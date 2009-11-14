Trending

Meijers wins Dottenijs

Dutchman Meijers finishes ahead of Caresmel and Huygens

Results
1Jeroen Meijers (Ned) A.Sp.Loisirs Hautevilloi
2Alexis Caresmel (Bel)
3Maximes Huygens (Fra)
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Velosport Reigerlo Beernem VZW
5Yoshi Dedulle (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
6Jordy Van Staeyen (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
7Kenny Bultynck (Bel) KWC De Velovrienden Bavikhove VZW
8Scott Thiltges (Lux)
9Geoffrey Michels (Bel) KSV Deerlijk Gaverzicht Vzw
10Sven Claerhout (Bel)
11Vincent Duranel (Fra)
12Miel Beatse (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "
13Cynthia Huygens (Fra)
14Styn Logghe (Bel) KVC de Zeemeeuw Oostende
15Jens Delaere (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
16Sandie Verriest (Bel) Asfra Racing Team

Latest on Cyclingnews