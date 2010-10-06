Image 1 of 2 Gravity East Series elite men's podium after final round (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 2 Ritchie Rude, Junior competing in the downhill (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

On a stellar fall weekend, the Gravity East Series made its final stop of the 2010 season at Vertical Earth Gravity Park at Blue Mountain in eastern Pennsylvania to crown its champions. It all came down to the last race in an extremely competitive series.

In the elite men's series, Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Smith) held a five-point advantage over "The Dominator" Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) prior to the final weekend. In the final race of the season, World Cup racer Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) made a re-appearance to take the first place position with a blazing fast time of 2:29.97. Beytagh came in second, and Vaughan was third, to give the edge to Beytagh for the elite men's series by a mere five points.

In the elite women's category, consistency was the word, especially with the dominance of its winner Dawn Bourque. Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn./Sinister) finished second although she was heard discussing retirement after a very successful career of racing to focus on continuing teaching at Highland Mtn. Bike Park in New Hampshire.

It was a tight finish in the under 18 cat. 1 junior men's series. Going into the finale, Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs) held a 30 -point advantage over Damon Morin (Highland Mtn.). In the race, Morin dominated to get the win and Mulally ended in a disappointing fourth place finish, creating a statistical tie for the championship. But the edge went to Morin for the win of the final race.

The Gravity East Series will return in 2011 with a yet-to-be-announced calendar that is expected to include some new venues.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:02:29.97 2 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:00:01.22 3 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Smith/Five Ten/KMC/E13) 0:00:02.90 4 Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:06.07 5 Chris Higgerson (TLD/Smith) 0:00:06.28 6 Richard J. Rude (Specialized Allride Academy) 0:00:06.53 7 Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/Smith) 0:00:06.65 8 George Ryan (Jamis/Protec/Vans) 0:00:07.04 9 Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries) 0:00:07.73 10 Robin Klinkert (My Right Pocket) 0:00:09.16 11 Leland Oconnor (SLO to the Bone) 0:00:09.54 12 Jason Memmelaar ( Giant/HBG/Sten/Smith) 0:00:09.92 13 Christophe Talotta (Cutters Bike Shop) 0:00:11.28 14 Leif Lorensen 0:00:11.31 15 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:14.03 15 Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers) 17 Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal Ra) 0:00:14.10 18 Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/ HBG) 0:00:15.36 19 Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:17.27 20 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips) 0:00:17.81 21 Brian Yannuzzi (Lowe Riders) 0:00:19.98 22 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/High) 0:00:24.81 23 Marvin Setnland 0:00:26.98 24 Treglia Bj (FoxShox/661/EVS) 0:00:33.04 25 Jason Beckley (Kenda USA/Fox) 0:00:45.90

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque 0:03:00.92 2 Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste) 0:00:19.31 3 Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge) 0:00:46.93

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:02:46.94 2 William Castle (IdeRide/Kingdomtrail) 0:00:01.72 3 Nikolas Dudukovich (Leatt/Gamut USA) 0:00:02.00 4 Logan Mulally (Troylee Design) 0:00:02.32 5 Dylan Conte (Team I-Ride) 0:00:04.11 6 Alex Coutune (Giant Mt Bike Team) 0:00:04.37 7 Michael Barron (Hayes 661 Down Hill From Here) 0:00:04.79 8 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:15.42 9 Ace Savarese (KOVACHI WHEELS/NEMA/YETI) 0:00:21.81 10 Robert Lewis (7Springs/Transition) 0:00:34.59

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:02:49.35 2 Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery/ Go Huck Yourself.Fulton) 0:00:00.51 3 Cody Gray 0:00:01.75 4 Willem Cooper (Voncooper/Smith) 0:00:02.04 5 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers) 0:00:02.08 6 Max Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:03.15 7 Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co./Gear Works) 0:00:07.02 8 Geoffry Ayr (FTW Industries) 0:00:07.25 9 Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery) 0:00:20.18 10 Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots) 0:00:22.31 11 Kevin Cockerham (Sinical Racing) 0:00:47.34 DNF Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfar)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing) 0:02:48.85 2 Neil Snyder (Voncooper.com) 0:00:05.38 3 John Ronca 0:00:07.17 4 Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:09.96 5 Dave Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:10.29 6 James Boyer (Bike Stop/Nema) 0:00:16.73 7 Mike Hummel (RacersEdge/GT) 0:00:17.02 8 Luke Wenschhof 0:00:19.07 9 Leif Erickson 0:00:22.67 10 Darren Savage (SDG/ODI/SpyOptic/661) 0:00:23.96 11 Jason Rudy (Rudy Racing) 0:00:34.32 12 Mike Hartlove (Racers Edge/GT) 0:00:39.77

