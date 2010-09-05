Trending

Mumford bests break, King still reigns

Holcomb takes field sprint, McGrath remains atop women's GC

Kelly Benefit Strategies' Reid Mumford and David Veilleux finished 1-2 in stage 2 of Vermont's Green Mountain Stage Race with Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthCare/Maxxis) rounding out the top three for the stage.

A 14-rider break, containing most of the favorites, stayed clear to the line in the men's race, with Mumford getting a perfect lead-out from his Canadian teammate Veilleux. Veilleux, while tipped as a pre-race contender, started the day over eight minutes down after missing his time trial start.

Ted King, who's racing under the IamTedKing.com banner, as he's not allowed to race for his UCI Cervelo TestTeam at the event, finished in the break to remain in the leader's jersey by 11 seconds over Tim Johnson (UnitedHealthCare/Maxxis). Johnson's third place on the day netted him a time bonus to move him up one spot on general classification. Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) holds third overall, 18 seconds down.

"The domestic pro teams are going to be tough to win against," said King, who's riding without teammates. "Veilleux is out of the GC, but I've got to watch riders like Jamey Driscoll and Tim Johnson."

In the elite women's race, the Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12 duo of Kristin McGrath and Olivia Dillon were beaten to the line by Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac's Janel Holcomb. While all picked up time bonuses, McGrath retains the lead by 21 seconds over Holcomb, with Dillon moving up one sport to third.

The Bridges Resort Road Race covered lightly rolling roads through the Vermont countryside, featuring a short, gradual climb, and a wide, flat, fast finish.

Pro/1 Men - Stage 2
1Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:49:33
2David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
4Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
5Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)
6Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
7Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)
8Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
9Ted King (iamTedKing.com)
10Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
11Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)
12Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
13Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
14Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
15Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:01:39
16Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)
17Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)
18Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)
19Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
20David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com)
21Coulton Hartrich
22Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
23Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
24Jan Zak (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
25Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
26Justin Steeds (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
27Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
28Mason Hanrahan (Euro-Sports.ca/The Foodery)
29Alex Bhogal (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
30Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)
31Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)
32Timothy O'Shea (MVP Health Care)
33Ryan Serbel (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
34Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
35Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
36Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
37Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
38Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
39Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
40Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
41Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
42Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)
43Derrek Ivey (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
44Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
45Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
46Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
47Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
48Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
49Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
50Kevin Bouchard-Hall
51Christopher Deluise (zMotion)
52Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)
53Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care)
54Franklin Burgos (JV Racing)
55Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
56Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)
57Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
58Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
59Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
60Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)
61Dylan McNicholas (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
62Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
63Will Routley (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda)
64Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
65Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)
66Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)
67William Dugan (Team Type 1)
68Will Letendre (Strava Velo)
69Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB/Wheelworks)
70Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
71Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
72Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
73Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)
74Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
75Yahor Buben (CCB/Wheelworks)
76Brady Gibney (Team Alliance Environmental)
77Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:00
78Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
79Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:02:06
80Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)0:03:26
81Shaun Adamson (Scott Racing)0:03:56
82Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)0:08:27
83Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care)0:08:48
84Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)
85Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:09:28
86Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:15:28
87Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
88Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
89Ron Larose 3 (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:18:58

Sprint 1 - 3 laps to go
1Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)6pts
2Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)4
3Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)3
4Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)2

Sprint 2 - 2 laps to go
1Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)6pts
2Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)4
3Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)3
4Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)2

Sprint 3 - 1 lap to go
1Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)6pts
2Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)4
3Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)2

Finish - Route 100B - Moretown
1Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
3Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)5
4Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)3
5Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)1

Mountain 1 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 2
1David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)3
3Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Mountain 2 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 3
1Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)3
3Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)1

Mountain 3 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 4
1Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)3
3Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)1

Pro/1/2/3 Women - Stage 2
1Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)2:29:47
2Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)
3Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
4Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
5Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
6Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
7Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
8Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
9Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
10Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
11Sheila Vibert (NHCC)
12Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
13Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
14Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)
15Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
16Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)
17Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
18Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
19Sarah Krzysiak (ANTHEM SPORTS)
20Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)
21Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)
22Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)
23Michelle Gauthier (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)
24Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)
25Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)
26Becky Koh (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)
27Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)
28Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)
29Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)
30Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)
31Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
32Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
33Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:00:09
34Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:18
35Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)0:06:21
36Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:06:25
37Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
38Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:11:34

Sprint 1 - 2 laps to go
1Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)6pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)4
3Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)3
4Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)2

Sprint 2 - 1 lap to go
1Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)6pts
2Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)4
3Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)3
4Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)2

