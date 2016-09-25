Hosking wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne
Vos second and Guarischi third
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won the bunch sprint at the first Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli International Women Elite on Sunday. The Australia won the sprint ahead of Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM).
“It was a really nice race actually,” Hosking said. “It was a 13km circuit with a little bit of a climb in it, and then a technical descent. We went in with a really open tactic. We obviously had Emma [Johansson] and Elisa [Longo Borghini] here who are really strong on the climb, so we didn’t want to make them wait for the sprinters.
“I just wanted to practise my sprint, obviously, leading into the Worlds. I went for both the intermediate sprints, and took out the first one and picked up third in the second. So that gave me the sprinters’ classification.”
The field of 127 athletes started the women's 79.8km race that started and finished in Monteveglio. The day's circuit included a 1.6km climb that the peloton took on six times.
There were many attacks throughout the race but the peloton stayed together until Sarah Roy (Australia) made a solo move on the third last lap. Roy, Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) and Malgorzta Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) were caught in the closing kilometres, as the sprinters' teams set up for the final kick.
“Leading into the finish I got a bit distanced on the climb, but was able to come back,” Hosking explained. “Gio [Giorgia Bronzini] and Elisa helped put me in a really good position for the finish, and I was able to come over Vos after she started the sprint with about 200 to go. I felt really good, so obviously it’s a huge confidence boost, now three weeks out from Doha.
“I just realised that it’s a bookend for me: I won my first race with Wiggle in 2015, and now I’ve won my last race with Wiggle High5 in 2016, so it’s quite fitting," said Hosking, who signed with Ale Cipollini for next season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1:59:38
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé CiPolandlini
|6
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) AromItalylia Vaiano
|7
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|9
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|10
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|11
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|12
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Luxembourg
|13
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|17
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|18
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|21
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Elena Franchi (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|23
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|24
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA - Bianchi
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|26
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:04
|27
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|30
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini
|31
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|32
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|33
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|34
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA - Bianchi
|35
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Poland
|36
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|39
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Belgium
|40
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:13
|41
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:17
|42
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|43
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:20
|44
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|45
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:32
|46
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:45
|47
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|48
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini
|49
|Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Poland
|50
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|51
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Belgium
|52
|Sindra Narvaez (Col)
|53
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|54
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
|56
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|57
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Poland
|0:01:14
|58
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Servetto Footon
|59
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
|60
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Alé CiPolandlini
|61
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
|62
|Monika Kiraly (Hun) S.C. Michela Fanini
|63
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé CiPolandlini
|64
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Italy
|0:01:23
|65
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|66
|Dorota Przezak (Pol) Poland
|67
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|68
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Netherlands
|69
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|70
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita)
|71
|Martina Michelotti (Ita) Italy
|72
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita)
|73
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|74
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita)
|75
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|76
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|77
|Monica Yuliana * Calderon Martinez (Col)
|78
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|79
|Elise Maes (Lux) Luxembourg
|80
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|81
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|82
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Servetto Footon
|85
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|87
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|88
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Luxembourg
|89
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) INPA - Bianchi
|90
|Michela Pavin (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|91
|Nicole Dal Santo (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|92
|Lija Laizane (Lat) AromItalylia Vaiano
|93
|Alessia Martini (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|94
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|95
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia
|0:01:30
|96
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Alé CiPolandlini
|97
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|98
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|99
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:02:39
|100
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:04:51
|101
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Edie Antonia Rees (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Lara Carier (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Claire Faber (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Belgium
|DNF
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita)
|DNF
|Giulia Tonazzini (Ita)
|DNF
|Cristina Landrischina (Ita)
|DNF
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita)
|DNF
|Martina Stefani (Ita)
|DNF
|Martina Marchetti (Ita)
|DNF
|Sara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) AromItalylia Vaiano
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Sara Mariotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Olena Novikova (Ukr) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) INPA - Bianchi
|DNF
|Vittoria Reati (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Manuela De Iuliis (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|DNF
|Isabella Strizzi (Ita)
|DNF
|Sara Franceschelli (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
