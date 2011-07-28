Trending

Mulally wins in Seven Springs

Galyean fastest in women's field

Image 1 of 5

Elite women's podium in Seven Springs

Elite women's podium in Seven Springs
(Image credit: Gravity East Series)
Image 2 of 5

A rock garden at Seven Springs in Pennsylvania

A rock garden at Seven Springs in Pennsylvania
(Image credit: Gravity East Series)
Image 3 of 5

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) gets some air

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) gets some air
(Image credit: Gravity East Series)
Image 4 of 5

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning
(Image credit: Gravity East Series)
Image 5 of 5

Elite men's podium in Seven Springs

Elite men's podium in Seven Springs
(Image credit: Gravity East Series)

The Gravity East Series rolled into Seven Springs Bike Park at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pennsylvania for GES round four.

On a very hazy, hot an humid weekend the competition really heated up and the notorious rock garden section of the Seven Springs Bike Park saw a bulk of the spectators gathered around for the thrills and spills of the downhill action.

In the elite women's category, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Gaithersburg, Maryland, continued her winning ways with her third win of the season followed by the young phenom, Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) from Stafford, Virginia with her third second place finish of the year.

In the elite men's category, the podium was dominated by the Mulally brothers. Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing), 18, from Reading, Pennsylvania, ran away with an eight-second advantage over the nearest competitor while his younger brother Logan Mulally (Specialized/Grom), 16, finished fourth.

The GES moves north to New England for its next three races. The first two stops are in the Green Mountain State of Vermont followed by a trip to New Hampshire. The Gravity East Series rolls on for round five in two weeks to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont the weekend of August 6 - 7.

The GES announced that Seven Springs will be the future home to the Gravity East Finals in 2012 and 2013.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)0:02:02.43
2Justin Gregory (7Springs/Trek)0:00:08.04
3Leland O'conner0:00:08.72
4Logan Mulally (SSpecialized/Grom)0:00:08.91
5Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/SDG)0:00:10.08
6Harrison Reynolds (horns Hill Collective)0:00:10.58
7Timothy Price (Specialized/GROM Racing)0:00:10.94
8Cody Stagner (Red House Racing / Specialized)0:00:11.69
9Jason Beckley (Kenda USA)0:00:12.90
10Josh Clark (horns Hill Collective)0:00:13.35
11Wesley Boucher (Trail's End Cycling)0:00:23.78
DNSSamuel Pensler (Specialized/GROM Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachi W he)0:02:26.26
2Lauren Daney (specialized/GROM Racing)0:00:03.76
3Becky Gardner (Kona/Beacon Cycles)0:00:05.35
4Rae Gandolf (Team Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.)0:00:10.83
5Hillary Elgert (racer's Edge)0:00:23.72

Cat. 2/3 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maggie Keller (Snowshoe Race Team)0:02:47.81
2Heather Cowell (Team Moggie)0:00:02.20
3Corrine Miller (Bike Surgeon/Bike Hu)0:00:03.58
4Elizabeth Jones (Monster Energy)0:00:09.37
5Jessica Hill (Team Chesapeake)0:00:15.64

Cat. 2/3 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Dierman (WAMSLEY CYCLES)0:02:23.66
2Jim Crowly (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. / HW)0:00:01.60
3Mike Colonna (The Edge Outdoors)0:00:03.95
4Darryl Reed0:00:10.19
5Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul)0:00:10.68
6Eric Evans0:00:11.12
7Comeaux Mike (Team Chesapeake)0:00:13.47
8Frank Wuerthele (Dirt Rag)0:00:13.74
9Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org)0:00:19.12
10David Gray0:00:20.37
11Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog DH)0:00:20.89
12Scott Mcaninch0:00:21.30
13Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:31.20
DNSJason Lieberman
DNSMccann Bruce (team AMIGOS/mack apts/LARRY MA)
DNSAndy Bayus (Bayus)

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ron Wesner (Wheel-NHeel)0:02:34.82
2Scott Hohowski (Oneal/661/Sockguy)0:00:05.71
3Fred Mudd (Bluegrass Specialized/Nema)0:00:05.74
4Michael Moody0:00:10.27
5James Cruze (EHB / LORO)0:00:20.65
6Matthew Shirk (Spokes Bike Shop/ Spy Optics)0:00:21.71
7Andrew Douglas0:00:37.90
DNFChristopher Tenley

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ Lupine)0:02:22.77
2Patrick Shedpherd (Ram Rod)0:00:05.92
3Roxy Racioppo (team chainsmoke)0:00:07.59
4Harris Rj (Red House Racing/Specialized)0:00:09.13
5William Poehlman (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:17.72
6Merwin Davis0:00:40.46
7Justin Bacon0:01:23.08

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Bayus0:02:26.76
2Tom Kitsos0:00:00.17
3David Robbins0:00:00.74
4Brian Anthony0:00:04.18
5Gage Kemerer (Dad)0:00:10.58
6Trey Crowley0:00:31.17
7Sam Houston0:00:33.81
8Evan Picinotti (racer's Edge)0:00:46.33
9Tanner Crowley0:00:53.84

