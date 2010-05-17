American McConneloug defeats Szafraniec in Poland
Brzozka victorious in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|1:50:24
|2
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:02:06
|3
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|0:04:31
|4
|Robert Banach (Pol)
|0:06:59
|5
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:08:07
|6
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:10:57
|7
|Albert Glowa (Pol)
|8
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|9
|Damian Walczak (Pol)
|10
|Albert Fokt (Pol)
|11
|Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol)
|12
|Maciej Zielonka (Pol)
|13
|Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
|14
|Szymon Biel (Pol)
|15
|Piotr Sulek (Pol)
|16
|Roman Pietruszka (Pol)
|17
|Marek Kaczmarek (Pol)
|DNF
|Lukasz Derheld (Pol)
|DNF
|Maciej Pitach (Pol)
|DNS
|Przemyslaw Gierczak (Pol)
|DNS
|Robert Pietrzak (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|1:21:42
|2
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:00:59
|3
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:04:43
|4
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
|0:06:30
|5
|Katarzyna Solus (Pol)
|0:07:03
|6
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|0:09:35
|7
|Agnieszka Rek (Pol)
|8
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|9
|Karolina Kozela (Pol)
|10
|Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
|11
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|12
|Monika Brzezna (Pol)
|13
|Justyna Kowalczyk (Pol)
|14
|Anna Kuniej (Pol)
|DNF
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|DNF
|Ewa Duszynska (Pol)
|DNF
|Marta Sulek (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|1:41:17
|2
|Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)
|0:02:42
|3
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:04:17
|4
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|0:05:11
|5
|Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
|0:05:55
|6
|Jakub Osuch (Pol)
|0:09:49
|7
|Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:09:55
|8
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|9
|Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)
|10
|Artur Miazga (Pol)
|11
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|12
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|13
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|14
|Rafal Drozdek (Pol)
|15
|Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)
|16
|Michal Górniak (Pol)
|17
|Michal Przetakiewicz (Pol)
|18
|Lysak Bartosz (Pol)
|19
|Tomasz Szala (Pol)
|20
|Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
|21
|Mateusz Salis (Pol)
|22
|Tomasz Duszynski (Pol)
|23
|Pawel Pajakowski (Pol)
|24
|Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
|25
|Mateusz Czerniawski (Pol)
|26
|Pawel Maszota (Pol)
|27
|Jakub Surówka (Pol)
|28
|Mateusz Podolski (Pol)
|29
|Artur Jackiewicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Bartosz Ponichtera (Pol)
|DNF
|Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
|DNF
|Vladimir Loginov (Rus)
|DNF
|Patryk Lipien (Pol)
|DNF
|Krzysztof Baran (Pol)
