Stuyven wins GP de Wallonie

Trek-Segafredo rider tops Claeys in Namur

Image 1 of 23

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) finishes 10th at the 2018 GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

Jasper Stuyven sprints to victory in GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) wins the GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

Jasper Stuyven sprints to victory in GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

Warren Barguil finished third in GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

Japser Stuyven wins the 2018 GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

Japser Stuyven wins the 2018 GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

Japser Stuyven wins the 2018 GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

Warren Barguil, Jasper Stuyven and Dimitri Claeys on the GP de Wallonie podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

Jasper Stuyven reacts to winning GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

Jasper Stuyven reacts to winning GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

Jasper Stuyven reacts to winning GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

Samuel Dumoulin after GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

Christian Odd finishes GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

Kevin Deltombe finishes GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

Robbert De Greef finishes GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

Julien Antomarchi finishes GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

Kevin Reza finishes GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

Huub Duijn finishes GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) sprinted to victory Wednesday at the GP de Wallonie after launching successive attacks in the final 25km of the 205.9km Belgian one-day race from Blegny to Citadelle de Namur. Cofidis' Dimitri Claeys finished second, followed by Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) in third.

"I felt really one of the strongest in the race today, and it's a great feeling to finish it off and grab the win to thank the team for their amazing job," said Stuyven, who claimed his second win of 2018 after taking stage 4 at the Binck Bank Tour last month.

"This was a big goal for me today," he said. "I know this race, I love this race and have performed well here as a U23 racing with the pros at that time. All in all, I have had good results in the last weeks, and that is motivating to keep going full to the end of the season. It's not a secret that I would like to grab another win this season. There's a few beautiful races in my schedule, and I want to give my all and grab my third win."

Stuyven's team worked with Cofidis to pull back a five-rider breakaway to set up the fireworks ahead of the finale. Stuyven's attack with 25km to go created the first big selection in the bunch. As the reduced peloton started to close in on the lead group, Stuyven attacked again with 16km to go and was joined by eight riders to create a lead group of nine as five riders slipped away from the bunch and tried to bridge.

Stuyven drove the pace over the final kilometres, but the five chasers latched on in the closing 500 metres. Stuyven dug deep to hang onto the front positons going into the final corner, emerging from the turn first and holding off any challengers at the line.

"It was a pity that in the finale a few riders came back, and I had no one there to help, but Michael (Gogl) was still suffering from the jetlag," Stuyven said. "But I had good legs, so I didn't panic. When Barguil went at 1.5kms to go, I knew this was the move I had to counter. I decided to keep going full gas, and obviously, this meant I was racing in the front really early, but I knew that if I could take the last corner first, not many would be able to pass me."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo5:14:28
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
6Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:05
7Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:07
8Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
10Sean Bennett (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:08
11Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:12
12Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:14
14Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:16
15Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:23
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
17Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:27
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:47
19Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Jérémy Maison (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:51
21Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:00:54
22Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
23Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Club
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:03
26Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:28
27Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
28Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:37
29Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
30Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
31Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
34Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Club
35Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
38Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
39Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
42Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
43Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
44Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
45Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:43
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
47Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:07
48Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:02:24
49Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
50Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
51Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
52Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:32
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
54Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:39
57Yann Pestiaux (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:02:42
58Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
59Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:59
60Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:03:06
61Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:03:13
62Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service0:03:16
63Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
64Tom Wirtgen (Lux) AGO-Aqua Service0:03:21
65Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:26
66Eliot Lietaer (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
67Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:33
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:04:27
69Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex0:07:13
70Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:07:16
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
72Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
73Jose Manuel Diaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
74Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
75Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Arthur Pagnaer (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
77Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
78Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
79Félix Dopchie (Bel) AGO-Aqua Service
80Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
82Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
84Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:21
86Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
87Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:39
88Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:07:48
89Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:09:56
90Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:12:01
91Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
92Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
93David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
94Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
95Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
97Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
98Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
99Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
100Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
101Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
102Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
103Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale

 

