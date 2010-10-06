Mulally cruises to win in Gravity East Series finale
Bourque takes final race and series win
On a stellar fall weekend, the Gravity East Series made its final stop of the 2010 season at Vertical Earth Gravity Park at Blue Mountain in eastern Pennsylvania to crown its champions. It all came down to the last race in an extremely competitive series.
In the elite men's series, Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Smith) held a five-point advantage over "The Dominator" Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) prior to the final weekend. In the final race of the season, World Cup racer Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) made a re-appearance to take the first place position with a blazing fast time of 2:29.97. Beytagh came in second, and Vaughan was third, to give the edge to Beytagh for the elite men's series by a mere five points.
In the elite women's category, consistency was the word, especially with the dominance of its winner Dawn Bourque. Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn./Sinister) finished second although she was heard discussing retirement after a very successful career of racing to focus on continuing teaching at Highland Mtn. Bike Park in New Hampshire.
It was a tight finish in the under 18 cat. 1 junior men's series. Going into the finale, Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs) held a 30 -point advantage over Damon Morin (Highland Mtn.). In the race, Morin dominated to get the win and Mulally ended in a disappointing fourth place finish, creating a statistical tie for the championship. But the edge went to Morin for the win of the final race.
The Gravity East Series will return in 2011 with a yet-to-be-announced calendar that is expected to include some new venues.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|0:02:29.97
|2
|Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)
|0:00:01.22
|3
|Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Smith/Five Ten/KMC/E13)
|0:00:02.90
|4
|Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG)
|0:00:06.07
|5
|Chris Higgerson (TLD/Smith)
|0:00:06.28
|6
|Richard J. Rude (Specialized Allride Academy)
|0:00:06.53
|7
|Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/Smith)
|0:00:06.65
|8
|George Ryan (Jamis/Protec/Vans)
|0:00:07.04
|9
|Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries)
|0:00:07.73
|10
|Robin Klinkert (My Right Pocket)
|0:00:09.16
|11
|Leland Oconnor (SLO to the Bone)
|0:00:09.54
|12
|Jason Memmelaar ( Giant/HBG/Sten/Smith)
|0:00:09.92
|13
|Christophe Talotta (Cutters Bike Shop)
|0:00:11.28
|14
|Leif Lorensen
|0:00:11.31
|15
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:14.03
|15
|Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers)
|17
|Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal Ra)
|0:00:14.10
|18
|Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/ HBG)
|0:00:15.36
|19
|Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:17.27
|20
|Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips)
|0:00:17.81
|21
|Brian Yannuzzi (Lowe Riders)
|0:00:19.98
|22
|Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/High)
|0:00:24.81
|23
|Marvin Setnland
|0:00:26.98
|24
|Treglia Bj (FoxShox/661/EVS)
|0:00:33.04
|25
|Jason Beckley (Kenda USA/Fox)
|0:00:45.90
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dawn Bourque
|0:03:00.92
|2
|Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste)
|0:00:19.31
|3
|Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge)
|0:00:46.93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Morin (Highland Mtn)
|0:02:46.94
|2
|William Castle (IdeRide/Kingdomtrail)
|0:00:01.72
|3
|Nikolas Dudukovich (Leatt/Gamut USA)
|0:00:02.00
|4
|Logan Mulally (Troylee Design)
|0:00:02.32
