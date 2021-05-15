Hodeg wins in Belgium at GP Vermarc Sport
By Cyclingnews
Clé finishes second to Deceuninck-QuickStep rider, De Lie in third and Mark Cavendish in 14th
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:39:47
|2
|Brent Clé (Ned) Stageco CT
|3
|Arnaud de Lie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Rutger Wouters (Bel) Team Thielemans-de Hauwerè
|6
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|7
|Tim Marsman (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|8
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|0:00:22
|10
|Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|11
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|0:02:28
|13
|Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:32
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB Development
|16
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|17
|Jame van de Paar (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) Acrog-Tormans Balen BC
|19
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|20
|Jonas Volkaert (Bel) VDM-Trawobo Cycling Team