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:02:53.00 2 Jacob Dallegio (Sinical Racing) 0:00:04.01 3 Ted Briggs (HAYES/MANITOU/INTENSE/JB BIKES) 0:00:04.83 4 Dennis Laclair (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:06.18 5 Ian Starr (Rudy Racing) 0:00:23.35 6 Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush/661) 0:00:26.29 7 John Pallotto (Kenda/Royal/Smith/66) 0:00:30.75 8 Richard Rude (Gravity Project) 0:00:31.10 9 Frank Enderson (Knapps Cyclery) 0:00:31.12 10 Steve Cilylik 0:00:56.22 11 Michael Ruthenbeck 0:01:22.88 12 Thomas Shomper (FC Fitness Closet Athletico) 0:03:23.48

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew/Leatt/Azonic) 0:03:38.58 2 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:06.13 3 Rebecca Gardner (BeaconBombers/Nema) 0:00:07.21 4 Rebecca Bagley (FTW/Azonic/661) 0:00:08.11 5 Leslie Litton (Girthbikes.com) 0:00:30.02

Cat. 2 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Albert (Big T Racing) 0:02:50.19 2 Alex Gross (PerformanceMotorspor) 0:00:08.83 3 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:12.37 4 Ryan Smithers (The Loft) 0:00:13.04 5 Noah Fairburn 0:00:15.77 6 Santo Christo (TrevBig T Racing / Subway) 0:00:15.83 7 Matt Rush (Hayes/Azonic) 0:00:17.19 8 Nicholas Richer (Oliver Racing) 0:00:19.28 9 Cameron Nyguist (Gretnabikes) 0:00:24.11 10 Callum Mcewen (PMBA/Wheel wright bike shop/ O'NeaPhiladelphiaPA) 0:00:31.01 11 Sam Skidmore 0:00:35.90 12 Adam Delonais 0:00:39.65 13 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass rBurlington CT) 0:01:35.99 DNF Sam Cookson (RideDC)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Schweitzer 0:02:50.49 2 Matt Hofherr (RideDC.com) 0:00:03.43 3 Denni Throckmorton (Design Physics / Rowletts) 0:00:05.11 4 Ryan Wolstenholme 0:00:08.71 5 Daniel Ertel 0:00:08.86 6 Andrew Slowey 0:00:12.32 7 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:00:18.37 8 Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling) 0:00:18.69 9 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:21.89 10 Marc Schneider (Big T Racing Subway Nema Leatt BraSouth WindsoCT) 0:00:23.32 11 Michael Mclennan (JRA Cycles) 0:00:25.21 12 Jeffrey Nelson 0:00:25.75 13 Joseph Burkell (RideDC/GoPro/Fox) 0:00:26.38 14 Ryan Mauser 0:00:29.14 15 Scott Bureau (OLIVER RACING - DEVILS GEAR) 0:00:29.33 16 Justin Mchenry (Fast Line Racing) 0:00:30.39 17 Jonathan Howlette (Ride DC) 0:00:31.99 18 Michael Oliver (OLIVER RACING) 0:00:36.45 19 Adam Cain (RideDC.com) 0:00:38.17 20 Fran Bialobrzerski (Cutters Bike Shop) 0:00:38.48 21 Anthony Coluccio (Knapps Cyclery) 0:00:39.62 22 Alan Tarwater 0:00:43.42 23 Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing) 0:00:47.14

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Stofanak (Cutters Bike Shop) 0:03:02.55 2 Chad Hanicak 0:00:21.24 3 Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixon Velco) 0:00:21.89 4 Justin Breault (Big T Racing/Subway) 0:00:22.06 5 Ben Weaver (Bunny Hop Bikes) 0:00:24.84 6 Neil Lee (Gravity Alliance) 0:00:32.73 7 Ritch Ricker (The Racers Edge) 0:00:40.49 8 Michael Rossi (TEAM MARTY'S) 0:00:56.26 9 Seiberling Ck (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cy) 0:03:03.11

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ed Hartman (Cutters Bike Shop) 0:03:00.75 2 Mike Ireton 0:00:17.67 3 Erik Johnson (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:31.72 4 Timo Santo Christo (Big T Racing/Subway Advance CyclerAmston) 0:00:34.94 5 Don Hampton (DH Promotions/GT) 0:00:36.71 6 Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock / RideDC.com/NEMA/SMBrooklyn) 0:00:40.15 7 David Gray 0:00:44.60 8 George Bodycoat 0:01:02.34 9 John Shomper (Downhill from Here) 0:01:04.74 10 Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog Downhill Rac) 0:01:10.65 11 Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org) 0:01:12.81 12 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:01:55.13

Cat. 2/3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stteam Ksl Levesque Sowles 0:03:31.00 2 Christie Allebach (Saucon Valley Bikes Nema) 0:00:24.57 3 Taylor Allison 0:00:29.13 4 Christine Deihl (The Loft) 0:01:04.44 5 Elixandria Porru (Oneal/Mobilebici.com) 0:01:18.04 6 Rachel Powers 0:01:45.68 7 Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's) 0:02:08.25 Olivia Allison (FTW 10)