|5
|Dylan Conte (Team I-Ride)
|0:00:04.11
|6
|Alex Coutune (Giant Mt Bike Team)
|0:00:04.37
|7
|Michael Barron (Hayes 661 Down Hill From Here)
|0:00:04.79
|8
|Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:15.42
|9
|Ace Savarese (KOVACHI WHEELS/NEMA/YETI)
|0:00:21.81
|10
|Robert Lewis (7Springs/Transition)
|0:00:34.59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)
|0:02:49.35
|2
|Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery/ Go Huck Yourself.Fulton)
|0:00:00.51
|3
|Cody Gray
|0:00:01.75
|4
|Willem Cooper (Voncooper/Smith)
|0:00:02.04
|5
|Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers)
|0:00:02.08
|6
|Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:03.15
|7
|Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co./Gear Works)
|0:00:07.02
|8
|Geoffry Ayr (FTW Industries)
|0:00:07.25
|9
|Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery)
|0:00:20.18
|10
|Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots)
|0:00:22.31
|11
|Kevin Cockerham (Sinical Racing)
|0:00:47.34
|DNF
|Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfar)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing)
|0:02:48.85
|2
|Neil Snyder (Voncooper.com)
|0:00:05.38
|3
|John Ronca
|0:00:07.17
|4
|Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:00:09.96
|5
|Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:10.29
|6
|James Boyer (Bike Stop/Nema)
|0:00:16.73
|7
|Mike Hummel (RacersEdge/GT)
|0:00:17.02
|8
|Luke Wenschhof
|0:00:19.07
|9
|Leif Erickson
|0:00:22.67
|10
|Darren Savage (SDG/ODI/SpyOptic/661)
|0:00:23.96
|11
|Jason Rudy (Rudy Racing)
|0:00:34.32
|12
|Mike Hartlove (Racers Edge/GT)
|0:00:39.77
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Morin (Highland Mtn)
|0:02:53.00
|2
|Jacob Dallegio (Sinical Racing)
|0:00:04.01
|3
|Ted Briggs (HAYES/MANITOU/INTENSE/JB BIKES)
|0:00:04.83
|4
|Dennis Laclair (Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:00:06.18
|5
|Ian Starr (Rudy Racing)
|0:00:23.35
|6
|Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush/661)
|0:00:26.29
|7
|John Pallotto (Kenda/Royal/Smith/66)
|0:00:30.75
|8
|Richard Rude (Gravity Project)
|0:00:31.10
|9
|Frank Enderson (Knapps Cyclery)
|0:00:31.12
|10
|Steve Cilylik
|0:00:56.22
|11
|Michael Ruthenbeck
|0:01:22.88
|12
|Thomas Shomper (FC Fitness Closet Athletico)
|0:03:23.48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew/Leatt/Azonic)
|0:03:38.58
|2
|Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:06.13
|3
|Rebecca Gardner (BeaconBombers/Nema)
|0:00:07.21
|4
|Rebecca Bagley (FTW/Azonic/661)
|0:00:08.11
|5
|Leslie Litton (Girthbikes.com)
|0:00:30.02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Albert (Big T Racing)
|0:02:50.19
|2
|Alex Gross (PerformanceMotorspor)
|0:00:08.83
|3
|Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:12.37
|4
|Ryan Smithers (The Loft)
|0:00:13.04
|5
|Noah Fairburn
|0:00:15.77
|6
|Santo Christo (TrevBig T Racing / Subway)
|0:00:15.83
|7
|Matt Rush (Hayes/Azonic)
|0:00:17.19
|8
|Nicholas Richer (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:19.28
|9
|Cameron Nyguist (Gretnabikes)
|0:00:24.11
|10
|Callum Mcewen (PMBA/Wheel wright bike shop/ O'NeaPhiladelphiaPA)
|0:00:31.01
|11
|Sam Skidmore
|0:00:35.90
|12
|Adam Delonais
|0:00:39.65
|13
|Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass rBurlington CT)
|0:01:35.99
|DNF
|Sam Cookson (RideDC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendon Schweitzer
|0:02:50.49
|2
|Matt Hofherr (RideDC.com)
|0:00:03.43
|3
|Denni Throckmorton (Design Physics / Rowletts)
|0:00:05.11
|4
|Ryan Wolstenholme
|0:00:08.71
|5
|Daniel Ertel
|0:00:08.86
|6
|Andrew Slowey
|0:00:12.32
|7
|William Czaja (Big T Racing)
|0:00:18.37
|8
|Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling)
|0:00:18.69
|9
|Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes)
|0:00:21.89
|10
