Michael Woods wins Gran Camiño stage 2 on steep finish

Michael Woods won on the steep Mirador do Ézaro climb of the ​​four-stage Gran Camiño race in Spain, using his power to distance Alejandro Valverde on the double-digit gradients and celebrate victory alone.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider was well protected by his teammates before the climb and then used his raw leg power to open a gap on the rest of the climbers when the gradient touched 30 per cent.

Valverde and new Movistar teammate Ivan Sosa tried to stay in touch with Woods but the Canadian was able to push on and extend his gap as the gradient eased.

Woods pointed his finger in celebration as he crossed the line, celebrating his first victory of the 2022 season and the ninth of his career. Valverde finished 16 seconds behind, with Rubén Fernández (Cofidis) passing Sosa to finish third at 37 seconds. Woods took the race lead from stage 1 winner Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost).

All the other overall contenders tried to limit their time losses, thinking of Saturday’s hilly stage and Sunday’s final 15.8km time trial.

The USA's Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) was in the break of the day but they were gradually pulled back by Movistar, EF Education-EasyPost and Israel-Premier Tech to set up their leader for the short 1.8km but super steep Mirador do Ézaro climb.

Woods had chosen the stage as an early-season objective.

"I'm very happy and relieved. I went to the Ruta del Sol last week hoping to get a result because I was in good shape. Then I got sick and spent the last week worrying about my fom, hoping to have the legs I had before I got sick. I think I did," Woods said.

"I did this climb in the 2020 Vuelta time trial and thought it'd be amazing if we finished up here. When I found out it was going to this climb I was excited because I knew it suited me."

Woods will eye overall victory as he wears the leader's yellow jersey during Saturday's hully 148km stage from Smaceda to Luintra but is more concerned about the final time trial on Sunday.

"Saturday is a hard stage, so it's good for me. The time trial is my achilles heel so hopefully I can have good legs and hold on for the win," he said.

"If not I think Jakob Fuglsang is riding well and I think he can do a good time trial."

Fuglsang finished fifth on the stage and so is 39 second behind Wodos in the overall classification but only 33 down on Valverde.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 4:35:52 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:37 4 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 0:00:39 6 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 7 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 0:00:42 8 José Fernandes (Por) W52 / FC Porto 0:00:45 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli