Wiebes sprints to victory in GP Oetingen

Consonni, Confalonieri round out podium

Image 1 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates winning during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins the GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates winning during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins the GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM sprints to win during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes (DSM) wins the GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Images from the GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Images from the GP Oetingen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service on second place race winner Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team DSM and Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chiara Consonni, Lorena Wiebes and Maria Giulia Confalonieri on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange Jayco and the peloton compete during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 Kiona Crabb of Belgium and Team PlanturPura competes during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 9

OETINGEN BELGIUM MARCH 09 LR Jesse Vandenbulcke of Belgium and Team Le Col Wahoo Ruby RosemanGannon of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Chiara Consonni of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team DSM Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM and Susanne Andersen of Norway and UnoX Women Cycling Team compete during the 2nd GP Oetingen 2022 Womens Elite a 130km one day race from Oetingen to Oetingen gpoetingen on March 09 2022 in Oetingen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women 3:30:19
2Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
4Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Team
5Arianna Fidanza (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
6Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
7Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
8Maria Martins (Por) Le Col Wahoo
9Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
10Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
11Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health Women
12Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Massi Tactic Women's Team
13Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG by Experza
14Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
15Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Team Coop-Hitec Products
16Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Le Col Wahoo
17Lone Meertens (Bel) NXTG by Experza
18Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
19Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
20Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
21Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
22Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo 0:00:06
23Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
24Teniel Campbell (TTo) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
25Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women 0:00:17
26Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
27Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:19
28Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
29Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop-Hitec Products 0:00:32
30Marthe Goossens (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:33
31April Tacey (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
32Makayla Macpherson (USA) Human Powered Health Women
33Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
34Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:00:35
35Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39
36Kiona Crabbé (Bel) Plantur-Pura
37Loes Adegeest (Ned) IBCT
38Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women's Team
39Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) NXTG by Experza
40Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Team
41Nathalie Eklund (Swe) Massi Tactic Women's Team
42Francesca Barale (Ita) Team DSM Women
43Mieke Docx (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
45Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women's Team
46Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
47Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
48Olivia Onesti (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
49Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
50Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
51Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
52Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
53Kim De Baat (Bel) Plantur-Pura
54Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
55Nina Kessler (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
56Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) IBCT
57Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM Women
58Amalie Lutro (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
59Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Human Powered Health Women
60Mieke Kröger (Ger) Human Powered Health Women
61Morgane Coston (Fra) Arkea Team
62Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Team
63Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
64Sara Van De Vel (Bel) IBCT 0:00:50
65Ida Sten (Fin) 0:02:10
66Svenja Betz (Ger) IBCT
67Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
68Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Plantur-Pura
69Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
70Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:59
71Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:05
72Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women's Team 0:03:12
73Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch 0:03:24
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Team
DNFMaryanne Hinault (Fra) Arkea Team
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Team
DNFMelissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFSanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
DNFClara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFSilke D´Hauwe (Bel)
DNFPetra Welmers (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFErin Hoefkens (Bel)
DNFKylie Waterreus (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFGeorgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
DNFLisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
DNFFabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
DNFHaylee Fuller (Aus) IBCT
DNFMia Griffin (Irl) IBCT
DNFAlice Sharpe (Irl) IBCT
DNFTiril Jørgensen (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
DNFDina Scavone (Bel)
DNFJessica Roberts (GBr) Team Coop-Hitec Products
DNFNathalie Verschelden (Bel)
DNFMarieke Meert (Bel)
DNFInes Leurs (Bel)
DNFEmma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop-Hitec Products
DNFKim Knaeps (Bel)
DNFElena Debouck (Bel)
DNFKerry Jonker (RSA) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
DNFFebe Schokkaert (Bel)
DNFLena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
DNFFenna Vanhoutte (Bel)
DNFMaurine Ricour (Bel)
DNFHanna Johansson (Swe)
DNFBelen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi Tactic Women's Team
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMegan Panton (GBr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFNofar Maoz (Isr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFSara Maes (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFCamille Devigne (Fra) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis Women Team
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cofidis Women Team
DNFLiis Jääger (Est)
DNFAmelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG by Experza
DNFKarolina Perekitko (Pol)
DNFMaureen Arens (Ned) NXTG by Experza
DNFAinsley Black (Can)
DNFSofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFEukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAileen Schweikart (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFDaniela Campos (Por) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCatalina Soto Campos (Chi) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
DNFCarlotta Cipressi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFLotte Popelier (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFHenrietta Christie (NZl) Human Powered Health Women
DNFMargarita Lopez Llull (Spa)
DNFFranziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFRebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
DNFMargaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
DNFChelsie Tan (Sin) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
DNFEsmée Gielkens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFJosie Knight (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFJulie Hendrickx (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFSofia Gomes (Por) Massi Tactic Women's Team
DNFBarbara Sniezynska (Pol) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFAnniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
DNFSandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFNienke Wasmus (Ned)
DNFIlse Grit (Ned)
DNFLoes Sels (Bel)
DNFTessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
DNFAlice Towers (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
DNFMarith Vanhove (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFSofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFCassia Boglio (Aus) NXTG by Experza
DNFNaomi De Roeck (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNSCarola Van De Wetering (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNSInes Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

