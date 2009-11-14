Meijers wins Dottenijs
Dutchman Meijers finishes ahead of Caresmel and Huygens
|1
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) A.Sp.Loisirs Hautevilloi
|2
|Alexis Caresmel (Bel)
|3
|Maximes Huygens (Fra)
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Velosport Reigerlo Beernem VZW
|5
|Yoshi Dedulle (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|6
|Jordy Van Staeyen (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|7
|Kenny Bultynck (Bel) KWC De Velovrienden Bavikhove VZW
|8
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|9
|Geoffrey Michels (Bel) KSV Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw
|10
|Sven Claerhout (Bel)
|11
|Vincent Duranel (Fra)
|12
|Miel Beatse (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "
|13
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
|14
|Styn Logghe (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
|15
|Jens Delaere (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|16
|Sandie Verriest (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