Cat. 3 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Stauffer 0:03:19.86 2 Evan Nyguist 0:00:10.56 3 Connor Gorman (Racers Edge) 0:00:33.86 4 Brian Anthony 0:00:38.42 5 Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing) 0:00:41.80 6 Christophe Dehaven 0:00:56.62 7 Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:00:57.99 8 Santo Christo (BrenBig T Racing/Subway Advance CyclerAmston) 0:01:22.22 9 Nick Gray (Bike line of newark) 0:01:22.94

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Vandecar (Denny's Racing) 0:03:09.37 2 Mike Gruener (Bootleg Ramp Riders) 0:00:02.16 3 Corey Zell 0:00:05.14 4 Blanton Unger 0:00:06.05 5 Korey Szapacs 0:00:18.81 6 Ryan Davis 0:00:18.94 7 Travis Serfass (Friders Bike Club) 0:00:26.16 8 Shaun Tetzner (RideDC) 0:00:29.06 9 Andrew Donchez (Beacon Cycles) 0:00:31.92 10 Robert Slaw 0:00:36.60 11 Brett Cullen 0:00:36.67 12 Tim Weaver (661/ODI/Azonic) 0:00:41.17

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Phelps (Chuck's Bikes) 0:03:26.64 2 Keith Obrien 0:00:07.93 3 Joe Mcgroarty 0:00:11.35 4 David Huff (Mongoose Tribe/Horns Hill CollectiWilder) 0:00:18.40 5 Carl Radio 0:00:19.01 6 Ed Preece (Skip Bodycoat Racing) 0:00:20.43 7 Todd Boucher 0:00:21.87 8 Bernie Mcgroarty 0:00:24.74

Final Series Standings

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA ) 1535 pts 2 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Smith/Five Ten/KMC/E13 ) 1530 3 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG/Sten/Smith ) 1385 4 Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/Smith ) 1370 5 Richard Rude Jr (Specialized Allride Academy ) 1170 6 Tim White (Voncooper/GT/HBG ) 1150 7 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing ) 1045 8 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips ) 960 9 Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/ HBG ) 880 10 Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries ) 850 11 Chris Higgerson (TLD/Smith ) 760 12 Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal Ra ) 685 13 Brian Yannuzzi (Lowe Riders ) 660 14 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/High ) 565 15 Bj Treglia (FoxShox/661/EVS ) 500 16 Leif Lorenzen 795 17 Ben Hulse 760 18 Ben Moody 710 19 Robin Klinkert (My Right Pocket ) 695 20 Ethan Quehl 670 21 Steve Avery 615 22 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing ) 590 23 Zach Faulkner 575 24 Chris Heath 570 25 David Flynn 560 26 Jason Beckley (Kenda USA/Fox ) 490 27 Tim Howland 480 28 Josh Clark 445 29 Justin Gregory 400 30 George Ryan (Jamis/Protec/Vans ) 390 31 Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bombers ) 350 32 Leland O'connor (SLO to the Bone ) 310 33 Trevyn Newpher 300 34 Christopher Talotta (Cutters Bike Shop ) 280 35 Bert Boyce 255 36 David Haas 240 37 Justin Leov 200 38 Andrew Neethling 195 39 Paul Adams 190 40 John Heino 180 41 Kyle Sangers 180 42 Waylon Smith 180 43 Alejandro Ortiz 170 44 James Ford 165 45 James Jeannet 165 46 Jared Ranbo 165 47 Geoffrey Ulmer 155 48 Kevin Green 155 49 Dylan Morley 155 50 Kieran Bennett 155 51 Heikki Hall 145 52 Will Collins 140 53 John Leslie 140 54 Marvin Scanland 140 55 Tim Price 135 56 Logan Binggel 130 57 Patricio Pereira 125 58 Ramilo Sanchez 125 59 Sammuel Thibault 120 60 Anderw Bressem 110 61 Dave Trumpore 110 62 Mike Hermanovsky 80 63 Chuck Pitts 70 64 Justin Beers 70 65 Dennis Yuroshek 60 66 Greg Nelson 40 67 Matty Komar 20 68 Evan Mallory 5 69 Jeff Faulds 5 70 Nicolas Konow 5 71 Dante Harmony 5 72 Quinton Spaulding

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque 1595 pts 2 Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste ) 1355 3 Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge ) 755 4 Joanna Petterson 390 5 Lauren Daney 373 6 Tracy Moseley 200 7 Sue Haywood 195 8 Rae Gandolf 195 9 Jill Kintner 195 10 Jacqueline Harmony 190 11 Jess Stone 185 12 Margaret Gregory 170