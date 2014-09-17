Van Avermaet wins GP de Wallonie
BMC racer triumphs at the Citadel over Gallopin, Bakelants
BMC's Greg Van Avermaet upped his odds for the world championships with a perfectly executed victory at the Tour de Wallonie on Wednesday. The Belgian bested Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) to win at the citadel of Namur.
"I am really happy with this result because it gives me a good feeling going toward the worlds," Van Avermaet said. "It is always hard to do this race after Canada, but it is one of the nice races at the end of the year in Belgium. So it is always worth it. I was already good in Canada, but my sprint was never really great there. Today, everything went perfectly."
After spending the last week in Canada for the WorldTour races in Quebec and Montreal where the best he could do was fifth, Van Avermaet had only just returned to Belgium but dove right in at the Tour de Wallonie.
He joined Bakelants, Fränk Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) on an attack in the final 20km, then waited as Bakelants attacked repeatedly. "I was pretty strong and I was confident to keep it all together for my sprint because I felt I was fastest of the group," Van Avermaet said. "But with the attacks, it always slowed down again and the peloton was coming back. So it was a little bit tricky."
Gallopin made it two fast men when he bridged with only 300m to go, but the effort cost the young Frenchman, and he could not match Van Avermaet and settled for second, with Bakelants rounding out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:47:17
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:02
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:04
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:09
|11
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:21
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:23
|17
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|18
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|24
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|26
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|27
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|29
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|30
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:51
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:22
|32
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:50
|33
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:04:09
|34
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:04:11
|35
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:15
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:45
|38
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|39
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:05:33
|40
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:05:45
|43
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:11
|44
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|45
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|49
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|50
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|51
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Sten Van Gucht (Bel) Verandas Willems
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|57
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|58
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|70
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|75
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|76
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:12:03
|79
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|81
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|86
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|87
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|90
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|91
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|93
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|94
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|95
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:18:20
|97
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:49
|98
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:18:52
|99
|Louis Convens (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:19:10
|OTL
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:35
|OTL
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|OTL
|Luke Davison (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|OTL
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|OTL
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|OTL
|Chetout Loic (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|OTL
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|OTL
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|OTL
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|OTL
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|OTL
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|OTL
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|OTL
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|OTL
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Tom Galle (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|DNF
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