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lane Boertmann0:02:16.02
2Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes)0:00:00.04
3Nick Devore (sIERra Nevada Brewing Co. / HW)0:00:06.75
4Corey Tucker (Team MFII / Scutellaro Racing)0:00:08.54
5Floyd Macheska (West Newton Bikeshop)0:00:10.70
6Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburgh)0:00:11.38
7Jamie Jones0:00:14.44
8Ritch Ricker (racer's Edge)0:00:14.50
9Todd Faust0:00:15.61
10Neil Lee (Leatt - Dainese)0:00:15.73
11Wayne Adkins (Pedal Pushers)0:00:16.40
12Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag)0:00:17.80
13Matt Kasprzyk (Dirt Rag)0:00:19.06
14Dave Huff (Horns Hill Collective)0:00:20.92
15Nicholas Cook0:00:35.14
DNFKeith Obrien (High Gear Racing)
DNFBrian Phillips (tREk of Pittsburgh)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corey Zell (Racer's Edge)0:02:10.56
2Ian Lupo (Hopecyclery/SMX Optics)0:00:02.89
3Brian Benini (Chainsmoking Racing)0:00:03.16
4Rob Helm (CHAINSMOKE)0:00:03.87
5Gus Michaels (Edge Outdoors/Oakley)0:00:04.74
6Ertel Daniel (East Bound & Down Racing)0:00:06.55
7Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes)0:00:08.91
8Nic Varec0:00:09.58
9Daniel Waskiewicz (TRACTIONMAG)0:00:10.70
10Matt Henderson0:00:11.12
11Matt Rush (Launch Racing Team)0:00:12.36
12Timothy Mears (Sinister / United Freeride)0:00:13.14
13Eddie Mazurski0:00:17.43
14Joe Burkell (X-Fusion/GoPro/Fox/SDG/Leatt)0:00:20.01
15Rick Reed (University Bicycle of Clarion/)0:00:20.42
16Jonathan Howlette (NYAN CAT RACING)0:00:21.95
17Gustan Zimmerman (Trail's End Cycling)0:00:23.44
18Caleb Miller (Card C Racing)0:00:23.54
19Alan Tarwater0:00:24.08
20Lexington Bittle (gravity Soul)0:00:29.44

Cat. 2 men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Duffy (Goon Monster Racing)0:02:16.61
2Davis Nonno (x-Fusion/GoPro/Fox/SDG/Leatt)0:00:00.36
3Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:09.33
4Adam Delonais0:00:09.72
5Kohl Aumer (Pro-Bikes)0:00:12.69
6Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA gra)0:00:14.69
7Sam Cookson (dialedmtb.com/ filthy life clo)0:00:17.18
8Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine)0:00:17.80
9Nick Gray (Bikeline)0:00:28.76
10Joshua Mcaninch0:00:30.96

Cat. 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Zeller (Fast Line Racing/Whe)0:02:43.11
2Christine Allebach (Generation Gap Racing)0:00:23.90
3Leslie Litton (Girthbikes.com/SDG)0:01:20.48

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. / HW)0:02:19.42
2John Leslie (High Gear Racing)0:00:01.44
3Phil Cook (Racer's Edge)0:00:02.61
4Ian Starr (Team Flying Dog)0:00:04.20
5Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing)0:00:06.90
6Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine)0:00:08.03
7George Bodycoat0:00:40.86

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Liebig (Fox Shox racing/ Racers Edge)0:02:13.81
2John Stewart (TrACTIONMAG)0:00:03.16
3Shawn Metcalf (HORns Hill Collective)0:00:03.41
4Thomas Schueler (Team Chesapeake)0:00:04.38
5Fred Heinly0:00:04.79
6Kevin Addair (Wired Ride Shop)0:00:10.23
7Harley Addair (Wired Ride Shop)0:00:11.84
8Darren Savage (Gung Ho Bikes, SDG,)0:00:12.91
9Jason Rudy (Team Flying Dog)0:00:14.09
10Coy Miller (Bike Surgeon/Bike Hu)0:00:19.76
11Chris Kring (High Gear Racing)0:00:22.87
DNSJoseph Orsini (Mason Dixon Velo)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Burke Saunders0:02:15.79
2Syron Max (Sinister / United Freeride)0:00:00.52
3Vance Nonno (X-Fusion/GoPro/Fox/SDG/Leatt)0:00:02.10
4Geoffrey Ayr (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes)0:00:02.72
5Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes)0:00:02.87
6Justin Steiner (Dirt Rag Magazine)0:00:04.85
7Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes)0:00:05.00
8Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes)0:00:11.91
9Brett Hixson0:00:16.70
DNSMatt Hofherr

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM Racing)0:02:09.64
2Nikolas Dudukovich (One Ghost Industries / Big T r)0:00:00.34
3Fesperman Jay (Specialized/GROM Racing)0:00:01.94
4Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)0:00:04.53
5Ray Syron (Sinister / United Freeride)0:00:05.18
6Sam Skidmore0:00:05.78
7Robert Lewis (7Springs/Trek)0:00:05.97
8Noah Fairburn (High Gear Racing)0:00:08.74
9Ben Calhoun (Specialized/GROM Racing)0:00:11.85

