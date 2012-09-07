Gerrans stakes his claim in Quebec
Van Avermaet falls short in Canada
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) showed his late-season form is right on track for the world championships with a brilliantly timed victory in the GP Quebec WorldTour race.
Gerrans, who last won in Milan-San Remo, followed an attack from Van Avermaet with 4km to the finish. The Australian came into the race with high hopes and is looking to bring his form to the world championships in two weeks time. Pre-race favourite Peter Sagan tried to chase them down, but faded at 300 metres to go and slumped to 26th. He was absorbed by the chasing peloton and last year’s Montréal winner Rui Costa (Movistar) won the sprint for third place.
Entering the final lap it was Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma – Quick Step) held a 20 second lead. They couldn’t hold the chasing peloton off and were caught at the foot of the final climb. Gerrans has had his eye on the late season with the World Championships in sight. “There are quite a few races that suit me at this time of year,” he said. “I have put a lot of emphasis to do well at this time of year.
“It was pretty nerve wracking. Both Greg and I worked had to build that gap and we couldn’t really slow down,” Gerrans continued. “We had one of the best riders in the peloton chasing us, Peter Sagan. It could have gone either way and I’m glad it went my way.”
Van Avermaet had mixed emotions after the race, “I’m disappointed because I thought I could win the race and I had the legs to do it. I attacked on the final climb and went full gas to the finish, to make sure that one of us won. We had to keep going because Sagan was chasing. Simon was just fresher and I’m happy with second.”
Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack) and Vladimir Gusev (Katusha), who’d already been part of a break, launched the big break of the day. The move was instigated by the Swiss rider with Gusev chasing him down. Danilo Wyss (BMC), Thomas Leezer (Rabobank) and Lucas Euser (Spidertech) followed suit and joined the front group. Casar (FDJ-BigMat), Marsh Cooper (Canada), Hugo Hule (Spidertech) were slightly further behind, but brought the lead group up to eight riders.
The escapees built up a maximum lead of 6:10, but with six laps to go Garmin and Europcar took to the front and started to drive the gap down. Casar was the first of the breakaway men to crack the Frenchman obviously feeling his earlier efforts he was spat straight out the back and pedalling squares. With just over two laps remaining it was all together for the peloton after the break, who’d been out since the fourth lap, were finally caught on the Cote de la Montagne.
Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and Bruno Langlois (Team Canada) took their opportunity and held a 20 second lead at the start of the penultimate lap. Behind them the peloton began to string out as a number of riders tried their luck. Langlois was replaced the Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma – QuickStep) at the start of the last lap as the peloton behind them began to break up with the pace. With a stronger escape companion to work with they were able to drag the advantage open once again. It looked possible but once the peloton was out on the flat by the quay the gap was obliterated.
The catch was made at 4km to go, at the foot of the final climb, and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) immediately went off the front. Hot on his tail was Milan-San Remo champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). The peloton tried to react, but the steep climb proved too much for some until Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shot off the front. Under the flamme rouge the leading pair could see Sagan closing quickly behind them. The Slovak didn’t have the legs and faded at the 3km mark. Van Avermaet lead the sprint, but it was Gerrans who had the speed on this flatter finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:53:04
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:08
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|21
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|22
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|26
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|28
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|29
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
|31
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|33
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|34
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|35
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|36
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:30
|37
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:32
|38
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) KAT
|0:00:34
|39
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:42
|40
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|41
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:45
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|48
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|0:01:00
|53
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Canada
|54
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|55
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|61
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:47
|62
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|74
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|76
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|77
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:35
|78
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|80
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:22
|83
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:34
|84
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:03
|85
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|92
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:18
|95
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:31
|99
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:24
|100
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|104
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|105
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|106
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:57
|108
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|109
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada
|0:13:56
|110
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:59
|111
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Charly Vives (Can) Canada
