54 36 Kevin Bouchard-Hall 37 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing) 0:02:55 38 Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 39 Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery) 0:02:58 40 Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:03:01 41 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 42 Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 43 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 44 Justin Steeds (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 0:03:02 45 Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team) 0:03:03 46 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's) 0:03:06 47 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:03:08 48 Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 49 Mason Hanrahan (Euro-Sports.ca/The Foodery) 0:03:10 50 Will Letendre (Strava Velo) 0:03:12 51 Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:03:13 52 Michael Chauner (PA Lightning) 0:03:14 53 Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 54 Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:03:15 55 Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing) 0:03:22 56 Franklin Burgos (JV Racing) 0:03:24 57 Ryan Serbel (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com) 0:03:25 58 Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 59 Jan Zak (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com) 0:03:28 60 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care) 0:03:30 61 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:32 62 Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 63 Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com) 0:03:34 64 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:03:35 65 Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling) 0:03:36 66 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:38 67 Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 0:03:40 68 Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication) 0:03:43 69 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:03:44 70 Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning) 0:03:49 71 David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com) 0:03:54 72 Timothy O'Shea (MVP Health Care) 0:03:56 73 Christopher Deluise (zMotion) 0:04:07 74 Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:04:08 75 Yahor Buben (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:04:30 76 Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA) 0:04:43 77 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:04:47 78 Shaun Adamson (Scott Racing) 0:05:45 79 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:06:42 80 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:08:36 81 Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy) 0:09:55 82 Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic) 0:10:18 83 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 0:10:25 84 Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care) 0:10:35 85 Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:11:39 86 Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 0:16:46 87 Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism) 0:16:52 88 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:17:54 89 Ron Larose 3 (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com) 0:21:23

Pro/1 Men - Sprint classification 1 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 pts 2 Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning) 12 3 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 9 4 Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 8 5 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 6 Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 5 7 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman) 4 8 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 4 9 Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 3 10 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 3 11 Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 2 12 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack) 1

Pro/1 Men - Mountains classification 1 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 pts 2 Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci) 6 3 David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 4 Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism) 3 5 Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) 1 6 Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS) 1 7 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 1

Pro/1/2/3 Women - General classification after stage 2 1 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) 2:44:58 2 Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 0:00:21 3 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 0:00:36 4 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 5 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 0:00:49 6 Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall) 0:01:02 7 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 0:01:09 8 Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic) 9 Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:10 10 Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com) 0:01:12 11 Marti Shea (Destination Cycling) 0:01:13 12 Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis) 0:01:20 13 Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears) 0:01:22 14 Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 0:01:24 15 Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis) 0:01:31 16 Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda) 0:01:34 17 Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental) 0:01:37 18 Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel) 0:01:38 19 Michelle Gauthier (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic) 0:01:41 20 Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:45 21 Sheila Vibert (NHCC) 0:01:54 22 Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 0:01:57 23 Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy) 0:02:00 24 Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez) 0:02:02 25 Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.) 0:02:03 26 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire) 0:02:04 27 Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda) 0:02:08 28 Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media) 0:02:25 29 Becky Koh (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 0:02:29 30 Sarah Krzysiak (ANTHEM SPORTS) 0:02:30 31 Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 0:02:55 32 Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 0:02:56 33 Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor) 0:02:59 34 Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care) 0:03:02 35 Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 0:08:14 36 Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy) 0:08:33 37 Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:09:18 38 Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes) 0:14:09

Pro/1/2/3 Women - Sprint classification 1 Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac) 10 pts 2 Anna McLoon (Team Kenda) 10 3 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top) 9 4 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) 7 5 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12) 7 6 Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears) 6 7 Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 4 8 Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears) 3