Finish - Route 100B - Moretown
1Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)10pts
2Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)7
3Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)5
4Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)3
5Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)1

Mountain 1 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 2
1Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)5pts
2Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)3
3Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)1

Mountain 2 - Route 100 - Duxbury - Lap 3
1Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)5pts
2Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)3
3Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)1

Pro/1 Men - General classification after stage 2
1Ted King (iamTedKing.com)3:02:55
2Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:11
3Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:00:18
4Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)0:00:24
5Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:25
6Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)0:00:26
7Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)0:00:29
8Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:38
9Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)0:00:39
10Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)0:00:41
11Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)0:00:59
12Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:01:14
13Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:01:19
14Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:15
15Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)0:02:19
16Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)0:02:21
17Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:02:23
18Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)0:02:31
19Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:02:32
20Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:02:35
21Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
22Dylan McNicholas (CCB/WHEELWORKS)0:02:37
23Brady Gibney (Team Alliance Environmental)0:02:40
24Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:02:41
25Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:44
26Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
27Coulton Hartrich0:02:45
28Will Routley (Jelly Belly Presented by Kenda)0:02:46
29Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
30Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
31Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
32William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:02:50
33Derrek Ivey (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
34Alex Bhogal (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:02:51
35Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)0:02:54
36Kevin Bouchard-Hall
37Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:02:55
38Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
39Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)0:02:58
40Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:03:01
41Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
42Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
43Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
44Justin Steeds (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:03:02
45Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)0:03:03
46Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joe's)0:03:06
47Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:03:08
48Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
49Mason Hanrahan (Euro-Sports.ca/The Foodery)0:03:10
50Will Letendre (Strava Velo)0:03:12
51Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:03:13
52Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)0:03:14
53Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
54Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB/Wheelworks)0:03:15
55Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)0:03:22
56Franklin Burgos (JV Racing)0:03:24
57Ryan Serbel (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:03:25
58Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
59Jan Zak (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:03:28
60Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care)0:03:30
61Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:03:32
62Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
63Aidan Charles (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:03:34
64Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:03:35
65Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)0:03:36
66Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:38
67Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:03:40
68Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:03:43
69Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:03:44
70Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)0:03:49
71David Hoyle (CCNS Charlescoaching.com)0:03:54
72Timothy O'Shea (MVP Health Care)0:03:56
73Christopher Deluise (zMotion)0:04:07
74Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:04:08
75Yahor Buben (CCB/Wheelworks)0:04:30
76Jared Bunde (GS Mengoni USA)0:04:43
77Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:04:47
78Shaun Adamson (Scott Racing)0:05:45
79Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:06:42
80David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:08:36
81Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)0:09:55
82Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)0:10:18
83Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:10:25
84Wayne Bray (MVP Health Care)0:10:35
85Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:11:39
86Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:16:46
87Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)0:16:52
88Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:17:54
89Ron Larose 3 (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)0:21:23

Pro/1 Men - Sprint classification
1Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)13pts
2Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)12
3Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)9
4Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)8
5David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
6Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)5
7Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)4
8Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)4
9Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)3
10Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)3
11Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)2
12Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)1

Pro/1 Men - Mountains classification
1Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Jean-Michel Lachance (Nativo/PG/Devinci)6
3David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
4Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)3
5Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1
6Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)1
7Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)1

Pro/1/2/3 Women - General classification after stage 2
1Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)2:44:58
2Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:00:21
3Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:00:36
4Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
5Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:00:49
6Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)0:01:02
7Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:01:09
8Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
9Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:10
10Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)0:01:12
11Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:01:13
12Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)0:01:20
13Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)0:01:22
14Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:01:24
15Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)0:01:31
16Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:01:34
17Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:01:37
18Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)0:01:38
19Michelle Gauthier (7thgroove/RE:FORM Body Clinic)0:01:41
20Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:45
21Sheila Vibert (NHCC)0:01:54
22Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)0:01:57
23Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)0:02:00
24Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)0:02:02
25Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)0:02:03
26Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)0:02:04
27Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)0:02:08
28Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)0:02:25
29Becky Koh (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:02:29
30Sarah Krzysiak (ANTHEM SPORTS)0:02:30
31Sarah Chubb Sauvayre (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:02:55
32Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:56
33Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)0:02:59
34Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)0:03:02
35Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:08:14
36Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)0:08:33
37Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:09:18
38Kendall Dwyer (CRCA/Comedy Central-Sid's Bikes)0:14:09

Pro/1/2/3 Women - Sprint classification
1Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)10pts
2Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)10
3Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)9
4Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)7
5Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)7
6Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)6
7Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)4
8Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)3

Pro/1/2/3 Women - Mountains classification
1Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)5pts
2Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)3
3Janel Holcomb (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)1
4Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)1

