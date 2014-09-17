Trending

Grand Prix de Wallonie past winners

Champions 1953-2013

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2013Jan Bakelants (BEL) Belgium national team
2012Julien Simon (FRA) Saur-Sojasun
2011Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Paul Martens (GER) Rabobank
2009Nick Nuyens (BEL) Rabobank
2008Stefano Garzelli (ITA) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
2007Bert De Waele (BEL) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
2006Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux
2005Nick Nuyens (BEL) Quick Step-Innergetic
2004Nick Nuyens (BEL) Quick Step-Davitamon
2003Dave Bruylandts (BEL) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
2002Dave Bruylandts (BEL) Domo-Farm Frites
2001Axel Merckx (BEL) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Alberto Elli (ITA) Team Telekom
1999Patrick Jonker (AUS) Rabobank
1998Udo Bölts (DEU) Team Telekom
1997Dmitri Konyshev (RUS) Roslotto-ZG Mobili
1996Franco Ballerini (ITA) Mapei-GB
1995Andrea Chiurato (ITA) Mapei-GB-Latexco
1994Peter Farazijn (BEL) Lotto
1993Patrick Evenepoel (BEL) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
1992Danny Nelissen (NLD) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
1991Frank Van Den Abeele (BEL) Lotto
1990Luc Leblanc (FRA) Castorama
1989Thomas Wegmüller (CHE) Domex-Weinmann
1988Claude Criquielion (BEL) Hitachi-Bosal
1987Pascal Poisson (FRA) Système U
1986Steven Rooks (NLD) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
1985Marc Madiot (FRA) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1984Frank Hoste (BEL) Europ Decor-Boule d'Or
1983Stephen Roche (IRL) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982Hennie Kuiper (NLD) Daf Trucks-TeVe Blad
1981Walter Dalgal (ITA) Splendor-Europ Decor
1980Willy De Geest (BEL) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
1979Leo van Vliet (NLD) TI-Raleigh
1978Willem Peeters (BEL) Ijsboerke-Gios
1977Walter Planckaert (BEL) Maes Pils-Mini Flat
1976Herman Van Springel (BEL) Flandria-Velda
1975André Dierickx (BEL) Rokado
1974Frans Verbeeck (BEL) Watney-Maes Pils
1973Albert Van Vlierberghe (BEL) Rokado-De Gribaldy
1972Émile Cambre (BEL) Goldor-Ijsboerke
1971Felice Gimondi (ITA) Salvarani
1970Ferdinand Bracke (BEL) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1949-1969No race held
1948Jacques Geus (BEL) Rochet-Dunlop
1945-1947No race held
1944Joseph Somers (BEL) A. Trialoux-Wolber
1943Edward Van Dijck (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
1942Maurits Van Herzele (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
1940-1941No race held
1939Adolf Braeckeveldt (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
1938Adolf Braeckeveldt (BEL) Helyett-Hutchinson
1937Karel Tersago (BEL) Labor-Dunlop
1936Adolf Braeckeveldt (BEL) La Française-Dunlop-Diamant
1935Gustaaf De Greef (BEL) Génial Lucifer-Hutchinson

Latest on Cyclingnews