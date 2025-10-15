Paul Magnier does it again at Tour of Guangxi, launching to a second sprint victory on stage 2

Pavel Bittner takes second place after Magnier jumps from his wheel to claim a clear cut win

JINGXI, CHINA - OCTOBER 15: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Red Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 2 a 178.9km stage from Chongzuo to Jingxi 741m on October 15, 2025 in Jingxi, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal QuickStep) claims another victory on stage 2 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) made it a second victory in as many days, claiming stage 2 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi on Wednesday by launching off Pavel Bittner's (Picnic PostNL) wheel to claim an emphatic sprint win in Jingxiu.

Bittner held on for second while Stanisław Aniołkowski (Cofidis) completed the podium.

The bunch charge came to fruition on the hilly 177.3km stage from Chongzuo, which included 2,033m of elevation gain, after the sprinters' teams hauled back in the remaining three riders from the earlier break – Peter Øxenberg (Ineos Grenadiers), Stan Dewulf (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Frank van den Broek (Picnic PostNL). Øxenberg sat up at just over 12km to go while Dewulf and Van den Broek persisted, with the Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale rider the last man standing, being swept up at around 5km to go.

Jhonathan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) then had a dig, though that too was chased down to set up another sprint battle.

Results

