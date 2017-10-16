Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: Noble claims Day 2

White takes runner-up honours

Image 1 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was happy with her performance on Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 20

Sophie Russenberger riding well halfway through Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) racing with Emma White halfway through the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 20

Magdeleine Vallieres (Club Cyclist de Sherbrooke) running a set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 20

Leslie Lupien (Team Averica) riding a short climb with two laps to go on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) seemed to be the only woman riding this run-up on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) takes the win on Day Two in Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 20

Emma White (Cannondale) congratulates Noble on her victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 20

Emma White (Cannondale) taking a turn at the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 20

Emma White (Cannondale) moved quickly up to second position on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) leading at the Gran Prix of Gloucester with Emma White close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) took the hole-shot and led in the early going on Day 2 of the Grand Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 20

The Elite Women head out onto the course at Stage Fort Park on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 20

Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) leading the race at the first set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 20

Series leader Emma White (Cannondale) was doing her best to mark Ellen Noble

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 20

Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Mocogep) racing in third position during lap one on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 20

Beth Ann Orton (Team S&m CX) clearing the barriers on the first lap on the second day of racing at the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 20

Julie Wright (Team Averica) running the barriers on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 20

The lead pack was together for only one lap on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 20

Ellen Noble together with her Mom Sandy in the Aspire tent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing0:48:10
2Emma White (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c0:00:46
3Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis Shimano Pro Cyclocross0:01:10
4Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) SAS-Macogep0:01:50
5Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King pb BR'C0:02:57
6Magdeleine Vallieres (Can) Club Cycliste de Sherbrooke0:03:02
7Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:03:07
8Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:03:23
9Laura Winberry (USA)0:03:39
10Lynne Bessette (Can) 100B7.comFELT0:04:15
11Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDNOKIA HEALTHSIMPLEH0:04:33
12Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:58
13Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:05:27
14Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica0:05:39
15Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC0:06:13
16Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First pb Milton Caterpil0:06:51
17Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH+SNGER0:07:19
18Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato0:07:22
19Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing0:07:39
20Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:07:54
21Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo0:08:08
22Katelyn Parhiala (USA) JRA Cycles
23Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
24Jenny Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M CX
DNFTaylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
DNFAlix Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing pb World Bicycle

