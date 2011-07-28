Image 1 of 5 Elite women's podium in Seven Springs (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 2 of 5 A rock garden at Seven Springs in Pennsylvania (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 3 of 5 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) gets some air (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 4 of 5 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 5 of 5 Elite men's podium in Seven Springs (Image credit: Gravity East Series)

The Gravity East Series rolled into Seven Springs Bike Park at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pennsylvania for GES round four.

On a very hazy, hot an humid weekend the competition really heated up and the notorious rock garden section of the Seven Springs Bike Park saw a bulk of the spectators gathered around for the thrills and spills of the downhill action.

In the elite women's category, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) from Gaithersburg, Maryland, continued her winning ways with her third win of the season followed by the young phenom, Lauren Daney (Specialized/Grom Racing) from Stafford, Virginia with her third second place finish of the year.

In the elite men's category, the podium was dominated by the Mulally brothers. Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing), 18, from Reading, Pennsylvania, ran away with an eight-second advantage over the nearest competitor while his younger brother Logan Mulally (Specialized/Grom), 16, finished fourth.

The GES moves north to New England for its next three races. The first two stops are in the Green Mountain State of Vermont followed by a trip to New Hampshire. The Gravity East Series rolls on for round five in two weeks to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont the weekend of August 6 - 7.

The GES announced that Seven Springs will be the future home to the Gravity East Finals in 2012 and 2013.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) 0:02:02.43 2 Justin Gregory (7Springs/Trek) 0:00:08.04 3 Leland O'conner 0:00:08.72 4 Logan Mulally (SSpecialized/Grom) 0:00:08.91 5 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing/SDG) 0:00:10.08 6 Harrison Reynolds (horns Hill Collective) 0:00:10.58 7 Timothy Price (Specialized/GROM Racing) 0:00:10.94 8 Cody Stagner (Red House Racing / Specialized) 0:00:11.69 9 Jason Beckley (Kenda USA) 0:00:12.90 10 Josh Clark (horns Hill Collective) 0:00:13.35 11 Wesley Boucher (Trail's End Cycling) 0:00:23.78 DNS Samuel Pensler (Specialized/GROM Racing)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Kovachi W he) 0:02:26.26 2 Lauren Daney (specialized/GROM Racing) 0:00:03.76 3 Becky Gardner (Kona/Beacon Cycles) 0:00:05.35 4 Rae Gandolf (Team Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.) 0:00:10.83 5 Hillary Elgert (racer's Edge) 0:00:23.72

Cat. 2/3 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maggie Keller (Snowshoe Race Team) 0:02:47.81 2 Heather Cowell (Team Moggie) 0:00:02.20 3 Corrine Miller (Bike Surgeon/Bike Hu) 0:00:03.58 4 Elizabeth Jones (Monster Energy) 0:00:09.37 5 Jessica Hill (Team Chesapeake) 0:00:15.64

Cat. 2/3 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Dierman (WAMSLEY CYCLES) 0:02:23.66 2 Jim Crowly (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. / HW) 0:00:01.60 3 Mike Colonna (The Edge Outdoors) 0:00:03.95 4 Darryl Reed 0:00:10.19 5 Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul) 0:00:10.68 6 Eric Evans 0:00:11.12 7 Comeaux Mike (Team Chesapeake) 0:00:13.47 8 Frank Wuerthele (Dirt Rag) 0:00:13.74 9 Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org) 0:00:19.12 10 David Gray 0:00:20.37 11 Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog DH) 0:00:20.89 12 Scott Mcaninch 0:00:21.30 13 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:31.20 DNS Jason Lieberman DNS Mccann Bruce (team AMIGOS/mack apts/LARRY MA) DNS Andy Bayus (Bayus)

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ron Wesner (Wheel-NHeel) 0:02:34.82 2 Scott Hohowski (Oneal/661/Sockguy) 0:00:05.71 3 Fred Mudd (Bluegrass Specialized/Nema) 0:00:05.74 4 Michael Moody 0:00:10.27 5 James Cruze (EHB / LORO) 0:00:20.65 6 Matthew Shirk (Spokes Bike Shop/ Spy Optics) 0:00:21.71 7 Andrew Douglas 0:00:37.90 DNF Christopher Tenley

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ Lupine) 0:02:22.77 2 Patrick Shedpherd (Ram Rod) 0:00:05.92 3 Roxy Racioppo (team chainsmoke) 0:00:07.59 4 Harris Rj (Red House Racing/Specialized) 0:00:09.13 5 William Poehlman (Steve Peat Syndicate) 0:00:17.72 6 Merwin Davis 0:00:40.46 7 Justin Bacon 0:01:23.08

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Bayus 0:02:26.76 2 Tom Kitsos 0:00:00.17 3 David Robbins 0:00:00.74 4 Brian Anthony 0:00:04.18 5 Gage Kemerer (Dad) 0:00:10.58 6 Trey Crowley 0:00:31.17 7 Sam Houston 0:00:33.81 8 Evan Picinotti (racer's Edge) 0:00:46.33 9 Tanner Crowley 0:00:53.84

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lane Boertmann 0:02:16.02 2 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:00.04 3 Nick Devore (sIERra Nevada Brewing Co. / HW) 0:00:06.75 4 Corey Tucker (Team MFII / Scutellaro Racing) 0:00:08.54 5 Floyd Macheska (West Newton Bikeshop) 0:00:10.70 6 Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburgh) 0:00:11.38 7 Jamie Jones 0:00:14.44 8 Ritch Ricker (racer's Edge) 0:00:14.50 9 Todd Faust 0:00:15.61 10 Neil Lee (Leatt - Dainese) 0:00:15.73 11 Wayne Adkins (Pedal Pushers) 0:00:16.40 12 Josh Patterson (Dirt Rag) 0:00:17.80 13 Matt Kasprzyk (Dirt Rag) 0:00:19.06 14 Dave Huff (Horns Hill Collective) 0:00:20.92 15 Nicholas Cook 0:00:35.14 DNF Keith Obrien (High Gear Racing) DNF Brian Phillips (tREk of Pittsburgh)

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Corey Zell (Racer's Edge) 0:02:10.56 2 Ian Lupo (Hopecyclery/SMX Optics) 0:00:02.89 3 Brian Benini (Chainsmoking Racing) 0:00:03.16 4 Rob Helm (CHAINSMOKE) 0:00:03.87 5 Gus Michaels (Edge Outdoors/Oakley) 0:00:04.74 6 Ertel Daniel (East Bound & Down Racing) 0:00:06.55 7 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes) 0:00:08.91 8 Nic Varec 0:00:09.58 9 Daniel Waskiewicz (TRACTIONMAG) 0:00:10.70 10 Matt Henderson 0:00:11.12 11 Matt Rush (Launch Racing Team) 0:00:12.36 12 Timothy Mears (Sinister / United Freeride) 0:00:13.14 13 Eddie Mazurski 0:00:17.43 14 Joe Burkell (X-Fusion/GoPro/Fox/SDG/Leatt) 0:00:20.01 15 Rick Reed (University Bicycle of Clarion/) 0:00:20.42 16 Jonathan Howlette (NYAN CAT RACING) 0:00:21.95 17 Gustan Zimmerman (Trail's End Cycling) 0:00:23.44 18 Caleb Miller (Card C Racing) 0:00:23.54 19 Alan Tarwater 0:00:24.08 20 Lexington Bittle (gravity Soul) 0:00:29.44

Cat. 2 men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Duffy (Goon Monster Racing) 0:02:16.61 2 Davis Nonno (x-Fusion/GoPro/Fox/SDG/Leatt) 0:00:00.36 3 Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate) 0:00:09.33 4 Adam Delonais 0:00:09.72 5 Kohl Aumer (Pro-Bikes) 0:00:12.69 6 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA gra) 0:00:14.69 7 Sam Cookson (dialedmtb.com/ filthy life clo) 0:00:17.18 8 Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine) 0:00:17.80 9 Nick Gray (Bikeline) 0:00:28.76 10 Joshua Mcaninch 0:00:30.96

Cat. 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elinor Zeller (Fast Line Racing/Whe) 0:02:43.11 2 Christine Allebach (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:23.90 3 Leslie Litton (Girthbikes.com/SDG) 0:01:20.48

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. / HW) 0:02:19.42 2 John Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:01.44 3 Phil Cook (Racer's Edge) 0:00:02.61 4 Ian Starr (Team Flying Dog) 0:00:04.20 5 Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing) 0:00:06.90 6 Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/Lupine) 0:00:08.03 7 George Bodycoat 0:00:40.86

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Liebig (Fox Shox racing/ Racers Edge) 0:02:13.81 2 John Stewart (TrACTIONMAG) 0:00:03.16 3 Shawn Metcalf (HORns Hill Collective) 0:00:03.41 4 Thomas Schueler (Team Chesapeake) 0:00:04.38 5 Fred Heinly 0:00:04.79 6 Kevin Addair (Wired Ride Shop) 0:00:10.23 7 Harley Addair (Wired Ride Shop) 0:00:11.84 8 Darren Savage (Gung Ho Bikes, SDG,) 0:00:12.91 9 Jason Rudy (Team Flying Dog) 0:00:14.09 10 Coy Miller (Bike Surgeon/Bike Hu) 0:00:19.76 11 Chris Kring (High Gear Racing) 0:00:22.87 DNS Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixon Velo)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Burke Saunders 0:02:15.79 2 Syron Max (Sinister / United Freeride) 0:00:00.52 3 Vance Nonno (X-Fusion/GoPro/Fox/SDG/Leatt) 0:00:02.10 4 Geoffrey Ayr (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes) 0:00:02.72 5 Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes) 0:00:02.87 6 Justin Steiner (Dirt Rag Magazine) 0:00:04.85 7 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing / Banshee Bikes) 0:00:05.00 8 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Banshee Bikes) 0:00:11.91 9 Brett Hixson 0:00:16.70 DNS Matt Hofherr