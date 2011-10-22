Taylor finishes alone to claim Classic de Femme
Rowney continues Herald Sun Tour run with second place
Elite women: Glen Innes - Inverell
South Australia's Carlee Taylor has broken through for her maiden victory of the 2011 season, taking out the Celtic Country Classic de Femme from Glen Innes to Inverell.
Taylor, 22, took the win by ten seconds over last week's Honda Hybrid Women’s Tour champion Lauren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) and 2009 Classic winner Lauren Kitchen of New South Wales.
Earlier in 2011, Taylor claimed the women's under 23 classification at the Open Road National Championships in Ballarat. She is a former winner of the Canberra Tour and was awarded the Amy Gillett Scholarship in 2008.
The Classic was the penultime event of the 2011 National Road Series for women.
Rowney (647pts) has now moved to within 79 points of leader, Tasmania's Grace Sulzberger (726pts) on the 2011 NRS women's rankings. Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki) is third on 503 points.
However with Rowney absent from this weekend's final event of the series, the Shipwreck Coast Classic on Sunday October 30, Sulzberger will claim the series crown regardless of the results on Sunday.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlee Taylor
|1:52:23
|2
|Loren Rowney
|0:00:10
|3
|Lauren Kitchen
|4
|Elizabeth Georgouras
|5
|Myfanwy Galloway
|6
|India Faehndrich
|7
|Jane Walker
|8
|Vanessa McDonald
|9
|Brooke Langereis
|10
|Zoe Watters
|0:00:12
|11
|Patricia Palmer
|0:00:17
|12
|Kimberley Wells
|0:00:33
|13
|Corissa Smith
|0:00:35
|14
|Joanna Somerville
|0:04:21
|15
|Sally Robbins
|0:05:09
|16
|April Langereis
|0:05:25
|DNF
|Shannon Proffit
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy