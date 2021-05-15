Trending

Hodeg wins in Belgium at GP Vermarc Sport

Clé finishes second to Deceuninck-QuickStep rider, De Lie in third and Mark Cavendish in 14th

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results - top 20
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:39:47
2Brent Clé (Ned) Stageco CT
3Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Rutger Wouters (Bel) Team Thielemans-de Hauwerè
6Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
7Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
8Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 0:00:22
10Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24
11Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
12Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel 0:02:28
13Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:32
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
15Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development
16Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
17Jame van de Paar (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Stijn Siemons (Bel) Acrog-Tormans Balen BC
19Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
20Jonas Volkaert (Bel) VDM-Trawobo Cycling Team