|Marc Schneider (Big T Racing Subway Nema Leatt BraSouth WindsoCT)
|0:00:23.32
|11
|Michael Mclennan (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:25.21
|12
|Jeffrey Nelson
|0:00:25.75
|13
|Joseph Burkell (RideDC/GoPro/Fox)
|0:00:26.38
|14
|Ryan Mauser
|0:00:29.14
|15
|Scott Bureau (OLIVER RACING - DEVILS GEAR)
|0:00:29.33
|16
|Justin Mchenry (Fast Line Racing)
|0:00:30.39
|17
|Jonathan Howlette (Ride DC)
|0:00:31.99
|18
|Michael Oliver (OLIVER RACING)
|0:00:36.45
|19
|Adam Cain (RideDC.com)
|0:00:38.17
|20
|Fran Bialobrzerski (Cutters Bike Shop)
|0:00:38.48
|21
|Anthony Coluccio (Knapps Cyclery)
|0:00:39.62
|22
|Alan Tarwater
|0:00:43.42
|23
|Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing)
|0:00:47.14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Stofanak (Cutters Bike Shop)
|0:03:02.55
|2
|Chad Hanicak
|0:00:21.24
|3
|Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixon Velco)
|0:00:21.89
|4
|Justin Breault (Big T Racing/Subway)
|0:00:22.06
|5
|Ben Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes)
|0:00:24.84
|6
|Neil Lee (Gravity Alliance)
|0:00:32.73
|7
|Ritch Ricker (The Racers Edge)
|0:00:40.49
|8
|Michael Rossi (TEAM MARTY'S)
|0:00:56.26
|9
|Seiberling Ck (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cy)
|0:03:03.11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ed Hartman (Cutters Bike Shop)
|0:03:00.75
|2
|Mike Ireton
|0:00:17.67
|3
|Erik Johnson (Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:00:31.72
|4
|Timo Santo Christo (Big T Racing/Subway Advance CyclerAmston)
|0:00:34.94
|5
|Don Hampton (DH Promotions/GT)
|0:00:36.71
|6
|Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock / RideDC.com/NEMA/SMBrooklyn)
|0:00:40.15
|7
|David Gray
|0:00:44.60
|8
|George Bodycoat
|0:01:02.34
|9
|John Shomper (Downhill from Here)
|0:01:04.74
|10
|Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog Downhill Rac)
|0:01:10.65
|11
|Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org)
|0:01:12.81
|12
|Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:01:55.13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stteam Ksl Levesque Sowles
|0:03:31.00
|2
|Christie Allebach (Saucon Valley Bikes Nema)
|0:00:24.57
|3
|Taylor Allison
|0:00:29.13
|4
|Christine Deihl (The Loft)
|0:01:04.44
|5
|Elixandria Porru (Oneal/Mobilebici.com)
|0:01:18.04
|6
|Rachel Powers
|0:01:45.68
|7
|Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's)
|0:02:08.25
|Olivia Allison (FTW 10)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Stauffer
|0:03:19.86
|2
|Evan Nyguist
|0:00:10.56
|3
|Connor Gorman (Racers Edge)
|0:00:33.86
|4
|Brian Anthony
|0:00:38.42
|5
|Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing)
|0:00:41.80
|6
|Christophe Dehaven
|0:00:56.62
|7
|Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn)
|0:00:57.99
|8
|Santo Christo (BrenBig T Racing/Subway Advance CyclerAmston)
|0:01:22.22
|9
|Nick Gray (Bike line of newark)
|0:01:22.94
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Vandecar (Denny's Racing)
|0:03:09.37
|2
|Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders)
|0:00:02.16
|3
|Corey Zell
|0:00:05.14
|4
|Blanton Unger
|0:00:06.05
|5
|Korey Szapacs
|0:00:18.81
|6
|Ryan Davis
|0:00:18.94
|7
|Travis Serfass (Friders Bike Club)
|0:00:26.16
|8
|Shaun Tetzner (RideDC)
|0:00:29.06
|9
|Andrew Donchez (Beacon Cycles)
|0:00:31.92
|10
|Robert Slaw
|0:00:36.60
|11
|Brett Cullen
|0:00:36.67
|12
|Tim Weaver (661/ODI/Azonic)
|0:00:41.17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Phelps (Chuck's Bikes)
|0:03:26.64
|2
|Keith Obrien
|0:00:07.93
|3
|Joe Mcgroarty
|0:00:11.35
|4
|David Huff (Mongoose Tribe/Horns Hill CollectiWilder)
|0:00:18.40
|5
|Carl Radio
|0:00:19.01
|6
|Ed Preece (Skip Bodycoat Racing)
|0:00:20.43
|7
|Todd Boucher
|0:00:21.87
|8
|Bernie Mcgroarty
|0:00:24.74
Final Series Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA )
