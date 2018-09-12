Stuyven wins GP de Wallonie
Trek-Segafredo rider tops Claeys in Namur
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted to victory Wednesday at the GP de Wallonie after launching successive attacks in the final 25km of the 205.9km Belgian one-day race from Blegny to Citadelle de Namur. Cofidis' Dimitri Claeys finished second, followed by Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) in third.
"I felt really one of the strongest in the race today, and it's a great feeling to finish it off and grab the win to thank the team for their amazing job," said Stuyven, who claimed his second win of 2018 after taking stage 4 at the Binck Bank Tour last month.
"This was a big goal for me today," he said. "I know this race, I love this race and have performed well here as a U23 racing with the pros at that time. All in all, I have had good results in the last weeks, and that is motivating to keep going full to the end of the season. It's not a secret that I would like to grab another win this season. There's a few beautiful races in my schedule, and I want to give my all and grab my third win."
Stuyven's team worked with Cofidis to pull back a five-rider breakaway to set up the fireworks ahead of the finale. Stuyven's attack with 25km to go created the first big selection in the bunch. As the reduced peloton started to close in on the lead group, Stuyven attacked again with 16km to go and was joined by eight riders to create a lead group of nine as five riders slipped away from the bunch and tried to bridge.
Stuyven drove the pace over the final kilometres, but the five chasers latched on in the closing 500 metres. Stuyven dug deep to hang onto the front positons going into the final corner, emerging from the turn first and holding off any challengers at the line.
"It was a pity that in the finale a few riders came back, and I had no one there to help, but Michael (Gogl) was still suffering from the jetlag," Stuyven said. "But I had good legs, so I didn't panic. When Barguil went at 1.5kms to go, I knew this was the move I had to counter. I decided to keep going full gas, and obviously, this meant I was racing in the front really early, but I knew that if I could take the last corner first, not many would be able to pass me."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|5:14:28
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:05
|7
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:07
|8
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:08
|11
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:12
|12
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:14
|14
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:16
|15
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|17
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:27
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:47
|19
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:51
|21
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:54
|22
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:59
|23
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Club
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:03
|26
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:28
|27
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|28
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:37
|29
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|30
|Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|31
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|33
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|34
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|35
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|39
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|42
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
|43
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|44
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|45
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:43
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|47
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|48
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:02:24
|49
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|50
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|51
|Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|52
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:32
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|54
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:39
|57
|Yann Pestiaux (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:02:42
|58
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|59
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:59
|60
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:03:06
|61
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:03:13
|62
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:03:16
|63
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|64
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) AGO-Aqua Service
|0:03:21
|65
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:26
|66
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|67
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:27
|69
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:07:13
|70
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:07:16
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|72
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|73
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|74
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|75
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Arthur Pagnaer (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|77
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|78
|Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|79
|Félix Dopchie (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
|80
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|84
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:21
|86
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|87
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:39
|88
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:07:48
|89
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:09:56
|90
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:01
|91
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|94
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|95
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|98
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
|99
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|100
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|101
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|102
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|103
|Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
