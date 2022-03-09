Wiebes sprints to victory in GP Oetingen
By Cyclingnews published
Consonni, Confalonieri round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|3:30:19
|2
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Team
|5
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|6
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|7
|Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|8
|Maria Martins (Por) Le Col Wahoo
|9
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|10
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|11
|Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health Women
|12
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|13
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG by Experza
|14
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|15
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|16
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Le Col Wahoo
|17
|Lone Meertens (Bel) NXTG by Experza
|18
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
|19
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|20
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|21
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
|22
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|0:00:06
|23
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
|24
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|25
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|0:00:17
|26
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|27
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:19
|28
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|29
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|0:00:32
|30
|Marthe Goossens (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|31
|April Tacey (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|32
|Makayla Macpherson (USA) Human Powered Health Women
|33
|Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|34
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:00:35
|35
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|36
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|37
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) IBCT
|38
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|39
|Eline Van Rooijen (Ned) NXTG by Experza
|40
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Team
|41
|Nathalie Eklund (Swe) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|42
|Francesca Barale (Ita) Team DSM Women
|43
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|45
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|46
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|47
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|48
|Olivia Onesti (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|49
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|50
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|51
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|53
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|54
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
|55
|Nina Kessler (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|56
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) IBCT
|57
|Esmée Peperkamp (Ned) Team DSM Women
|58
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|59
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Human Powered Health Women
|60
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Human Powered Health Women
|61
|Morgane Coston (Fra) Arkea Team
|62
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Team
|63
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|64
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) IBCT
|0:00:50
|65
|Ida Sten (Fin)
|0:02:10
|66
|Svenja Betz (Ger) IBCT
|67
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|68
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Plantur-Pura
|69
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|70
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:59
|71
|Anastasia Carbonari (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:03:05
|72
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|0:03:12
|73
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|0:03:24
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Team
|DNF
|Maryanne Hinault (Fra) Arkea Team
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Team
|DNF
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|DNF
|Clara Lundmark (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Silke D´Hauwe (Bel)
|DNF
|Petra Welmers (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Erin Hoefkens (Bel)
|DNF
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Haylee Fuller (Aus) IBCT
|DNF
|Mia Griffin (Irl) IBCT
|DNF
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) IBCT
|DNF
|Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|DNF
|Dina Scavone (Bel)
|DNF
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|DNF
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|DNF
|Marieke Meert (Bel)
|DNF
|Ines Leurs (Bel)
|DNF
|Emma Boogaard (Ned) Team Coop-Hitec Products
|DNF
|Kim Knaeps (Bel)
|DNF
|Elena Debouck (Bel)
|DNF
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP Nvst-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel)
|DNF
|Maurine Ricour (Bel)
|DNF
|Hanna Johansson (Swe)
|DNF
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Megan Panton (GBr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nofar Maoz (Isr) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sara Maes (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Camille Devigne (Fra) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Liis Jääger (Est)
|DNF
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG by Experza
|DNF
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
|DNF
|Maureen Arens (Ned) NXTG by Experza
|DNF
|Ainsley Black (Can)
|DNF
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Aileen Schweikart (Ger) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Daniela Campos (Por) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Catalina Soto Campos (Chi) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Lotte Popelier (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Henrietta Christie (NZl) Human Powered Health Women
|DNF
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa)
|DNF
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|DNF
|Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|DNF
|Chelsie Tan (Sin) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|DNF
|Esmée Gielkens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Josie Knight (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Julie Hendrickx (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Sofia Gomes (Por) Massi Tactic Women's Team
|DNF
|Barbara Sniezynska (Pol) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Anniina Ahtosalo (Fin) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|DNF
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|DNF
|Ilse Grit (Ned)
|DNF
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|DNF
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|DNF
|Alice Towers (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|DNF
|Marith Vanhove (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Cassia Boglio (Aus) NXTG by Experza
|DNF
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNS
|Carola Van De Wetering (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Ines Van De Paar (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
