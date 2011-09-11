Trending

Costa claims GP Montreal

Fedrigo second as Gilbert steps on podium again

Image 1 of 21

Rui Costa (Movistar) celebrates his victory in the GP Montreal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

The break: Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar), Danilo di Luca (Katusha Team),Anthony Geslin (FDJ), and Danny Pate (HTC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

The pain factory: The back of the peloton on the climb for the last time.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo gets a minor adjustment from his mechanic.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Rabobank spent a lot of time chasing down the break

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

Gregory Rast (Team Radioshack) tried an attack on the climb with 3km to go

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michael Barry (Sky)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Barry and Gesink

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

Michael Barry riding in the escape.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Ben King attacked from the line

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

The break: Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar), Danilo di Luca (Katusha Team),Anthony Geslin (FDJ), and Danny Pate (HTC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

The final podium for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

Philip Gilbert: winner Quebec City and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa winner Monteal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Top Canadian Ryder Hesjedal

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

Most agressive Yukiya Arashiro

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

King of the Mountains winner Danny Pate

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

Ryder Hesjedal, Philippe Gilbert, and Serge Arsenault

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

Liquigas at the front

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Danny Pate (HTC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

Ryder Hesjedal (Team Garmin-Cervelo) and Levi Leipheimer (Team Radioshack)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Movistar) out-paced a late-race breakaway of three to secure the victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on Sunday.

The Portuguese climber won the drag race to the line ahead of Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ) in second. It was the third win of the season for the 25-year-old after his Tour de France stage win at Super Besse and the overall victory in the Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid.

“This is a very important victory because it is a WorldTour win,” Costa said. “The Tour win was also a special victory, obviously, because the Tour is the Tour and that is the biggest race that you can win at. But, I felt really strong today and I think I had a really strong team.”

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec winner Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) put in a stunning final bid to catch the trio ahead and sprinted from a chasing group, but fell short catching only Stefan Denifl (Leopard Trek) but failing to close down the two seconds to the riders ahead.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) earned the events Best Canadian Rider award for finishing 11th place on the day. Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) won the King of the Mountain (KOM) compeition, while Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) secured the Most Aggressive rider award for his lengthy time spent in the breakaway.

"I can’t say that I am disappointed to race here in Canada, Quebec City and Montreal," said Hesjedal who came into the races as a favourite. "For me, it is a very important part of the season. Even if I was last both days I would still have enjoyed myself."

Last lap furry over Mont Royal

Costa launched an attack out of a fading breakaway on the last climb up the circuit’s decisive Mont Royal. He was quickly followed by Rigoberto Uran (Sky Pro Cycling) and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo). Behind the trio, several riders made their respective attacks including Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

A three-man move was the next to go on the descent through the city streets that included Costa, Fedrigo and Denfil. "The problem in the finale was that I was a little bit out of competition and had cramps," said Fedrigo, who is recovering from Lyme disease. "I’m not at my best level but I am on my way back."

A fierce chase from behind was led by Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) in an attempt to close the roughly seven-second gap to the three breakaway riders with five kilometres to go.

Olympic gold medalist Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the next to make a move out of the chase group. However, the tactics between the chase group resulted in the breakaway gaining an additional 10 seconds on the descent along Ste-Catherine down to the finish line on Avenue du Parc.

Gilbert started the small bunch sprint behind the breakaway riders with roughly 800 metres to go and passed Denfil at the line for third place.

"We came down the climb with a 15-second lead and so we were pretty confident that we would stay away," Costa said. "We never looked back. Once the red flame was over, the only thing left in my mind was to win. There was not thinking of anything else. I knew that Fedrigo was the man to beat and I went for it."

Four men make the breakaway on Mont Royal

The peloton lined up on Avenue du Parc for the second annual UCI WorldTour Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal on September 11, in a moment of silence in memory of the 9/11 tragedy.

The 205.7km race took place on a challenging circuit previously used as a World Championships course in 1974, Olympic Games in 1976, a men’s World Cup in the 1980s and 1990s, and a women’s World Cup in the 1990s and 2000s.

The riders contested 17 laps of a 12.1km loop that started along Avenue du Parc at the base of circuit’s significant ascent up Mont Royal. Riders descended the Chemin Remembrance and the Cote des Neiges before beginning a technical battle through the downtown streets surrounding the Universite de Montreal. The continued along a lengthy descent down the Cote Ste-Catherines back onto Avenue du Parc to the finish line.

A breakaway of 18 riders rode off the front of an aggressive peloton on the first climb over Mont Royal. The peloton merged back together on the lengthy descent along Ste-Catherines. Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) stretched his legs over the climb on the third lap picking up points toward the KOM competition.

Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad) was the next to go over Mont Royal on the fourth lap. He was later joined by Danilo Di Luca (Katusha), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Anthony Geslin (FDJ).

Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was forced to take a bike change due to a mechanical at the start of the fifth lap, and luck continued to elude Gilbert as he was forced off his bike a second time, this time crashing into the course fence at the end of the fifth lap. He utilized help from teammates Maarten Neyens and Oscar Pujol to get back into the peloton on Mont Royal at the start of lap six.

"Honestly, I think that third place is a superb result because I crashed and I was really scared," Gilbert said. "When I hit the ground I told myself maybe it was over for the world championships. I managed to get back on the bike and I felt better as the race went."

The breakaway of four riders continued to work well together increasing their gap to 6:30. The gap dropped significantly to four minutes during laps seven, eight and nine. Rabobank and Sky Pro Cycling were responsible for setting a strong tempo.

Di Luca made use of his time off the front of the field by picking up the majority of KOM points at the top of Mont Royal each lap. The leaders gap decreased to 2:45 minutes with five laps to go, as strong climbers back in the peloton rallied toward the front of the field before Mont Royal. The four were reeled back in on the 15th lap.

The demise of an all-day breakaway of four rider led to a new and larger group of opportunist that included David Veilleux (Europcar), Svein Tuft (SpiderTech p/b C10), Michael Barry (Sky Pro Cycling), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo), Maarten Wynants (Rabobank), Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Gregory Rast (RadioShack), Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Gorazd Stangelj (Astana), Alberto Faria (Movistar), Francesco Reda (Quick Step), Jean-ChristophePeraud (AG2R-La Mondiale), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis Le Credit).

Barry made his move on the ascent with two laps to go opening up a small gap ahead of his breakaway companions. His move was later countered by Peraud on the shorter and steeper ascents through the city.

Back in the field, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) launch an attack over the climb and was followed by top climbers Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo). The peloton reunited on the descent down onto the technical city streets, in continued pursuit of the 14-man breakaway ahead with a mere nine-second lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team5:20:18
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:02
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
6Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:04
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
19George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
21Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
22David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
23Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
26Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
29Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
30Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
34Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
39Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
40André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:14
41Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
43Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
46Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
49Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:28
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
53Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
54Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:34
55Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:38
57Rubén Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
59Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:43
60Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
62Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:43
63Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
66Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
67Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
70Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling
72Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
73Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
75Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
76Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:48
80Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:56
81John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
83Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
85Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:53
88Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
90David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
91Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
92Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
93Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:24
94Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
96Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
97Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
100Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
103Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
105Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
106Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
107Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
108Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
109Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
110Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
111Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
112Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:24
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
DNFMikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRomain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFIván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
DNFAlessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFThimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
DNFMarco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFEnrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFJesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
DNFRobert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
DNFJason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFDanilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFSerguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFAllan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
DNFDmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMaxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFSergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFYevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFDavid Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAddy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSaïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFMickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFBruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFLucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFWill Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10

