Arnaud Démare wins Grand Prix d'Isbergues

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) wins the Grand Prix d'Isbergues (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After coming up just short in Saturday's Primus Classic, Arnaud Démare claimed the victory in a bunch sprint at the Grand Prix d'Isbergues. The Groupama-FDJ rider beat Marc Sarreau (AG2R Citroën) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo).

On the mostly flat 197km route, the sprint was all but inevitable. An early breakaway with Samuel Leroux, Jérémy Leveau (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Joris Delbove (St Michel-Auber 93), Yannis Voisard (Tudor), Théo Delacroix (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Markus Hoelgaard (Trek-Segafredo) and Cyril Gautier (B&B Hotels-KTM) was kept on a short leash.

Five of the original escapees remained together on the last lap of 12km and, as the peloton began to reel them in, Hoelgaard tried to steal the show with a late solo attack.

It wasn't meant to be for the Norwegian, and Démare handily claimed the mass sprint.

