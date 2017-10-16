Gran Prix of Gloucester: Noble claims Day 2
White takes runner-up honours
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:48:10
|2
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c
|0:00:46
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross
|0:01:10
|4
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) SAS-Macogep
|0:01:50
|5
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King pb BR'C
|0:02:57
|6
|Magdeleine Vallieres (Can) Club Cycliste de Sherbrooke
|0:03:02
|7
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:07
|8
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:03:23
|9
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:03:39
|10
|Lynne Bessette (Can) 100B7.comFELT
|0:04:15
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDNOKIA HEALTHSIMPLEH
|0:04:33
|12
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:58
|13
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:27
|14
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:39
|15
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC
|0:06:13
|16
|Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First pb Milton Caterpil
|0:06:51
|17
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH+SNGER
|0:07:19
|18
|Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:07:22
|19
|Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:39
|20
|Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:54
|21
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:08:08
|22
|Katelyn Parhiala (USA) JRA Cycles
|23
|Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|24
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
|DNF
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|DNF
|Alix Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing pb World Bicycle
