Matthew Walls wins Gran Piemonte
By Barry Ryan
Olympic Omnium champion claims first major one-day victory
Matt Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Gran Piemonte in a bunch sprint in Borgosesia, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) to the line after a chaotic final kilometre.
The Olympic Omnium champion held his nerve in a fraught finale, and he had the nous to follow Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) in the finishing straight before delivering a rasping winning sprint to fend off Nizzolo.
Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) placed 4th ahead of world under-23 silver medallist Biniam Ghirmay (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert).
The race was animated by a break comprising Manuele Boaro (Astana-PremierTech), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Marc Soler (Movistar), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù). The quintet escaped after 15km but the rapid pace meant that their lead was never allowed to extend beyond 2:40.
Frapporti was distanced on the climb towards La Serra after 60km, but Boaro, Moniquet, Soler and Skjelmose Jensen continued maintained a slender lead over the peloton into the final hour of racing.
The escapees were caught with 28km remaining and a coalition of the sprinters’ teams ensured that there would be no further attacks on the run-in, with Ineos to the fore on behalf of Ethan Hayter and Bahrain Victorious prominent in support of Sonny Colbrelli.
More to follow…
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:34:47
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Vini Zabu' Brado KTM
|7
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|8
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|10
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|13
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|15
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|18
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|22
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Luca Colnaghi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|24
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|25
|Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Iseo-Rime-Carnovali
|26
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
|27
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|28
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|29
|Antonio Puppio (Ita) Qhubeka-NextHash
|30
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Edo Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|33
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|34
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:13
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|38
|Nicola Venchiarutti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|39
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|40
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|42
|Riccardo Tosin (Ita) Vini Zabu'
|43
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|44
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|46
|Unai Iribar Jauregi (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|48
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|49
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:22
|51
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|52
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|53
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|54
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux
|55
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|57
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
Matthew Walls wins Gran PiemonteOlympic Omnium champion claims first major one-day victory