|1535
|pts
|2
|Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Smith/Five Ten/KMC/E13 )
|1530
|3
|Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG/Sten/Smith )
|1385
|4
|Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/Smith )
|1370
|5
|Richard Rude Jr (Specialized Allride Academy )
|1170
|6
|Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG )
|1150
|7
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing )
|1045
|8
|Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips )
|960
|9
|Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/ HBG )
|880
|10
|Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries )
|850
|11
|Chris Higgerson (TLD/Smith )
|760
|12
|Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal Ra )
|685
|13
|Brian Yannuzzi (Lowe Riders )
|660
|14
|Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/High )
|565
|15
|Bj Treglia (FoxShox/661/EVS )
|500
|16
|Leif Lorenzen
|795
|17
|Ben Hulse
|760
|18
|Ben Moody
|710
|19
|Robin Klinkert (My Right Pocket )
|695
|20
|Ethan Quehl
|670
|21
|Steve Avery
|615
|22
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing )
|590
|23
|Zach Faulkner
|575
|24
|Chris Heath
|570
|25
|David Flynn
|560
|26
|Jason Beckley (Kenda USA/Fox )
|490
|27
|Tim Howland
|480
|28
|Josh Clark
|445
|29
|Justin Gregory
|400
|30
|George Ryan (Jamis/Protec/Vans )
|390
|31
|Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers )
|350
|32
|Leland O'connor (SLO to the Bone )
|310
|33
|Trevyn Newpher
|300
|34
|Christopher Talotta (Cutters Bike Shop )
|280
|35
|Bert Boyce
|255
|36
|David Haas
|240
|37
|Justin Leov
|200
|38
|Andrew Neethling
|195
|39
|Paul Adams
|190
|40
|John Heino
|180
|41
|Kyle Sangers
|180
|42
|Waylon Smith
|180
|43
|Alejandro Ortiz
|170
|44
|James Ford
|165
|45
|James Jeannet
|165
|46
|Jared Ranbo
|165
|47
|Geoffrey Ulmer
|155
|48
|Kevin Green
|155
|49
|Dylan Morley
|155
|50
|Kieran Bennett
|155
|51
|Heikki Hall
|145
|52
|Will Collins
|140
|53
|John Leslie
|140
|54
|Marvin Scanland
|140
|55
|Tim Price
|135
|56
|Logan Binggel
|130
|57
|Patricio Pereira
|125
|58
|Ramilo Sanchez
|125
|59
|Sammuel Thibault
|120
|60
|Anderw Bressem
|110
|61
|Dave Trumpore
|110
|62
|Mike Hermanovsky
|80
|63
|Chuck Pitts
|70
|64
|Justin Beers
|70
|65
|Dennis Yuroshek
|60
|66
|Greg Nelson
|40
|67
|Matty Komar
|20
|68
|Evan Mallory
|5
|69
|Jeff Faulds
|5
|70
|Nicolas Konow
|5
|71
|Dante Harmony
|5
|72
|Quinton Spaulding
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dawn Bourque
|1595
|pts
|2
|Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste )
|1355
|3
|Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge )
|755
|4
|Joanna Petterson
|390
|5
|Lauren Daney
|373
|6
|Tracy Moseley
|200
|7
|Sue Haywood
|195
|8
|Rae Gandolf
|195
|9
|Jill Kintner
|195
|10
|Jacqueline Harmony
|190
|11
|Jess Stone
|185
|12
|Margaret Gregory
|170
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Morin (Highland Mtn )
|1560
|pts
|2
|Logan Mulally (Troylee Design )
|1560
|3
|Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free )
|1360
|4
|Alex Couture (Giant Mt Bike Team )
|1270
|5
|Dylan Conte (Team I-Ride )
|1260
|6
|William Castle (IdeRide/Kingdomtrail )
|958
|7
|Peter Mcnulty
|860
|8
|Nikolas Dudukovich (Leatt/Gamut USA )
|740
|9
|David Milkiewicz
|690
|10
|Michael Barron (Hayes 661 Down Hill From Here )
|665
|11
|Max Hautaniemi
|605
|12
|Sam Pensler
|500
|13
|Robert Levis (7Springs/Transition )
|475
|14
|Max Morgan
|385
|15
|Matt Lareau
|385
|16
|Luen Proft
|345
|17
|Ace Savarese (Kovachi Wheels/NEMA/YETI )
|320
|18
|Cody Wilkins
|310
|19
|Hunter Budd
|300
|20
|Benjamin Calhoun
|185
|21
|Jay Fesperman
|180
|22
|Alex Bowdish
|180
|23
|Luca Shaw
|170
|24
|Andrew Schumer
|165
|25
|William O'brien
|155
|26
|Nick Gragtmans
|150
|27
|Cody Wilkins
|28
|Deroit Bresalt
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy