Grasshopper Series: Lamperti and Courtney take opening wins in California
By Jackie Tyson published
US pro road champion best in three-rider sprint on road bike at Low Gap adventure event
California natives Kate Courtney and Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing) claimed the opening victories for the 2022 Grasshopper Adventure Series at the Low Gap race on Saturday.
The first round of the six-race adventure series in northern California covered 5,633 feet of climbing across 43 miles of mixed surfaces, the final 22 miles on dirt.
Lamperti, the reigning US pro road national champion, completed his winning ride on his road bike, edging Brennan Wertz and Alex Wild at the downhill finish in a three-rider sprint.
"Pretty hard at the first climb, then rode with a group of five until the dirt. From there, Alex [Wild] kind of took charge and just followed a bit and figured it out on the road tires," Lamperti said on the Grasshopper Series Instagram feed.
"The last descent it was two of us, and then Brennan [Wertz] came back at the end of the descent and there was a nice little sprint to the line."
On the women’s side, former mountain bike cross-country world champion Courtney finished in the top 20 overall for her women’s title.
She sprinted across the finish line against Sandy Floren, who was third overall in the last Low Gap edition in 2020 and placed 17th this year. Maude Farrell finished second in the pro women’s category, 7:44 back, and Lauren Cantwell, who was second in 2020, was another seven minutes back for third.
"It was a blast. We had so much fun. It was just racing with all my friends, we had great groups all day. I like to finish hard," Courtney said about the push to the line against Floren.
The next round for the Grasshopper series will be February 27 in Maxwell, California, the longer route covering 88.8 miles and 4,800 feet of elevation gain.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney
|2:33:55
|2
|Maude Farrell
|0:07:44
|3
|Lauren Cantwell
|0:14:54
|4
|Amity Rockwell
|0:15:22
|5
|Kathy Pruitt
|0:22:36
|6
|Hannah Wood
|0:22:59
|7
|Sarah Flamm
|0:24:06
|8
|Lisa Cordova
|0:25:19
|9
|Amy Cameron
|0:25:43
|10
|Vida Lopez de. San. Roman
|20:26:58
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Lamperti (Trinity Racing)
|2:14:53
|2
|Brennan Wertz
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex Wild
|4
|Ryan Gorman
|0:02:56
|5
|Peter Stetina
|0:04:04
|6
|Matthew Wiebe
|0:04:59
|7
|Cassius Anderson
|0:07:56
|8
|Ian Lopez de San Roman
|0:08:01
|9
|Aria Kiani
|0:08:09
|10
|Skylar Taylor
|0:09:59
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling for people of all abilities and ages. Tyson has been recognized for communications excellence with 10 Phoenix Awards, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp – and was recognized by a national media outlet as the first female depicted in a pro baseball card set (Ft. Myers Royals). She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times. Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France). Her favorite mountain bike rides are in Park City, Utah (USA).
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Grasshopper Series: Lamperti and Courtney take opening wins in CaliforniaUS pro road champion best in three-rider sprint on road bike at Low Gap adventure event
-
New S-Works shoes spotted: Are these the long-awaited S-Works 8?Unreleased shoes worn by Daniel Oss and Cian Uijtdebroeks at Saudi Tour
-
Greg Van Avermaet 'clear' to race through to Paris-Roubaix without COVID vaccine booster'I don't know why I'm always getting these questions about vaccination'
-
Remco Evenepoel expects 'explosion' on Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana's off-road summit finishBelgian thought GPS had led QuickStep-AlphaVinyl astray during recon