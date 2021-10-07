Matthew Walls wins Gran Piemonte

Matt Walls (Bora-Hansgrohe) won Gran Piemonte in a bunch sprint in Borgosesia, beating Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) to the line after a chaotic final kilometre.

The Olympic Omnium champion held his nerve in a fraught finale, and he had the nous to follow Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) in the finishing straight before delivering a rasping winning sprint to fend off Nizzolo.

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) placed 4th ahead of world under-23 silver medallist Biniam Ghirmay (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert).

The race was animated by a break comprising Manuele Boaro (Astana-PremierTech), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Marc Soler (Movistar), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek-Segafredo) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù). The quintet escaped after 15km but the rapid pace meant that their lead was never allowed to extend beyond 2:40.

Frapporti was distanced on the climb towards La Serra after 60km, but Boaro, Moniquet, Soler and Skjelmose Jensen continued maintained a slender lead over the peloton into the final hour of racing.

The escapees were caught with 28km remaining and a coalition of the sprinters’ teams ensured that there would be no further attacks on the run-in, with Ineos to the fore on behalf of Ethan Hayter and Bahrain Victorious prominent in support of Sonny Colbrelli.

More to follow…