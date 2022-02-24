Magnus Cort sprints to Gran Camiño opening stage victory

Dane takes first leader's jersey of new Galician stage race

Magnus Cort

Magnus Cort wins opening stage at Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Magnus Cort

Magnus Cort wins opening stage at Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Magnus Cort

Magnus Cort wins opening stage at Gran Camino (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Antonio Angulo (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Antonio Angulo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads an early move (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - Jorge Arcas (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) among his teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Erik Fetter (HUN - EOLO - Kometa) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Eolo-Kometa in the peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Gorka Izagirre (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Jakob Fuglsang (DEN - Israel - Premier Tech) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Odd Christian Eiking (NOR - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Odd Christian Eiking (EF-Easypost) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The peloton pass a seaside town during stage 1 (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Luis Angel Mate (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Euskaltel-Euskadi in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Magnus Cort (DEN - EF Education - EasyPost) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

EF-Easypost working at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Jetse Bol (NED - Burgos - BH) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) in the break of the day (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Human Powered Health - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Human Powered Health in the peloton (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Daniel Viegas (POR - EOLO - Kometa) - Brandon Alejandro Rojas (COL - Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The breakaway, led by Daniel Viegas (Eolo-Kometa) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A bird's eye view of the peloton by the sea (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)
Gran Camino 2022 - 1st Edition - 1st stage Porrino - Vigo 166,4 km - 24/02/2022 - Jordi LÃ³pez (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - Joaquim Silva (POR - Efapel Cycling) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Jordi Lopez (Kern Pharma) leads a late attack (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency 2022)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Easypost) proved the fastest finisher in Vigo, outpacing a disorganised peloton to take victory on the opening stage of the inaugural Gran Camiño stage race. Cort now takes over the first yellow leader's jersey of the race ahead of stage 2 to the uphill finish of Mirador do Ezaro.

The Dane profited from what was a chaotic lead-in to the final sprint to the line as he out-sprinted Giovanni Lonardi (Eolo-Kometa) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the flat finish to the 165-kilometre stage in Galicia.

"I feel amazing," Cort said after the finish. "A win couldn't' be any better for me and the team. It's a nice area to race in. I've been here before in the Vuelta. Some beautiful roads and for me some nice hills, not too steep and I can still come over and sprint at the end. It suits me very well.

"Very happy. The team really did a big job in supporting me. They believed in me and before the start the plan was to go for me. Everybody did their job, and it was super nice to get so much support. Every single one of my teammates was working for me today and it's quite special. I'm super happy that I could finish it off.

"I think there's a lot of really strong climbers here. I'll try [to defend my lead] but I don't see myself as a favourite here."

How it unfolded

The first stage of the race took the riders over largely flat and rolling roads south of O Porriño and up the Atlantic coast as the peloton skirted the Portuguese border. Two third-category climbs — Chandebrito (6.9km at 2.8 per cent) and Cuvi (2.2km at 3.2 per cent) — came at 40 and 30 kilometres to go, but ultimately wouldn't be enough to put off the fastmen for the finish in Vigo. 

The break of the day saw eight riders jump away from the peloton, as Euskaltel-Euskadi's Antonio Angulo was joined out front by Jon Barranetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros-RGA), Jordi Lopez (Kern Pharma), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Brandon Rojas (Drone Hopper-Androni), Daniel Viegas (Eolo-Kometa), Joaquim Silva (Efapel), and José Gonçalves (W52-Porto). 

Though it was never likely to be their day of glory, the group did last out front over both climbs of the day, with Barranetxea taking first and second place on them to grab five points and don the blue mountain classification jersey at the day's end — in addition to the white young rider's jersey. 

Meanwhile, Bol's 35 points in the two intermediate sprints saw him lead that classification, while Silva was named most combative rider, having lasted out front until 20 to go. 

From there, it was Kern Pharma, and Eolo-Kometa who were largely in control of the front of the peloton en route to Vigo, with Kern Pharma looking especially composed before EF-Easypost, Movistar, and Cofidis also moved up heading into the final five kilometres. 

A brief foray off the front by Joan Bennassar (Manuela Fundación) was a last-gasp effort for the attackers, before the sprinters took control of the finale — not that there was much overall control. 

In the end, with no real lead-out trains to speak of in the final kilometre, it was Cort who came out on top, launching his sprint into the final 100 metres and leading it home ahead of Lonardi and Valverde.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 3:56:59
2Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Daniel Freitas (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
6Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
7Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
9Stephen Bassett (USA) Human Powered Health
10Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Atum General/Tavira/AP Maria Nova Hotel
11Angel Fuentes Paniego (Spa) Burgos-BH
12César Martingil (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
13Chad Haga (USA) Human Powered Health
14Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 3:56:49
2Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:04
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06
4José Gonçalves (Por) W52 / FC Porto 0:00:07
5Adria Moreno (Spa) Buurgos-BH
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:08
7Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:00:09
9Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10
11Daniel Freitas (Por) Radio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
12Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
13Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
15Stephen Bassett (USA) Human Powered Health

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.

