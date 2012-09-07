Trending

Image 1 of 19

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) for the win
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 2 of 19

Simon Gerrans won with grit and determination
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 3 of 19

Katusha's Luca Paolini on the steep ramp
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 4 of 19

Garmin_Sharp's Peter Stetina tried to get off the front along with David Veilleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 5 of 19

Frequent attacks lit up the final laps
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 6 of 19

Michael Barry (Sky ProCycling) in one of the last few races of his career
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 7 of 19

Hesjedal struggled late in the race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 8 of 19

Veilleux marks an attack
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 9 of 19

Spidertech's Ryan Anderson and Brian Vandborg
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 10 of 19

Racing toward the Chateau Frontenac, perched high on the hill
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 11 of 19

Vande Velde followed by the Thomas Voeckler's Europcar team
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 12 of 19

Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat) leading the early break
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 13 of 19

Teammates Thomas Lovkvist and Michael Barry waited to help bridge the gap
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 14 of 19

Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen had a flat just before the climb into the city
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 15 of 19

The race winds its way through the scenic old city
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 16 of 19

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) was was a crowd favourite
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 17 of 19

The Quebec Grande Prix Cyclist started in ideal conditions
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 18 of 19

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) leading up the steep ramp
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 19 of 19

The Quebec podium: Van Avermaet (2nd), Gerrans (1st) and Rui Costa (3rd)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) showed his late-season form is right on track for the world championships with a brilliantly timed victory in the GP Quebec WorldTour race.

Gerrans, who last won in Milan-San Remo, followed an attack from Van Avermaet with 4km to the finish. The Australian came into the race with high hopes and is looking to bring his form to the world championships in two weeks time. Pre-race favourite Peter Sagan tried to chase them down, but faded at 300 metres to go and slumped to 26th. He was absorbed by the chasing peloton and last year’s Montréal winner Rui Costa (Movistar) won the sprint for third place.

Entering the final lap it was Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma – Quick Step) held a 20 second lead. They couldn’t hold the chasing peloton off and were caught at the foot of the final climb. Gerrans has had his eye on the late season with the World Championships in sight. “There are quite a few races that suit me at this time of year,” he said. “I have put a lot of emphasis to do well at this time of year.

“It was pretty nerve wracking. Both Greg and I worked had to build that gap and we couldn’t really slow down,” Gerrans continued. “We had one of the best riders in the peloton chasing us, Peter Sagan. It could have gone either way and I’m glad it went my way.”

Van Avermaet had mixed emotions after the race, “I’m disappointed because I thought I could win the race and I had the legs to do it. I attacked on the final climb and went full gas to the finish, to make sure that one of us won. We had to keep going because Sagan was chasing. Simon was just fresher and I’m happy with second.”

Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), who’d already been part of a break, launched the big break of the day. The move was instigated by the Swiss rider with Gusev chasing him down. Danilo Wyss (BMC), Thomas Leezer (Rabobank) and Lucas Euser (Spidertech) followed suit and joined the front group. Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Marsh Cooper (Canada), Hugo Hule (Spidertech) were slightly further behind, but brought the lead group up to eight riders.

The escapees built up a maximum lead of 6:10, but with six laps to go Garmin and Europcar took to the front and started to drive the gap down. Casar was the first of the breakaway men to crack the Frenchman obviously feeling his earlier efforts he was spat straight out the back and pedalling squares. With just over two laps remaining it was all together for the peloton after the break, who’d been out since the fourth lap, were finally caught on the Cote de la Montagne.

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and Bruno Langlois (Team Canada) took their opportunity and held a 20 second lead at the start of the penultimate lap. Behind them the peloton began to string out as a number of riders tried their luck. Langlois was replaced the Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma – QuickStep) at the start of the last lap as the peloton behind them began to break up with the pace. With a stronger escape companion to work with they were able to drag the advantage open once again. It looked possible but once the peloton was out on the flat by the quay the gap was obliterated.

The catch was made at 4km to go, at the foot of the final climb, and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) immediately went off the front. Hot on his tail was Milan-San Remo champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). The peloton tried to react, but the steep climb proved too much for some until Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shot off the front. Under the flamme rouge the leading pair could see Sagan closing quickly behind them. The Slovak didn’t have the legs and faded at the 3km mark. Van Avermaet lead the sprint, but it was Gerrans who had the speed on this flatter finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:53:04
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:04
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
8Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
12Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
14Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:08
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
21Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
22Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
26Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
28David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
29Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
30Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
31Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
33Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
34Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
35Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
36Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:30
37Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:32
38Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) KAT0:00:34
39Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:42
40Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
41Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:45
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
44Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
47Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
48Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Rob Britton (Can) Canada0:01:00
53Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada
54Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
55Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
59Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:40
61Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:47
62Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
68Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
70Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
76Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:03
77Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:35
78Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
82Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:03:22
83Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:34
84Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:03
85Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:41
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
92Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp0:05:18
95Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
96Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:31
99Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:24
100Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
101Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
104Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
105Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
106Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:57
108Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
109Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada0:13:56
110Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:59
111Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
DNFYury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFBenjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
DNFDaniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFSimone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Canada
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
DNFSebastian Salas (Can) Canada
DNFCharly Vives (Can) Canada

