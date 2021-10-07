Trending

Matthew Walls wins Gran Piemonte

By

Olympic Omnium champion claims first major one-day victory

Tour of Norway 2021 - 9th Edition - 4th stage Hinna Park - 156,5 km - 22/08/2021- Matthew Walls (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - Mads Pedersen (DEN - Trek - Segafredo) - photo Szymon Gruchalski/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Matthew Walls won a stage in Tour of Norway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Gran Piemonte in a bunch sprint in Borgosesia, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) to the line after a chaotic final kilometre.

The Olympic Omnium champion held his nerve in a fraught finale, and he had the nous to follow Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) in the finishing straight before delivering a rasping winning sprint to fend off Nizzolo.

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) placed 4th ahead of world under-23 silver medallist Biniam Ghirmay (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert).

The race was animated by a break comprising Manuele Boaro (Astana-PremierTech), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Marc Soler (Movistar), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù). The quintet escaped after 15km but the rapid pace meant that their lead was never allowed to extend beyond 2:40.
Frapporti was distanced on the climb towards La Serra after 60km, but Boaro, Moniquet, Soler and Skjelmose Jensen continued maintained a slender lead over the peloton into the final hour of racing.

The escapees were caught with 28km remaining and a coalition of the sprinters’ teams ensured that there would be no further attacks on the run-in, with Ineos to the fore on behalf of Ethan Hayter and Bahrain Victorious prominent in support of Sonny Colbrelli.

More to follow…

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:47
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
3Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
7Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
10Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
11Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
12Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
13Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
15Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
16José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
18Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
20Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
21Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
22Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
24Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
25Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Iseo-Rime-Carnovali
26Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
28Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
29Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka-NextHash
30Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
32Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
33Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
34Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:13
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
38Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
39Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
40Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
41Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
42Riccardo Tosin (Ita) Vini Zabu'
43Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
44Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
46Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
48Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:22
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
52Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
53Emil Vinjebo (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
54Stijn Daemen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux
55Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
56Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
57Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

Latest on Cyclingnews