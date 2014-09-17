Trending

Van Avermaet wins GP de Wallonie

BMC racer triumphs at the Citadel over Gallopin, Bakelants

The 2014 GP de Wallonie podium: Jan Bakelants, Greg Van Avermaet and Tony Gallopin

The 2014 GP de Wallonie podium: Jan Bakelants, Greg Van Avermaet and Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the GP de Wallonie

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the GP de Wallonie
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) bridged to the move in the finale

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) bridged to the move in the finale
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the attacks

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leads the attacks
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet upped his odds for the world championships with a perfectly executed victory at the Tour de Wallonie on Wednesday. The Belgian bested Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to win at the citadel of Namur.

"I am really happy with this result because it gives me a good feeling going toward the worlds," Van Avermaet said. "It is always hard to do this race after Canada, but it is one of the nice races at the end of the year in Belgium. So it is always worth it. I was already good in Canada, but my sprint was never really great there. Today, everything went perfectly."

After spending the last week in Canada for the WorldTour races in Quebec and Montreal where the best he could do was fifth, Van Avermaet had only just returned to Belgium but dove right in at the Tour de Wallonie.

He joined Bakelants, Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) on an attack in the final 20km, then waited as Bakelants attacked repeatedly. "I was pretty strong and I was confident to keep it all together for my sprint because I felt I was fastest of the group," Van Avermaet said. "But with the attacks, it always slowed down again and the peloton was coming back. So it was a little bit tricky."

Gallopin made it two fast men when he bridged with only 300m to go, but the effort cost the young Frenchman, and he could not match Van Avermaet and settled for second, with Bakelants rounding out the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:47:17
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol0:00:02
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:04
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:09
11Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
12Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:13
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:21
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:23
17Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:24
18Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Floris De Tier (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
24Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:31
26Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
27Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:08
29Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
30Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:51
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:22
32Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:50
33Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:04:09
34Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:04:11
35Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:15
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:45
38Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
39Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:05:33
40Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:05:45
43Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:11
44Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
45Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
46Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
48Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
49Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
50Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
51Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Sten Van Gucht (Bel) Verandas Willems
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
57Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
58Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
60Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
65François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
67Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
70Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
75Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
76Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:12:03
79Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
81Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
84Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
86Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
87Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
90Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
91Aimé Degendt (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:15:21
93Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
94Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
95Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:18:20
97Guillaume Martin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:49
98Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:18:52
99Louis Convens (Bel) Verandas Willems0:19:10
OTLAndrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:35
OTLGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
OTLLuke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
OTLMichael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
OTLFabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
OTLChetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLThomas Deruette (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
OTLGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
OTLAlexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
OTLGlenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
OTLMaxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
OTLFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
OTLHamish Schreurs (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
OTLEmiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
OTLJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFClément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJulien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFTom Galle (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFJerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
DNFDylan Kowalski (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFAlessandro Soenens (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFRudy Rouet (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJulien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBaptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFFranck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFNicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFrederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

 

