American McConneloug defeats Szafraniec in Poland

Brzozka victorious in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Brzozka (Pol)1:50:24
2Marek Konwa (Pol)0:02:06
3Marek Galinski (Pol)0:04:31
4Robert Banach (Pol)0:06:59
5Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:08:07
6Michael Broderick (USA)0:10:57
7Albert Glowa (Pol)
8Bartosz Banach (Pol)
9Damian Walczak (Pol)
10Albert Fokt (Pol)
11Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol)
12Maciej Zielonka (Pol)
13Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
14Szymon Biel (Pol)
15Piotr Sulek (Pol)
16Roman Pietruszka (Pol)
17Marek Kaczmarek (Pol)
DNFLukasz Derheld (Pol)
DNFMaciej Pitach (Pol)
DNSPrzemyslaw Gierczak (Pol)
DNSRobert Pietrzak (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA)1:21:42
2Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:00:59
3Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:04:43
4Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:06:30
5Katarzyna Solus (Pol)0:07:03
6Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:09:35
7Agnieszka Rek (Pol)
8Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
9Karolina Kozela (Pol)
10Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
11Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
12Monika Brzezna (Pol)
13Justyna Kowalczyk (Pol)
14Anna Kuniej (Pol)
DNFMagdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
DNFEwa Duszynska (Pol)
DNFMarta Sulek (Pol)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Brzozka (Pol)1:41:17
2Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)0:02:42
3Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:04:17
4Ivo Plevak (Cze)0:05:11
5Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)0:05:55
6Jakub Osuch (Pol)0:09:49
7Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)0:09:55
8Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
9Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)
10Artur Miazga (Pol)
11Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
12Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
13Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
14Rafal Drozdek (Pol)
15Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)
16Michal Górniak (Pol)
17Michal Przetakiewicz (Pol)
18Lysak Bartosz (Pol)
19Tomasz Szala (Pol)
20Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
21Mateusz Salis (Pol)
22Tomasz Duszynski (Pol)
23Pawel Pajakowski (Pol)
24Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
25Mateusz Czerniawski (Pol)
26Pawel Maszota (Pol)
27Jakub Surówka (Pol)
28Mateusz Podolski (Pol)
29Artur Jackiewicz (Pol)
DNFBartosz Ponichtera (Pol)
DNFPawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
DNFVladimir Loginov (Rus)
DNFPatryk Lipien (Pol)
DNFKrzysztof Baran (Pol)

