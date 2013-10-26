Trending

Anderson wins Grafton to Inverell in two-up sprint

Back to back one-day classics for Budget Forklifts

Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) salutes as he takes the win in Licola on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland

(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Jack Anderson has said an emotional goodbye to his Budget Forklifts teammates by winning the Grafton to Inverell one-day classic in Inverell on Saturday. Bound for Drapac Pro Cycling next season, Anderson has had a stellar end of season with second at the Melbourne to Warrnambool -after breakaway away with teammate Sam Horgan in the dying moments- and now victory at Grafton.

"It's going to take a little while to sink in to be honest," Anderson said post-race. "At the moment I'm just tired. Obviously it's the last race of the season so I'm a bit relieved I can have a few easy weeks now.

"If you're familiar with Australian cycling you know that this is arguably the toughest one day race in the country," Anderson added. "For me it's definitely the hardest – I've done it a couple of times now and it was certainly much more difficult than I expected. And to join 50 or so other names on the shield is very humbling and overwhelming."

Anderson came to the head of the race with runner-up Ben Johnson in a group of six riders, only for the pair to leave their compatriots behind inside the last hour of racing. The pair committed to the line and got out to over one minute as they extinguished the hopes of those chasing behind. Anderson took the sprint as the pair came in to the finish straight in Inverell and capped what has been a breakthrough season for the 26-year-old.

"I was confident I could take it in the sprint," continued Anderson. "Ben's a class rider, but he's been out of the sport for a few years. I basically sprint the same after 5km as I do after 230km, so I knew if I could get to the finish I'd have a good chance of outsprinting him.

"It was fantastic to have him with me, we were the two strongest out there so when he came with me I thought it was a good move. Thankfully I had enough legs to finish it off."

Johnson who will also join Anderson at Drapac next year was content with second as he continues to make ground in his return to cycling after a five year hiatus.

"If I'd known I was going to get second at the start of the day I would have taken that," Johnson explained. "It's a bit disappointing – it is such a big race and to win it would have been fantastic, but Jack was really strong and we worked well together at the finish. It's my first big race where I've been reasonably fit for a long time, so I'm really happy with the way it went."

At the conclusion of the Subaru National Road Series for 2013 Jack Haig has taken individual honours and his Huon-Genesys team have claimed the teams aggregate for the fourth year in a row.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Qld) Team Budget Forklifts6:38:07
2Benjamin Johnson (NSW)0:00:01
3Nathan Elliott (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris0:01:39
4Harry Carpenter (Vic) Euride Racing0:01:39
5Mark O'Brien (Vic) Euride Racing0:01:40
6Peter Herzig (Qld) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:53
7Steven Waite (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris0:02:16
8Jordan Davies (NSW)0:02:30
9Daniel Alcock (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:02:30
10Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data #30:02:32
11Loh Sea Keong (Mal)0:04:01
12Chris Jory (NSW) GPM Data #30:05:40
13Craig Evers (NSW) Racing Kangaroos0:08:59
14Tom Paton (Vic)0:09:13
15Matt King (Qld) Racing Kangaroos0:11:43
16Correy Edmed (Qld)0:11:43
17Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant0:11:49
18Michael Cupitt (Qld) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:49
19Aaron Watts (NSW) Downer EDI Mining0:11:49
20Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru Albion0:11:49
21Jay Dutton (NSW)0:11:50
22Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data #30:11:50
23Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data #3 Cisco Racing Team0:11:50
24Rhys Gillett (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris0:11:50
25Saxon Irvine (NSW) Downer EDI Mining0:11:50
26Fraser Northey (Vic) Euride Racing0:11:51
27Karl Evans (Vic) Team Budget Forklifts0:11:51
28John Peppard (NSW) Subaru Albion0:31:38
29Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant0:31:38
30Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru Albion0:31:38
31Stuart Cowin (Qld) Data #3 Cisco Racing Team0:31:39
32Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant0:35:14
33Andrew Macfarlane (Qld)0:35:14
34Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru Albion0:35:14
35Mark Jamesion (Qld)0:35:14
36Daniel Herrewyn (Vic) Downer EDI Mining0:35:15
37Alex Quirk (Qld) Downer EDI Mining0:35:15
38Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data #3 Cisco Racing Team0:35:15
39Liam McCarthy (Qld)0:35:22
40Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant0:35:23
41Nicholas Squillari (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris0:35:23
42Anthony Collins (Qld)0:41:48
43Timothy Lloyd-Smith (Qld)0:54:28
44Ben De Groot (NSW) Subaru Albion1:21:57
45Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team1:22:19
DNFCaleb Jones (NSW) GPM Data #3
DNFCraig Hutton (NSW) Racing Kangaroos
DNFTyler Spurrell (Vic) African Wildlife Safaris
DNFDavid Melville (Qld) GPM Data #3
DNFSam Rutherford (NSW) GPM Data #3
DNFEdward White (NSW) GPM Data #3
DNFSamuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFAlex Wohler (Qld) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFMichael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFBrad Davies (Vic) Euride Racing
DNFBrad Hannaford (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFAlex Grunke (Qld) Data #3 Cisco Racing Team
DNFStuart Mulhern (Qld) Data #3 Cisco Racing Team
DNFCallum O'Sullivan (Qld) Data #3 Cisco Racing Team
DNFJohn Kent (Vic)
DNFNicholas Woods (Qld)
DNFThomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
DNFThomas Donald (Vic)
DNFJason Hotten (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFDuncan Houston (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFPatrick Sharpe (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFRonald Visser (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFAlex Wong (NSW) SUVelo Racing
DNFMark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
DNFDilion Bennett (NZl) Subaru Albion
DNFCameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru Albion
DNFDavid Evans (NSW) Parramatta Race Team

