Grand Prix de Wallonie past winners
Champions 1953-2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2013
|Jan Bakelants (BEL) Belgium national team
|2012
|Julien Simon (FRA) Saur-Sojasun
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Paul Martens (GER) Rabobank
|2009
|Nick Nuyens (BEL) Rabobank
|2008
|Stefano Garzelli (ITA) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
|2007
|Bert De Waele (BEL) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (BEL) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (BEL) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Dave Bruylandts (BEL) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
|2002
|Dave Bruylandts (BEL) Domo-Farm Frites
|2001
|Axel Merckx (BEL) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Alberto Elli (ITA) Team Telekom
|1999
|Patrick Jonker (AUS) Rabobank
|1998
|Udo Bölts (DEU) Team Telekom
|1997
|Dmitri Konyshev (RUS) Roslotto-ZG Mobili
|1996
|Franco Ballerini (ITA) Mapei-GB
|1995
|Andrea Chiurato (ITA) Mapei-GB-Latexco
|1994
|Peter Farazijn (BEL) Lotto
|1993
|Patrick Evenepoel (BEL) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
|1992
|Danny Nelissen (NLD) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
|1991
|Frank Van Den Abeele (BEL) Lotto
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (FRA) Castorama
|1989
|Thomas Wegmüller (CHE) Domex-Weinmann
|1988
|Claude Criquielion (BEL) Hitachi-Bosal
|1987
|Pascal Poisson (FRA) Système U
|1986
|Steven Rooks (NLD) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
|1985
|Marc Madiot (FRA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1984
|Frank Hoste (BEL) Europ Decor-Boule d'Or
|1983
|Stephen Roche (IRL) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Hennie Kuiper (NLD) Daf Trucks-TeVe Blad
|1981
|Walter Dalgal (ITA) Splendor-Europ Decor
|1980
|Willy De Geest (BEL) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
|1979
|Leo van Vliet (NLD) TI-Raleigh
|1978
|Willem Peeters (BEL) Ijsboerke-Gios
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (BEL) Maes Pils-Mini Flat
|1976
|Herman Van Springel (BEL) Flandria-Velda
|1975
|André Dierickx (BEL) Rokado
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (BEL) Watney-Maes Pils
|1973
|Albert Van Vlierberghe (BEL) Rokado-De Gribaldy
|1972
|Émile Cambre (BEL) Goldor-Ijsboerke
|1971
|Felice Gimondi (ITA) Salvarani
|1970
|Ferdinand Bracke (BEL) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1949-1969
|No race held
|1948
|Jacques Geus (BEL) Rochet-Dunlop
|1945-1947
|No race held
|1944
|Joseph Somers (BEL) A. Trialoux-Wolber
|1943
|Edward Van Dijck (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1942
|Maurits Van Herzele (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1940-1941
|No race held
|1939
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1938
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1937
|Karel Tersago (BEL) Labor-Dunlop
|1936
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (BEL) La Française-Dunlop-Diamant
|1935
|Gustaaf De Greef (BEL) Génial Lucifer-Hutchinson
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy