Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) showed his late-season form is right on track for the world championships with a brilliantly timed victory in the GP Quebec WorldTour race.

Gerrans, who last won in Milan-San Remo, followed an attack from Van Avermaet with 4km to the finish. The Australian came into the race with high hopes and is looking to bring his form to the world championships in two weeks time. Pre-race favourite Peter Sagan tried to chase them down, but faded at 300 metres to go and slumped to 26th. He was absorbed by the chasing peloton and last year’s Montréal winner Rui Costa (Movistar) won the sprint for third place.

Entering the final lap it was Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma – Quick Step) held a 20 second lead. They couldn’t hold the chasing peloton off and were caught at the foot of the final climb. Gerrans has had his eye on the late season with the World Championships in sight. “There are quite a few races that suit me at this time of year,” he said. “I have put a lot of emphasis to do well at this time of year.

“It was pretty nerve wracking. Both Greg and I worked had to build that gap and we couldn’t really slow down,” Gerrans continued. “We had one of the best riders in the peloton chasing us, Peter Sagan. It could have gone either way and I’m glad it went my way.”

Van Avermaet had mixed emotions after the race, “I’m disappointed because I thought I could win the race and I had the legs to do it. I attacked on the final climb and went full gas to the finish, to make sure that one of us won. We had to keep going because Sagan was chasing. Simon was just fresher and I’m happy with second.”

Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), who’d already been part of a break, launched the big break of the day. The move was instigated by the Swiss rider with Gusev chasing him down. Danilo Wyss (BMC), Thomas Leezer (Rabobank) and Lucas Euser (Spidertech) followed suit and joined the front group. Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Marsh Cooper (Canada), Hugo Hule (Spidertech) were slightly further behind, but brought the lead group up to eight riders.

The escapees built up a maximum lead of 6:10, but with six laps to go Garmin and Europcar took to the front and started to drive the gap down. Casar was the first of the breakaway men to crack the Frenchman obviously feeling his earlier efforts he was spat straight out the back and pedalling squares. With just over two laps remaining it was all together for the peloton after the break, who’d been out since the fourth lap, were finally caught on the Cote de la Montagne.

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and Bruno Langlois (Team Canada) took their opportunity and held a 20 second lead at the start of the penultimate lap. Behind them the peloton began to string out as a number of riders tried their luck. Langlois was replaced the Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma – QuickStep) at the start of the last lap as the peloton behind them began to break up with the pace. With a stronger escape companion to work with they were able to drag the advantage open once again. It looked possible but once the peloton was out on the flat by the quay the gap was obliterated.

The catch was made at 4km to go, at the foot of the final climb, and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) immediately went off the front. Hot on his tail was Milan-San Remo champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). The peloton tried to react, but the steep climb proved too much for some until Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shot off the front. Under the flamme rouge the leading pair could see Sagan closing quickly behind them. The Slovak didn’t have the legs and faded at the 3km mark. Van Avermaet lead the sprint, but it was Gerrans who had the speed on this flatter finish.

