Neilson Powless takes solo win at GP La Marseillaise

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) took a stunning solo victory in the GP La Marseillaise, attacking a 9-man breakaway on the final ascent of the riviera race, as Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) won the sprint for second from Brent Van Moer (Lotto-Dstny).

The American rider made his initial attack while descending ahead on the final ascent of Col de la Gineste - which sits 13km ahead of the finish line - a move which carried him onto the slopes of the uncategorised 3km climb, where he made further ground on the breakaway group.

The breakaway, containing nine riders including Brent Van Moer and Valentin Ferron, began to watch one another, which gave way to a breakdown in collaboration as they approached the summit of the final ascent, offering Powless a 25-second gap at the summit.

Powless kept his lead over the summit, despite some laboured pedal strokes, and began a renewed solo effort as he swept down the descent.

More to follow...