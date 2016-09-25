Trending

Hosking wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne

Vos second and Guarischi third

Image 1 of 4

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne
(Image credit: Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli)
Image 2 of 4

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Image 3 of 4

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Image 4 of 4

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne
(Image credit: Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won the bunch sprint at the first Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli International Women Elite on Sunday. The Australia won the sprint ahead of Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM).

“It was a really nice race actually,” Hosking said. “It was a 13km circuit with a little bit of a climb in it, and then a technical descent. We went in with a really open tactic. We obviously had Emma [Johansson] and Elisa [Longo Borghini] here who are really strong on the climb, so we didn’t want to make them wait for the sprinters.

“I just wanted to practise my sprint, obviously, leading into the Worlds. I went for both the intermediate sprints, and took out the first one and picked up third in the second. So that gave me the sprinters’ classification.”

The field of 127 athletes started the women's 79.8km race that started and finished in Monteveglio. The day's circuit included a 1.6km climb that the peloton took on six times.

There were many attacks throughout the race but the peloton stayed together until Sarah Roy (Australia) made a solo move on the third last lap. Roy, Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) and Malgorzta Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) were caught in the closing kilometres, as the sprinters' teams set up for the final kick.

“Leading into the finish I got a bit distanced on the climb, but was able to come back,” Hosking explained. “Gio [Giorgia Bronzini] and Elisa helped put me in a really good position for the finish, and I was able to come over Vos after she started the sprint with about 200 to go. I felt really good, so obviously it’s a huge confidence boost, now three weeks out from Doha.

“I just realised that it’s a bookend for me: I won my first race with Wiggle in 2015, and now I’ve won my last race with Wiggle High5 in 2016, so it’s quite fitting," said Hosking, who signed with Ale Cipollini for next season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High51:59:38
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
4Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé CiPolandlini
6Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) AromItalylia Vaiano
7Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
10Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
11Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Luxembourg
13Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
14Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
15Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
16Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
17Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
18Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Belgium
19Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
20Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
21Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
22Elena Franchi (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
23Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
24Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
26Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:00:04
27Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
29Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
30Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
31Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
32Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
33Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
34Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
35Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Poland
36Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
39Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Belgium
40Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:00:13
41Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy0:00:17
42Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
43Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands0:00:20
44Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
45Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:32
46Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:45
47Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
48Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
49Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland
50Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
51Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
52Sindra Narvaez (Col)
53Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
54Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
55Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
56Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
57Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Poland0:01:14
58Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
59Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
60Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé CiPolandlini
61Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
62Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
63Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé CiPolandlini
64Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Italy0:01:23
65Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
66Dorota Przezak (Pol) Poland
67Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
68Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
69Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
70Silvia Pollicini (Ita)
71Martina Michelotti (Ita) Italy
72Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
73Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
74Allegra Arzuffi (Ita)
75Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
76Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
77Monica Yuliana * Calderon Martinez (Col)
78Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
79Elise Maes (Lux) Luxembourg
80Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
81Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
82Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
83Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
84Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Footon
85Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
86Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
87Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
88Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Luxembourg
89Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
90Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
91Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
92Lija Laizane (Lat) AromItalylia Vaiano
93Alessia Martini (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
94Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
95Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia0:01:30
96Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
97Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
98Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
99Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:02:39
100Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:04:51
101Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFEdie Antonia Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFLara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFClaire Faber (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFKaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Belgium
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFAnna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita)
DNFJasmine Dotti (Ita)
DNFGiulia Tonazzini (Ita)
DNFCristina Landrischina (Ita)
DNFChiara Zanettin (Ita)
DNFMartina Stefani (Ita)
DNFMartina Marchetti (Ita)
DNFSara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFSara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Footon
DNFOlena Novikova (Ukr) Servetto Footon
DNFClaudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
DNFVittoria Reati (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFManuela De Iuliis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita)
DNFIsabella Strizzi (Ita)
DNFSara Franceschelli (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews