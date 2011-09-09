Image 1 of 16 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins in Quebec City (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Team Garmin-Cervelo) gives the thumbs up. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 16 The break went away on lap 2: Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas) ,Jesus Herrado Lopez (Movistar), and Tony Hurel (Team Europcar). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 16 Tony Hurel (Team Europcar), Jesus Herrado Lopez (Movistar), Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 16 Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas), Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) and Jesus Herrado Lopez (Movistar). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 16 Team Sky spent a lot of time at the front. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 16 Peloton and the last of the summer flowers. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 16 Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 16 Michael Barry (Team Sky) at the front of the chase. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 16 Michael Barry (Team Sky) at the front of the chase. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 16 The peloton on the way up the climb. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 16 Matteo Trentin (Quick Step) attacks. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 16 Ryder Hesjedal (right) looks to Philippe Gilbert after the attack. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 16 The team cars make their way through the old city. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 16 Michael Barry (Team Sky) at the front of the chase. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 16 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Belgian National Champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a nail-biting victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec City. He entered the race as the favourite to win and did not disappoint, nabbing the victory by a hair ahead of Dutchman Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Rigoberto Uran (Sky Pro Cycling).

"It was a very difficult race today," Gilbert said. "Sky imposed a very strong tempo from the start and there were stages when we were going 60kph and everyone was tired. Six laps from the finish, Rabobank took over and everyone was tired. There were 10 riders together at the end and I was the strongest man.

"I tried to go on my own but I couldn't," he said. "I waited for the attack on the last climb and it was not easy because Gesink was behind me doing well. When a rider is chasing you on a climb at the finish he sees you like a target, so it is easier for a guy like that. After 700 metres I went, relaxed a little bit, and made another go, where I could relax with and enjoy my victory."

Gilbert made his initial move on the penultimate climb up the Cote de la Montagne. He was followed by rival Gesink along with Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Rigoberto Uran (Sky Pro Cycling), Fabian Wegmann (Leopard Trek), Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale), Simon Clarke (Astana), Gerald Ciolek (Quick Step) and Bjorn Leukemnas and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Gilbert continued to force his own pace and ended up riding solo through the start-finish line with one lap to go and down the descent through the Parc des Champs-De-Bataille. However, the chase group of strong one-day contenders brought him back along the Boulevard Champlain before the finale climb.

"I decided to go because I wanted to make the race tougher," Gilbert said. "I believed a few riders would follow but I found myself alone. I think it was necessary because in the end we had a strong group and everyone was motivated and it was a good move."

Leipheimer set the pace on the last climb, countered by a strong attack from Gesink. Uran showed his good form when he quickly caught on to Gesink's wheel on the climb, followed by Gilbert. The small lead group reunited at the top of the climb through the technical short circuit with three kilometres to go.

Gilbert forced another strong attack with two kilometres to go. Gesink followed roughly 5 seconds back desperately trying to bring back the Belgian before the finish line. Gesink closed the gap down to roughly a bike length with several metres to the finish line. However, he could not pass Gilbert who won the race and satisfied his season's goals by moving into the lead of the UCI wold ranking, surpassing Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC Racing).

"I think I was stronger than last year, today," said Gesink who place third at the event in 2010 and won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal. "In the end when I crossed the finish line I wasn't really happy. I was really close. It was a nice race in the beginning, a little too slow if you ask me, with only three breakaway riders. But, we started an early final and the race was on. It was a great final and for the people who saw it on television the finish looked easy, but I can tell you that it was not."

Salerno, Hurel and Herrada breakaway caught in the final third

A top-class peloton that included 18 WorldTour teams and four wild card Professional Continental teams lined up to start the Grande Prix Cycliste de Quebec City. The 201.6km event will begin in the downtown core on Saint-Louis, held on 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit.

The peloton descended through the picturesque Park Des Champs-De-Bataille, raced along the Boulevard Champlain beside the Saint Lawrence River before starting the steep ascent up the Cote de la Montagne. It was a technical circuit through narrow and undulating streets of the old city before returning back onto Saint Louis for a shallow grade uphill to the finish line.

The previous day's sprint winner Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Will Routely (SpiderTech p/b C10) were the first two riders to stretch their legs off of the start line. The pair made their move on the tricky descent through the Parc des Champs-De-Bataille, only a few kilometres into the race.

Alfredo Balloni (Lampre-ISD) was the next rider to make his move along the Boulevard Champlain created a small gap ahead of the peloton on the climb up the Cote de Montagne. Several riders attempted to bridge across resulting in the demise of Balloni's solo breakaway and the peloton reunited before the start of the second lap.

The next blow to the field involved a breakaway with Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale). The pair were quickly joined by Tony Hurel (Europcar) along the Boulevard Champlain on the second lap.

The trio worked together during the following three laps in order to gain a maximum of 4:25 minutes ahead of the peloton. Herrada picked up full points on each KOM ascent on the Cote de la Montagne. Although points were offered on each ascent, they increased as the race progressed, with the bulk of the points awarded during the final three laps. However, Herrada sewed up the KOM competition during the lengthy breakaway.

Sky Pro Cycling, including Canadian Michael Barry, set a strong tempo at the front of the field for its teammates Simon Gerrans and Tour de France stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen, who placed second to Thomas Voeckler last year. Barry earned the event's Best Canadian Rider award after placing 14th on the day.

"We started the race today with three protected riders Rigoberto Uran, Simon Gerrans and Edvald," Barry said. "The course suited all of them, so we started the stage knowing that it would be our responsibility to control the race. We started riding on the front right away, once the gap got up to seven minutes."

Salerno, Hurel and Herrado's efforts came to an end with four laps to go when Sky Pro Cycling successfully reeled them back in, resetting the bike race for the closing kilometres. Garmin-Cervelo moved its riders to the front of the field to take over the pace making for its Canadian talent Ryder Hesjedal.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) put forth a strong dig following the Cote de la Montagne. He was joined by eight additional riders Lars Nordhaug (Sky Pro Cycling), Tom Stamsnijder (Leopard Trek), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad), Phil Deignan (RadioShack), Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale), Alberto Faria and Luis Pasamontes (Movistar) and Matteo Trentin (Quick Step).

The Cote de la Montagne started to take its toll on the peloton as several riders were spotted swerving back and forth just to get up it. Olympic gold medalist Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was forced to pull off to the side with a leg cramp. Another notable rider who fell off pace in the closing laps was Boasson Hagen.

Trentin made a second move following a strong attach on the decisive climb, joined again by Faria, and the rest were reeled back into the field. Barry did the lion's share of the work to bring back the two breakaway riders for his Sky Pro Cycling teammates.

His fellow countryman Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10) was the next to make a move on the descent through the Parc des Champs-De-Bataille. He was followed by Trentin, Faria and Javier Iriarte (Movistar), Jason McCartney (RadioShack), Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) and Gorazd Stangelj (Astana) with two laps to go.

"The final was much harder than it was last year," Barry said. "The race was much more selective because Rabobank opened it up with five laps to go and started attacking hard. In the end Rigoberto ended up in a breakaway of 10 riders and behind there were three of us covering attacks to make sure no one else went across, and that was his chance to have a go at the victory. We are happy with third place, the team rode really well and we will try to do the same again on Sunday."

The peloton will reunited on the start line on Sunday at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.

Full Results