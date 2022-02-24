Magnus Cort sprints to Gran Camiño opening stage victory

Image 1 of 17 Magnus Cort wins opening stage at Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 2 of 17 Magnus Cort wins opening stage at Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 3 of 17 Magnus Cort wins opening stage at Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency) Image 4 of 17 Antonio Angulo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads an early move (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 5 of 17 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) among his teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 6 of 17 Eolo-Kometa in the peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 7 of 17 Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 8 of 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 9 of 17 Odd Christian Eiking (EF-Easypost) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 10 of 17 The peloton pass a seaside town during stage 1 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 11 of 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 12 of 17 EF-Easypost working at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 13 of 17 Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) in the break of the day (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 14 of 17 Human Powered Health in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 15 of 17 The breakaway, led by Daniel Viegas (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 16 of 17 A bird's eye view of the peloton by the sea (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022) Image 17 of 17 Jordi Lopez (Kern Pharma) leads a late attack (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Easypost) proved the fastest finisher in Vigo, outpacing a disorganised peloton to take victory on the opening stage of the inaugural Gran Camiño stage race. Cort now takes over the first yellow leader's jersey of the race ahead of stage 2 to the uphill finish of Mirador do Ezaro.

The Dane profited from what was a chaotic lead-in to the final sprint to the line as he out-sprinted Giovanni Lonardi (Eolo-Kometa) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the flat finish to the 165-kilometre stage in Galicia.

"I feel amazing," Cort said after the finish. "A win couldn't' be any better for me and the team. It's a nice area to race in. I've been here before in the Vuelta. Some beautiful roads and for me some nice hills, not too steep and I can still come over and sprint at the end. It suits me very well.

"Very happy. The team really did a big job in supporting me. They believed in me and before the start the plan was to go for me. Everybody did their job, and it was super nice to get so much support. Every single one of my teammates was working for me today and it's quite special. I'm super happy that I could finish it off.

"I think there's a lot of really strong climbers here. I'll try [to defend my lead] but I don't see myself as a favourite here."

How it unfolded

The first stage of the race took the riders over largely flat and rolling roads south of O Porriño and up the Atlantic coast as the peloton skirted the Portuguese border. Two third-category climbs — Chandebrito (6.9km at 2.8 per cent) and Cuvi (2.2km at 3.2 per cent) — came at 40 and 30 kilometres to go, but ultimately wouldn't be enough to put off the fastmen for the finish in Vigo.

The break of the day saw eight riders jump away from the peloton, as Euskaltel-Euskadi's Antonio Angulo was joined out front by Jon Barranetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros-RGA), Jordi Lopez (Kern Pharma), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Brandon Rojas (Drone Hopper-Androni), Daniel Viegas (Eolo-Kometa), Joaquim Silva (Efapel), and José Gonçalves (W52-Porto).

Though it was never likely to be their day of glory, the group did last out front over both climbs of the day, with Barranetxea taking first and second place on them to grab five points and don the blue mountain classification jersey at the day's end — in addition to the white young rider's jersey.

Meanwhile, Bol's 35 points in the two intermediate sprints saw him lead that classification, while Silva was named most combative rider, having lasted out front until 20 to go.

From there, it was Kern Pharma, and Eolo-Kometa who were largely in control of the front of the peloton en route to Vigo, with Kern Pharma looking especially composed before EF-Easypost, Movistar, and Cofidis also moved up heading into the final five kilometres.

A brief foray off the front by Joan Bennassar (Manuela Fundación) was a last-gasp effort for the attackers, before the sprinters took control of the finale — not that there was much overall control.

In the end, with no real lead-out trains to speak of in the final kilometre, it was Cort who came out on top, launching his sprint into the final 100 metres and leading it home ahead of Lonardi and Valverde.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 3:56:59 2 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Daniel Freitas (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 6 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 9 Stephen Bassett (USA) Human Powered Health 10 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel 11 Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH 12 César Martingil (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista 13 Chad Haga (USA) Human Powered Health 14 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis